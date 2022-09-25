Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Washburn senior named MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Ichabod senior goalkeeper Raegan Wells has been named the MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week after her performance in the Ichabods’ win over Rogers State and tie with Northeastern State University. Wells recorded 14 combined saves over the weekend. She made five saves in a...
WIBW
Seaman boys soccer picks up second win Tuesday night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Vikings haven’t had the success they would like this season, but they got back on track against Turner Tuesday night, topping the Bears, 2-1. Seaman led 1-0 at the half, and Turner’s Jose Alvarez tied it up at one in the 57th minute. Jace Brake with two minutes left in regulation scored the game winning goal for the Vikings.
KVOE
Northern Heights cancels Fridays football game against Olpe
Northern Heights High School has announced that they are canceling Friday’s home football game with Olpe. It will count as a forfeit. “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole new offense & defense to have a chance to compete in the future.”
WIBW
K-State’s Martinez named National Quarterback of the Week
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildcat Quarterback Adrian Martinez has been named the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week. After an impressive performance leading the Kansas State Wildcats to a 41-34 victory against No. 6 Oklahoma, K-State said quarterback Adrian Martinez has earned his third honor this week as he was given the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
K-State Safety Kobe Savage takes home Big 12 NOW
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After QB Adrian Martinez earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, Safety Kobe Savage was recognized as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. Savage’s honor marked the third-straight season a Wildcat has been named the newcomer of the week. The Wildcats now have three Big 12 weekly honors this season as Phillip Brooks earned the nod on special teams following the Missouri game.
WIBW
Wildcats add another recruit to 2023 class
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jerome Tang and his staff keep adding to their 2023 recruiting class. Three-star Forward Macaleab Rich, from East Saint Louis, Illinois, announced on his Twitter his commitment to K-State. Rich had other offers from Mizzou, Ole Miss, Indiana State, Buffalo and more. According to 247 Sports,...
WIBW
Wildcats QB Adrian Martinez earns Big 12 OPOW
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An honor that came by no surprise for K-State’s Quarterback Adrian Martinez. Martinez led the way Saturday night against previously ranked No. 6 Oklahoma, rushing 21 times for 148 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 234 yards through the air and a score. The latest...
kggfradio.com
Air Tour to Stop in Southeast Kansas
An air tour organized by the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education will make a stop in southeast Kansas early next month. The annual flying celebration promotes aviation and economic growth, and Pittsburg, Kansas is one of the nine stops on this year's tour. Aircraft...
RELATED PEOPLE
INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost
The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
WIBW
K-State head coach Chris Klieman named Coach of the Week
ATLANTA, GA. (WIBW) - Chris Klieman has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week. Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced the selection Monday afternoon. The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who led...
WIBW
Area piano students invited to PianoFest at Washburn University
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka area piano students have been invited to PianoFest at Washburn University with registration required. Washburn University says on Saturday, Oct. 22, it will host PianoFest - a day of piano workshops, classes and masterclasses created alongside the Northeast Kansas Music Teachers Association and Topeka Music Teachers Association. The day will begin at 8:45 a.m. in White Concert Hall and the Garvey Fine Arts Complex, 1700 SW Jewell Ave.
Oklahoma Daily
'We're down in the mud': OU football at early crossroads in Brent Venables era after shocking Kansas State loss
Oklahoma’s defense had Kansas State pinned to third-and-16 with a chance to give the ball back to its offense in a one-possession game. On that late fourth quarter play, the Sooners designated a spy to contain shifty Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, who had given them fits on the ground and in the air on Saturday night. But the spy was missing in action when Martinez scrambled up the middle, cut outside and sprinted away for 55 yards.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nebraska Is Getting Crushed Following Adrian Martinez' Showing
Adrian Martinez led Kansas State to a 41-34 upset win over No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday night. The Nebraska transfer sparked the biggest moment of his five-year collegiate career when scoring four rushing touchdowns to beat the Sooners, who were coming off a 49-14 blowout over the Cornhuskers. As Martinez...
WIBW
Students return to class after gas leak found in Emporia science classroom
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students are back in class after a gas leak was found in an Emporia High School science classroom. The Emporia Fire Department says on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, crews were called to Emporia High School with reports of a gas leak inside the building. When first...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans rip Big 12 following questionable TV schedule decisions for Week 5
College football fans watched on Saturday as Texas went to Texas Tech and lost to the Red Raiders in overtime. That same night, they watched as Kansas State upset No. 6 Oklahoma in Norman. Apparently, though, the Big 12 league office wasn’t watching those games or simply didn’t care about...
WIBW
Community member comes to the rescue after Emporia bee-tastrophe
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia community member has come to the rescue after a small bee-tastrophe. The Lyon Co. Emergency Communications Center says an amazing community member is setting up traps on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27, in the alley between 600 Commercial and Merchant St. to take care of a bee infestation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Portion of Shawnee Co. road closes for gas line installation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of Dupont Rd. in Shawnee Co. has closed for a gas line installation. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Shawnee County says Traffic Control Services closed SE Dupont Rd. between 4821 and 4830 due to a gas line installation with Kansas Gas Service. Weather permitting, the...
Ottawa motorcyclist killed in dirt park crash on Sunday afternoon
A motorcyclist was killed in a dirt park crash Sunday afternoon in Drexel, Missouri, after going airborne on a ramp.
WIBW
West Indianola kindergarten teacher honored with statewide award
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fifth-year kindergarten teacher from West Indianola Elementary School has been honored with a statewide teaching award. Seaman School District USD 345 says fifth-year West Indianola Elementary School kindergarten teacher Haley Slusser was honored with the NextGen Under 30 Award. “I was very excited and very...
WIBW
L.A. business owner returns to share story, advice to Washburn students
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Los Angeles business owner returned to Kansas to share his success story with college students on Monday, September 26, at Washburn University. Washburn students heard from the co-owner of the Los Angeles skincare company “Mindi Walters Skincare” and Topeka native Christopher Szamosszegi. He...
Comments / 0