After two gas pipelines supplying Europe suspiciously leaked, the European Union on Wednesday promised to retaliate as evidence is increasingly pointing to sabotage. “All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on behalf of the bloc’s 27 members. “Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response.” Seismologists on Tuesday reported that explosions were detected in the Baltic Sea before leaks on the natural gas Nord Stream pipelines running between Russia and Germany were found. Some leaders have suspected the network was sabotaged by Russia as part of the Kremlin’s ongoing energy war with European governments triggered by the conflict in Ukraine.Read it at Associated Press

