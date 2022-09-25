Read full article on original website
rock107.com
ZZ Top Community Arts Center Williamsport
“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half century, delivering rock, blues and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans. With iconography as distinctive as their sound, ZZ TOP is virtually synonymous with beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain, all of which transcend geography and language. The band consists of singer/guitarist Billy F Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard (a/k/a “The Man With No Beard”) and bassist Elwood Francis, who stepped up in 2021 after the passing of longtime member Dusty Hill. With the release of each of their albums the band has explored new ground in terms of both their sonic approach and the material they’ve recorded. ZZ TOP is the same but always changing.
3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
Late Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed local piece of history
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local piece of history which the late Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed is on display in Williamsport. The Manor Hall Dollhouse exhibited at the Taber Museum was made in the 1930’s by Reverend H. Mowbray-Finnus. Mowbray-Finnus was headmaster of a co-educational school in New Zealand. When he returned to his […]
wdac.com
“God Loves You Tour” Visits The Keystone State
YORK/ALLENTOWN – Over 9,200 people were part of the God Loves You Tour with Franklin Graham which made a visit to York on Sunday. Crowds heard praise music along with a message of hope from Franklin Graham. Just in time for the Sunday afternoon event, the weather cleared and sun shone across the outdoor venue at the York Expo Center. Graham said, “You’ve got a ray of hope here tonight” before telling the crowd how God can replace their hopelessness with His Light. More than 190 churches in the York area partnered with the event to bring hope and the love of Jesus Christ to those in attendance. On Saturday, the tour visited Allentown with over 11,000 people attending at the Allentown Fairgrounds. The God Loves You Tour will also travel to Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.
Bloomsburg Fair foods to check out this week
Bloomsburg, Pa. — It’s Bloomsburg Fair time and for many, that means a steady stream of deep-fried, cheese-covered, and unusual culinary delights. Here are a few of the new tasty treats to try when you hit the fairgrounds this week. Bowled over by Brazilian fare The Northeast Extension of the fairgrounds always has its share...
Light the Night walk at Nay Aug Park
SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens went to Nay Aug Park in Scranton Saturday evening to Light the Night for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The walk around the park in Lackawanna County raises money and awareness for blood cancer research. The red lanterns were lit by those who have lost...
Fall Fest in Carbon County
LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County native living in Florida preps for Ian
Schuylkill County native Danny Dewald has been living in Cape Coral, south of Sarasota, for eight years, and he is already seeing some scary signs as Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. "The water level is way lower than it usually is," Dewald said. Dewald, his son, and...
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Pennsylvania is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as John Wright Restaurant. This Sunday buffet in Pennsylvania boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes with sensational views of the Susquehanna River.
WFMZ-TV Online
Elk once lost in Northampton County is now found
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- An escaped elk in Northampton County has been found and returned to its owners. Lehigh Township police posted this picture of the elk on Facebook Saturday. The elk got loose after heavy wind knocked down a tree and damaged the owner's fence. The animal had been...
Missing elk found, returned to Pa. owners, police say
An elk that went missing for two days from a fenced-in enclosure has been returned to its owners, according to Lehigh Township, Pa., police. Lehigh Township Police Chief Scott Fogel said police were called at 4:30 p.m. Sunday by a resident who said the elk was near the pond on his Monroe Street property.
Inflation impacts a day at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair only comes around once a year, and it's something many people look forward to. But this year, many folks are talking about the prices. They've gone up at many of the stands. Jeremy Evans owns Incredible Popcorn. He runs four stands at the...
local21news.com
Weather Watch | Severe thunderstorms watch until 7:00 p.m.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Today will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 70s. The threat for showers and will be around and even a few t'storms during the afternoon hours. A few of the storms may become strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail. For this reason, the CBS 21 First Warning Weather team has declared today a Weather *WATCH* Day.
Digital Voice
Steph’s Subs Short Staff Affects Business
Steph’s Subs is a beloved local eatery that many residents of Bloomsburg visit frequently. Yet, this wonderful establishment is lacking the staff to keep it running much longer. Many small businesses have fallen under due to the lack of staffing, especially the food service industry. It is saddening to see such wonderful small businesses being affected so immensely by the lack of workers.
Pa. school district asks teacher to remove rainbow flag from classroom
According to The Morning Call, officials at a Pennsylvania school district asked a middle school teacher to take down a rainbow flag — a symbol of support for the LGBTQ community — from a classroom wall, its superintendent confirmed Sunday. The teacher agreed to remove the flag after...
Some parents concerned about the use of former school
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Ramsey School on Thomas Street in Stroudsburg has sat vacant for over seven years, but according to Monroe County Commissioners, that won't be for long. The county is temporarily moving its Domestic Relations and Probation offices inside the school while the courthouse is under renovation.
Local church celebrates 125 years of service
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local church is celebrating 125 years. It’s undergone many changes throughout the decades, but the mission has always remained the same. Churchgoers looked back on their memories of the church, and forward to their hopes for its future. Saint Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church in Williamsport, dedicated their Sunday service […]
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
Here’s what you need to know about spotted lanternflies in Pa.
Spotted lanternflies’ love for tall, vertical surfaces as the perfect launching spot for their weak flights is the reason piles of the insects are showing up around places like office buildings, according to a Penn State researcher. “They often end up at the base of buildings or the sides...
