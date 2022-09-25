Read full article on original website
Related
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
Meghan Markle Was Fuming About Not 'Getting Paid' For Royal Tour, 'Failed To Understand The Point' Of Public Outings: Book
Talk about a not-so-pretty penny. Meghan Markle was apparently left less than thrilled about the reality of her role as the Duchess of Sussex after marrying into the royal family in 2018. In a new bombshell book titled "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," author Valentine Low claims the...
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
Texas 'hero' couple rescues baby abandoned in shed wearing 'little dress and no diaper'
Katharine McClain said her husband John McClain found the baby in a shed at their home and wrapped her in a towel before an ambulance arrived.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Editor’s Notebook: The rocket science of renewal
My family and I have big plans this weekend: We’re heading to a local pharmacy to get the latest COVID-19 booster along with a round of flu shots. Back at home we’ll toast to good health with Smartwater and Gatorade in hopes of avoiding the worst of the vaccine hangover. And then, through autumn and […] The post Editor’s Notebook: The rocket science of renewal appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s west coast. The. U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 5 a.m. Wednesday that Ian now has top sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph) and is centered about 75 miles (125 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples, Florida. It said Ian is moving north at a forward speed of 10 mph (17 kph).
Comments / 0