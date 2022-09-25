Read full article on original website
Ohio State DB coach Tim Walton reveals message to Jyaire Brown following early penalty vs. Wisconsin
Ohio State DB Jyaire Brown had an early mistake against Wisconsin that cost the defense some penalty yards. Ohio State DB coach Tim Walton talked about how Brown handled that moment per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. Brown was called for pass interference in the 2nd quarter of the game....
Paul Chryst talks about OSU loss, disappointment, and Illinois
An overview of what Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst had to say following the Ohio State game on Saturday and during his weekly media availability on Monday.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Wisconsin
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema isn't exactly interested in the conversation, but he's about to return to Wisconsin for the first time since stepping down as the head football coach in 2012. Of course, Bielema, now the coach at Illinois, would prefer the attention be on the Illini (3-1) ahead...
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Illinois at Wisconsin
Illinois football is searching for a win in efforts to push the Fighting Illini to their first bowl appearance since 2019 after starting the season 3-1 with a lone loss to Indiana in Week 2. Wisconsin, on the other hand, is just trying to right the ship. The Badgers have...
Clay Cundiff injury: Paul Chryst weighs in on extent of injury to Wisconsin TE
Clay Cundiff went down with what appeared to be a serious injury during the loss to Ohio State. The Wisconsin tight end was hit low by Tanner McCalister while making a grab and was immediately in pain. Cundiff stayed down and was in visible pain after the hit. He immediately...
Illini football a two-score underdog at Wisconsin
Illinois football opened as a 9.5-point underdog at Wisconsin for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff at Camp Randall Stadium, according to Caesar's Sportsbook. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Illinois (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) a 25.7% chance to beat the Badgers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten), who are coming off a 52-21 loss at No. 3 Ohio State. Illinois, which defeated Virginia and Chattanooga by a combined 55-3 during the last two games, has lost eight straight games at Camp Randall Stadium with its last win coming in 2002 (37-20).
Sparky's Take: The Future of Paul Chryst
Steve “Sparky” Fifer does a quick 2 minute take on Paul Chryst future as Wisconsin Badgers head football coach. Steve “Sparky” Fifer does a quick 2 minute take on Paul Chryst future as Wisconsin Badgers head football coach.
Madison resident killed, another seriously injured in crash in Nebraska
OGALLALA, Neb. — One Madison resident was killed and another resident was injured in a crash in Nebraska Monday. Nebraska State Patrol officials said the pair were traveling west in a Toyota Prius on I-80 near Ogallala on Monday afternoon when an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and crashed into their vehicle. 74-year-old Anke Boudreau, who was a...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Southeastern Wisconsin marching bands compete in Marchfest at Waukesha South
Hundreds of students fought off the rain drops to compete in Marchfest at Waukesha South High School on Saturday. The all-day competition had area high school marching bands competing to be the best on the field. Area schools that participated include Mukwonago High School, Cedarburg, Waukesha West, Waukesha North, Waukesha...
Why gas prices in Madison are soaring past the national average
MADISON, Wis. — After a historic 14-week streak of national weekly price dips in gasoline, prices at the pump rose across the country this week — but in Madison, the increase was much more dramatic. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas sits at $3.72 as of Monday. Wisconsin’s average is slightly higher...
Oldest canoe ever found in Great Lakes region excavated in Wisconsin
Maritime archaeologists in Wisconsin have recovered a canoe that they say is around 3,000 years old, making it the oldest boat ever found in the Great Lakes region. The Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) said the canoe was found in Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin Thursday. The canoe is carved from a single piece of white oak and measures about 14.5 feet long.
Madison-area schools named among best in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Niche named several Madison-area schools among the top high schools in Wisconsin on Tuesday. The best public high schools in Wisconsin list includes Middleton High School in the number 2 position, West High School in seventh, and Memorial High School coming in at ninth. The statewide...
Bicyclists cap ride off with taco dinner ahead of Forward Madison match
MADISON, Wis. — Bicyclists were treated to a meal after an afternoon of pedaling Saturday, as they got ready to cheer on Forward Madison FC. The Flamingos teamed up with Trek Bicycle to hold a family-friendly bike ride around Madison before the match. The ride began and ended at Breese Stevens Field.
'It’s just the air we breathe': Madison author’s new book taps into alcoholism in Wisconsin
The Madison author of a new book said she would have sought help to quit drinking sooner if there had been more representation of alcoholism in books and television, especially in Wisconsin — a state with a pervasive drinking culture. Maggie Ginsberg’s debut novel, "Still True," is about family...
As Madison region grows, a new area code is coming to south central Wisconsin
Soon, 608 won't be the only area code in south central and southwest Wisconsin. A new area code is coming to south central and southwest Wisconsin. The change will eventually affect people getting new telephone numbers in the region currently served by area code 608 — a vast swath that includes Madison, La Crosse, Janesville, Beloit and the Wisconsin Dells.
Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies — Healthcare Management Solutions and Long Term...
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Wisconsin
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
These scientists traced a new coronavirus lineage to one office — through sewage
You have full access to this article via your institution. Virologist Dave O’Connor admits that he was getting desperate when he started asking dog owners for poo samples. For much of 2022, O’Connor, at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and his colleagues have been tracking a heavily mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Early this year, they discovered the variant in Wisconsin waste water drawn from more than 100,000 people.
Troopers investigating fatal crash near Ogallala
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday afternoon near Ogallala. The crash occurred at approximately 1:50 p.m. MT near mile marker 124 of Interstate 80. Preliminary investigation shows that a Lincoln MKC was eastbound on I-80 when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Toyota Prius. The passenger of the Prius, identified as Anke Boudreau, 74, of Madison, Wisconsin, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Opinions clash at 'Pro-Life Wisconsin' rally
MADISON, Wis. — On June 24, Roe V. Wade was overturned. It was a decision that sparked protests across the nation. And on Saturday, the organization Pro-Life Wisconsin held a rally on the front steps of Wisconsin’s Capitol to advocate for the state’s 1849 abortion ban and let women know that abortion is not the only option.
