The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Instagrammable Flamingo at TPA Just Got Merch!Aloha MelaniTampa, FL
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
Isaac Paredes starting Sunday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Paredes is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Paredes for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home...
Ump show hits Marlins-Mets as pitcher called for 3 straight balks in 1 inning
Miami Marlins pitcher Richard Bleier went seven seasons in his MLB career before committing his first balk. The wait for his second, and third, balk was more than a little shorter. A game between the Miami Marlins and New York Mets on Tuesday abruptly devolved into an ump show when...
Astros Insider Reveals All The October Rotation Options
With the AL West title secured, the Houston Astros can now start planning for the month of October. They’ve now reached the postseason for the seventh time in the last eight years and have won the AL West for the fifth time in the last six years. So now,...
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022
The New York Yankees are over the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the second of a three-game series on Tuesday night at the Rogers Centre. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below.
Kyle Higashioka sitting for New York on Sunday
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Higashioka is being replaced behind the plate by Jose Trevino versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. In 224 plate appearances this season, Higashioka has a .204 batting average with...
Judge 4 walks, still at 60 HR; Yankees win AL East, top Jays
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Tuesday night.
