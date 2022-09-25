Read full article on original website
KDRV
"Heart of the Rogue" more than a location next month
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A new fall festival is launching next month to spotlight the "Heart of the Rogue" in Medford. Today the City of Medford's tourism marketing organization Travel Medford announced the the inaugural Heart of the Rogue™ Festival October 14-15, a Friday and Saturday, at Pear Blossom Park in downtown Medford.
KDRV
Britt Festival says 2022 season a "giant success" after pandemic-imposed virtual season
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Britt Festival organizers say today the festival's 2022 season is a "giant success." Its music director also won the honor of Musical America's 2022 Conductor of the Year. The nonprofit Britt Music & Arts Festival (Britt) 60th Anniversary season started a month earlier that usual because of...
KTVL
Rise Up Siskiyou, Montague hosts its annual hot air balloon festival
MONTAGUE — Living in a small community has never stopped the City of Montague from showing the rest of Siskiyou County that they are present and will always help their neighbors. Montague is hosting its annual hot air balloon festival and this year is the first year since 2018 that it was able to have it this big and include hot air balloons, a car show, and a parade.
KDRV
Police seeing "swatting" increases across the country
MEDFORD, Ore. - There's a trend sweeping across the country right now that has schools and parents on edge. It's called "swatting". It happens when people call and make false reports to law enforcement. It happened at South Medford High School on September 16th. Lt. Mark Cromwell of the Medford...
KDRV
Jackson County & City of Medford looking for community response on wildfire smoke
MEDFORD, Ore-- With wildfire smoke now a common occurrence in Southern Oregon, Jackson County and the City of Medford want to hear about how wildfire and prescribed fire smoke is impacting the Jackson County community. According to Jackson County's website, officials are hoping to gather community input through the "Jackson...
KDRV
Morning fire at Jacksonville Mexican food restaurant
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- A morning fire has fire crews busy in Jacksonville. A 7:58am dispatch involved a Jacksonville structure fire along California Street. It send a Jacksonville fire crew and a Medford Fire and Rescue crew to Las Palmas Mexican food restaurant at 4th Street and California Street. California Street,...
Government Technology
Medford, Ore., Police Launch New Drone Response Team
(TNS) — A new team of certified drone operators will give Medford police eyes in the sky, helping them with everything from crime scene reconstruction to tracking suspects on the run. Medford's new Drone Response Team is composed of three officers who have obtained the required Federal Aviation Administration...
KTVL
Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness
Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
KDRV
UPDATE: Animal neglect case grows with dead animals, marijuana in Selma
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Two people wanted for animal neglect accusations in Josephine County could face more criminal charges today. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says it's looking for a couple whose residence left 16 animals unattended where JCSO staff found them. JCSO says when its officers, Animal Control...
CBS News
13 malnourished dogs rescued from boarding business in Oregon
GRANTS PASS, Oregon -- Animal control officers rescued 13 malnourished dogs from a pet grooming and boarding business in Grants Pass on Wednesday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office. Following a report of neglect, deputies served a search warrant on Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 Southeast Sixth Street and...
KTVL
Pets found dead, abandoned at negligent dog daycare owner's home
SELMA — After rescuing 13 neglected dogs from a Grants Pass dog care business, law enforcement raided the home of the kennel's owner, discovering more abused and even dead pets. On Sept. 21, the Josephine County Sheriff's Office conducted a search at Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street...
KDRV
BREAKING NEWS: Natural gas leak at Scenic Middle School under control in Central Point
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- Firefighters and police responded to a natural gas leak reported along Scenic Avenue in Central Point this afternoon. Central Point School District's (CPSD) Scenic Middle School is the location where an emergency responder confirmed a natural gas line break during the noon hour. CPSD just sent...
KDRV
New COVID-19 booster and flu shots can be taken the same day
MEDFORD, Ore. - This fall health officials are expecting COVID cases to go up and at the same time, it will be flu season. Many people have questions on what vaccinations are available to them. Health officials say people can get their flu shot and the COVID booster all at...
iheart.com
Large Illegal Marijuana Bust In Southern Oregon
On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with assistance from several other agencies, served search warrants on two separate locations in Prospect, Jackson County: a warehouse near 1st St. and an address in the 400 block of Red Blanket Rd. Located at...
KDRV
BREAKING NEWS: FireWatch: Siskiyou County wildfire causes new evacuation order
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- A wildfire is causing another evacuation order in Siskiyou County. The Sheriff's Office has issued an EVACUATION WARNING for areas North of Highway 97 and West of County Road 12 including Zones SIS-5117B & SIS-5120. Evacuation orders are mandatory, and the order in effect includes Juniper...
kqennewsradio.com
COVID-19 CASES JUMP WAY UP IN COUNTY
COVID-19 cases in Douglas County were up by 89 percent this week versus the previous seven-day period. Information from the Douglas Public Health Network said the county had 187 cases in the week ending Wednesday. That is an increase from the 99 cases reported the week before. No COVID-19 deaths...
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE MAN JAILED BY DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
A Eugene man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 6:30 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 300 block of Weaver Avenue in Myrtle Creek. The driver was unable to provide a driver’s license, allegedly gave false information and provided a false name. Other deputies arrived and identified the man as 30-year old Christopher Moss. He returned with warrants and was taken into custody.
kptv.com
Over 4,100 pounds of illegal marijuana, 13 guns seized in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Illegal marijuana and multiple firearms were seized during a drug bust in Jackson County last week, according to Oregon State Police. On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, along with other agencies, served search warrants at two locations in Prospect: a warehouse near 1st Street and a property in the 400 block of Red Blanket Road.
centraloregondaily.com
Cops shoot, kill Grants Pass resident during suspect search
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say Grants Pass police killed a resident while chasing a suspect from a city park into a neighborhood after a suspicious-activity call. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police responded to the call around 8 p.m. Monday and came upon a suspect, who fled...
KDRV
Animal abuse suspects on the run, Josephine County Sheriff's Office investigating more evidence
SELMA, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the owners of Pawsitive K9 Solutions, who have been accused of animal abuse. On Monday, JCSO searched the owners’ residence in Selma and found more visible evidence of animal abuse. JCSO searched the property – located...
