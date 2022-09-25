ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
The 'Warm' Welcome 'Fell Flat': Meghan Markle Was 'Unresponsive' To Queen Consort Camilla's Advice When Joining Royal Family

Queen Consort Camilla's advice to Meghan Markle about the royal family fell on deaf ears, it seems. According to a recent biography about the newly appointed Queen Consort, titled Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: A Royal Survivor, which is set to hit bookshelves next month, the Duchess of Sussex was reportedly "unresponsive" to Camilla's advice when she wed Prince Harry back in May 2018, making her the newest member to join the royal family.
tatler.com

King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’

King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
Daily Mail

Pictured: Holidaymaker, 24, who died after falling 30ft from hotel balcony in Ibiza resort of San Antonio - as 'heartbroken' family pay tribute saying 'there are no words' for their grief

Family tributes have poured in for a 24-year-old holidaymaker who died after falling 30ft from a hotel balcony in Ibiza resort San Antonio. Robyn-Eve Maines from Wallsey, Liverpool was described as 'beautiful inside and out' by close relatives. Mother Claire Maines told Liverpool Echo: 'Our beautiful 24-year-old daughter sadly passed...
