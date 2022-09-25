ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Isaac Paredes starting Sunday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Paredes is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Paredes for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Local
Florida Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
MLB

Why talent wasn’t enough for White Sox

CHICAGO -- I was wrong. Those three words are easy for me to write because I rarely, if ever, make a mistake. (Pause for those who know me to stop laughing. Or those who don’t know me. Or those who will know me.) But in my Newsletter from Sept....
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Springer (2 HRs) hitting new gear for WC leaders

ST. PETERSBURG -- When summer ends, George Springer season begins. Springer launched two home runs in Sunday’s 7-1 win over the Rays, the second of which still hasn’t landed, carrying the Blue Jays back to a two-game lead in the American League Wild Card race. Coming off two losses to open the series, Toronto took back control of its own fate down the stretch.
MLB
MLB

Rays' next game at Trop: postseason -- or next season

ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays allowed four home runs and mustered little offense of their own as they lost their regular-season home finale to the Blue Jays, 7-1, on Sunday afternoon. • Box score. The question now, as they embark on a nine-game road trip to finish their regular-season schedule,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB

'This team has a lot of fight': Upcoming road trip crucial for O's

BALTIMORE -- The next time the Orioles play at home, a three-game set against the Blue Jays to close their regular season, it’s not clear what type of team they’ll be. They could be a postseason team, though the odds remain against them. Or they could be eliminated, their valiant come-from-nowhere efforts short of the ultimate prize.
BALTIMORE, MD
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Whit Merrifield
MLB

Nearly immaculate Ortiz eyeing spot in Bucs' rotation

PITTSBURGH -- A year ago, Luis Ortiz was pitching for Single-A Bradenton. A month ago, he was pitching for Double-A Altoona. Two weeks ago, he was pitching for Triple-A Indianapolis. With another tantalizing outing, Ortiz’s stock just continues and continues to rise. Ortiz turned in his latest electrifying start...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB

Maris' family following Judge on HR pursuit

NEW YORK -- Kevin Maris, the son of the late Yankees slugger Roger Maris, said recently he was having an “awesome time” at Yankee Stadium watching the home run chase involving Aaron Judge, who was one home run shy of tying the American League record set by Maris in 1961 entering Sunday's game.
BRONX, NY
MLB

Nestor's scoreless start puts ERA in rare club

NEW YORK -- It was the last game of a six-game homestand at Yankee Stadium. The fans were hoping that Aaron Judge would at least tie Roger Maris by hitting his 61st home run, an American League record. But Judge wasn’t able to hit a home run in a rain-shortened 2-0 victory over the Red Sox on Sunday night.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Yanks win rain-shortened game with Judge stranded on deck

NEW YORK -- The next spot due to bat in the Yankees' lineup belonged to Aaron Judge, a compelling reason to brave the deluge that pounded Yankee Stadium when play halted on Sunday evening. Most of the crowd remained, time frozen at the end of the sixth inning, hoping Mother Nature would grant a window for one more crack at history.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

'This is my house': Vladdy moves Toronto closer to WC berth

TORONTO -- Two months ago, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked off the Red Sox at Rogers Centre and stomped defiantly across the turf, pointing to the ground and shouting, “This is our house.”. He’s ready to take some ownership now. Monday night in Toronto, Guerrero scorched a single to left...
MLB
MLB

Celebrations will have to wait for Judge, Yankees

TORONTO -- With another four trips to home plate already under Aaron Judge’s belt, none of them producing a deep drive that the world has been waiting for, opportunity knocked late on Monday evening. Finally, he had a moment where no one on the Yankees’ bench would have been overtly pulling for a ball to land in the seats. A hit was all they needed.
BRONX, NY
MLB

Red Sox's No. 3 prospect drawing lofty comparisons

BOSTON -- Electrifying Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela was wearing a stylish gray suit at Fenway Park before Monday night's 14-8 series-opening loss to the Orioles, as he prepared to be recognized as the organization’s Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season. Though Rafaela doesn’t take...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Lights-out Javier primed to be Astros' key weapon in playoffs

BALTIMORE -- The Astros have a starting rotation filled with pitchers that are peaking at the right time with the postseason just around the corner. With Justin Verlander, Lance McCullers Jr. and Framber Valdez leading the rotation, the Astros are set up nicely for what they hope will be another long playoff run.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

What's ahead? Guardians postseason FAQ

ARLINGTON -- The Guardians knew they were looked at as underdogs coming into the year and have since used that as fuel to have the level of success they’ve experienced thus far. On Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field, the Guardians clinched their first division title since 2018 and...
BASEBALL
MLB

How this Ranger became an elite defender

ARLINGTON -- It’s been no secret that Marcus Semien was not always a great defender. He’s openly admitted that, noting his 35 errors committed as a shortstop in 2015 and another 21 in ‘16 with the A’s. But Ron Washington helped turn him into a more complete player as his series of infield drills transformed Semien into an elite fielder.
MLB
MLB

Brown 'continues to get better,' takes Mets' co-aces deep

OAKLAND -- As Seth Brown’s early-season slump prolonged into May, A’s manager Mark Kotsay pulled the outfielder into his office for a discussion about shifting to more of an opposite-field approach at the plate. Kotsay’s message to Brown, who was hitting .158 through his first 34 games of...
OAKLAND, CA
MLB

Unfazed by Bronx stage, Bello bears down

NEW YORK -- Having checked off nearly every box in his initiation to the Major Leagues, Brayan Bello had one more circumstance thrown at him on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. Boston’s rookie righty was pitching in a postseason-like environment in which a packed house of 46,707 in the Bronx was waiting for Aaron Judge to belt his 61st homer of the season to tie Roger Maris for the American League record.
BOSTON, MA

