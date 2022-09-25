ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Giorgia Meloni
TheDailyBeast

EU Vows Retaliation as ‘All Available Information’ Points to Sabotage in Nord Stream Leaks

After two gas pipelines supplying Europe suspiciously leaked, the European Union on Wednesday promised to retaliate as evidence is increasingly pointing to sabotage. “All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on behalf of the bloc’s 27 members. “Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response.” Seismologists on Tuesday reported that explosions were detected in the Baltic Sea before leaks on the natural gas Nord Stream pipelines running between Russia and Germany were found. Some leaders have suspected the network was sabotaged by Russia as part of the Kremlin’s ongoing energy war with European governments triggered by the conflict in Ukraine.Read it at Associated Press
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
RELIGION
AFP

Kyiv says answer to Russian annexation vote is more weapons

Ukraine called on EU and NATO countries Wednesday to hit Russia with more sanctions and send more weapons to the frontline after Kremlin proxies held "sham" annexation votes in four occupied Ukrainian regions. "Ukraine calls on the EU, NATO and the Group of Seven to immediately and significantly increase pressure on Russia, including by imposing tough sanctions and significantly increase their military aid to Ukraine," Ukraine's foreign ministry said in a statement.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Serie A#Forza Italia#Brothers Of Italy#Senate#Five Star Movement#Italians#Eu
AFP

Russian strikes cut power in much of Ukraine's Kharkiv

Russia fired a salvo of missiles at Ukraine's second city Kharkiv overnight, officials said on Wednesday, hitting a railway yard and knocking out power to more than 18,000 households. Kharkiv governor Oleg Synegubov said Russian forces had fired S-300 missiles, an anti-aircraft weapon now often re-purposed to hit civilian targets in Ukrainian cities.
EUROPE
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
61K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy