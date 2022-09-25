Read full article on original website
Prep Roundup: Riverheads rebounds from loss to bite Bulldogs; Tennessee High, West Ridge volleyball teams go 4-1 on Saturday
Riverheads racked up 304 rushing yards in taking a 35-12 non-district football triumph over the visiting Tazewell Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. The Gladiators (3-1) won in their first game since having their nation-leading 52-game winning streak snapped on Sept. 9 with a 35-21 setback to Lord Botetourt. The six-time defending...
Former inmate brings Ultimate Frisbee to Virginia town
TIMBERVILLE, Va. (AP) — The last time Danny Hardy’s name was in the Daily News-Record, it was for smashing a police cruiser’s windshield with a baseball bat and attacking a live donkey in a church nativity scene in 1997. After dropping out of high school in the...
