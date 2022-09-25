ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

KDRV

"Heart of the Rogue" more than a location next month

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A new fall festival is launching next month to spotlight the "Heart of the Rogue" in Medford. Today the City of Medford's tourism marketing organization Travel Medford announced the the inaugural Heart of the Rogue™ Festival October 14-15, a Friday and Saturday, at Pear Blossom Park in downtown Medford.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Rise Up Siskiyou, Montague hosts its annual hot air balloon festival

MONTAGUE — Living in a small community has never stopped the City of Montague from showing the rest of Siskiyou County that they are present and will always help their neighbors. Montague is hosting its annual hot air balloon festival and this year is the first year since 2018 that it was able to have it this big and include hot air balloons, a car show, and a parade.
MONTAGUE, CA
KDRV

Police seeing "swatting" increases across the country

MEDFORD, Ore. - There's a trend sweeping across the country right now that has schools and parents on edge. It's called "swatting". It happens when people call and make false reports to law enforcement. It happened at South Medford High School on September 16th. Lt. Mark Cromwell of the Medford...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Morning fire at Jacksonville Mexican food restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- A morning fire has fire crews busy in Jacksonville. A 7:58am dispatch involved a Jacksonville structure fire along California Street. It send a Jacksonville fire crew and a Medford Fire and Rescue crew to Las Palmas Mexican food restaurant at 4th Street and California Street. California Street,...
JACKSONVILLE, OR
Government Technology

Medford, Ore., Police Launch New Drone Response Team

(TNS) — A new team of certified drone operators will give Medford police eyes in the sky, helping them with everything from crime scene reconstruction to tracking suspects on the run. Medford's new Drone Response Team is composed of three officers who have obtained the required Federal Aviation Administration...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness

Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
CBS News

13 malnourished dogs rescued from boarding business in Oregon

GRANTS PASS, Oregon -- Animal control officers rescued 13 malnourished dogs from a pet grooming and boarding business in Grants Pass on Wednesday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office. Following a report of neglect, deputies served a search warrant on Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 Southeast Sixth Street and...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Pets found dead, abandoned at negligent dog daycare owner's home

SELMA — After rescuing 13 neglected dogs from a Grants Pass dog care business, law enforcement raided the home of the kennel's owner, discovering more abused and even dead pets. On Sept. 21, the Josephine County Sheriff's Office conducted a search at Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street...
GRANTS PASS, OR
iheart.com

Large Illegal Marijuana Bust In Southern Oregon

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with assistance from several other agencies, served search warrants on two separate locations in Prospect, Jackson County: a warehouse near 1st St. and an address in the 400 block of Red Blanket Rd. Located at...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COVID-19 CASES JUMP WAY UP IN COUNTY

COVID-19 cases in Douglas County were up by 89 percent this week versus the previous seven-day period. Information from the Douglas Public Health Network said the county had 187 cases in the week ending Wednesday. That is an increase from the 99 cases reported the week before. No COVID-19 deaths...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EUGENE MAN JAILED BY DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A Eugene man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 6:30 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 300 block of Weaver Avenue in Myrtle Creek. The driver was unable to provide a driver’s license, allegedly gave false information and provided a false name. Other deputies arrived and identified the man as 30-year old Christopher Moss. He returned with warrants and was taken into custody.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Over 4,100 pounds of illegal marijuana, 13 guns seized in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Illegal marijuana and multiple firearms were seized during a drug bust in Jackson County last week, according to Oregon State Police. On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, along with other agencies, served search warrants at two locations in Prospect: a warehouse near 1st Street and a property in the 400 block of Red Blanket Road.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Cops shoot, kill Grants Pass resident during suspect search

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say Grants Pass police killed a resident while chasing a suspect from a city park into a neighborhood after a suspicious-activity call. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police responded to the call around 8 p.m. Monday and came upon a suspect, who fled...
GRANTS PASS, OR

