KSLA
Artist unveils two murals at MLK Health Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The MLK Health Center in Shreveport unveiled two new murals on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Local artist Cathy Cobb said she wanted to maker her work reflect the beauty of the Highland neighborhood. The murals feature flowers and trees along an outside fence and inside wall of...
KSLA
Red River Revel expanding across downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Revel is expanding its boundaries beyond Festival Plaza this year!. The annual arts festival has partnered with the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority for what they’re calling Revel+. It’s a free shuttle service that will have seven different stops and 34 points of interest to explore across downtown Shreveport.
KSLA
Shreveport organization collecting supplies for Floridians as Hurricane Ian approaches
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With Florida residents bracing for Hurricane Ian, an organization in the ArkLaTex is preparing to lend a hand. Shreveport Volunteer Network is collecting supplies that will be shipped to Florida this week. “We are going to be collecting bottled water, cleaning supplies and clothes,” Keith Bryant...
KSLA
KSLA News 12 Jobs Map
(KSLA) — Looking for work? Check out the KSLA News 12 Jobs Map:. Prysmian Group will hold a job fair from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. South in Marshall, Texas. This job fair is in response to Prysmian’s recent $50 million investment and expansion project, which was commemorated with a groundbreaking at the facility in June 2022.
bossierpress.com
Field of Dreams Playground Closed for Cleaning
Field of Dreams Playground located at 4716 Hazel Jones Road in Bossier City will be. closed for its annual safety inspection and cleaning on Tuesday, September 27 and Wednesday,. September 28, 2022. Field of Dreams Playground opened in the spring of 2020 and is the largest playground in. Louisiana! It...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Shreveport (LA) Opens New Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road
Shreveport Fire Department has a new home for one of its stations, KSLA.com reported. Firefighters have moved into the new Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road a few blocks from the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, the report said. The new station has modern amenities and more space for firefighters and...
Do You Know the History Behind Shreveport’s Creepiest Cemetery?
Word is that it's overrun by tarantulas! Shreveport's historic Oakland Cemetery sits across the street from Municipal Auditorium and at one point was the 'city' cemetery of Shreveport. But first, here's the scoop on the tarantulas. Do you know the story behind Shreveport's historic Oakland Cemetery? Check out the video...
National Night Out Party Sign-Ups Soar, Extended in Shreveport
The number of neighborhoods taking part in Shreveport's National Night Out has soared this year with over 250 parties already registered. But City of Shreveport officials hope that even more communities will sign up and make the party even bigger. As a result, they have extended the deadline to register to Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 5 pm.
East Texas officials searching for young woman for welfare check
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Denise Garrett for a welfare check according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. Officials describe her as a 28-year-old black female, 5’8″ tall and approximately 165 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. According to the sheriff’s office, Garrett is […]
bossierpress.com
PROMOTION OF VETERAN BSO DEPUTY TO CAPTAIN
Congratulations to Chad Madden on his promotion to the rank of Captain by Sheriff. Whittington. Captain Madden is a 20-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and will. be taking over Investigations. Captain Madden has worked in many areas of the Criminal. Division including Patrol, Detectives, SWAT and Patrol...
Attorney Alleges Improper Handling of Bat Poop at Shreveport’s Fairgrounds Field
Some local residents are trying to put a stop to the demolition of Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport. This latest claim centers on how the demolition company is handling the bat guano at the stadium. Attorney Jerry Harper has sent a letter to the Mayor on behalf of clients who live near the property. He says there are health concerns about how the bat droppings are being handled. He says the company in charge of the demolition is improperly handling the guano which could create a substantial health risk to residents in the area.
KTBS
Education Check-Up: Huntington High discusses magnet school
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Huntington High School is using its magnet programs to equip scholars and many graduates return to make sure the tradition of excellence continues. It's just one way the school hopes to be part of growing the local economy. "Can't say enough about it they produce several local...
KSLA
Firefighters move into Shreveport’s new Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Fire Department has a new home for one of its stations. Firefighters have moved into the new Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road a few blocks from the Louisiana State Fair Grounds. We’re told the new station has modern amenities and more space for...
KTBS
Shreveport council hears update on 2 burned structures
SHREVEPORT, La. – The owner of one of the city’s oldest buildings in downtown Shreveport that was destroyed by fire last week still has plans to do something with the property. Meanwhile, he’ll make sure what’s left of the old building is removed and it's secured for public...
KSLA
Shreveport mayor & SPD chief speak on violent crime statistics, hopes for future
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and SPD Chief Wayne Smith held a news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 27 to address violent crime. “Public safety remains the number one priority for our administration,” said Perkins. Officials say 2021 was the deadliest year in the city’s history when...
westcentralsbest.com
Gov. Edwards to visit Shreveport Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards will pay a visit to Shreveport on Monday. He'll tour Pratt Industries' state-of-the-art paper mill and celebrate the company's recent milestone of reaching $250 million of investment in the state of Louisiana. Pratt is America's 5th largest corrugated packaging company and the world's...
Is This Grammy Award Winning Rocker Hanging Out In Shreveport?
So Grammy Award winner Jack White just played the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, Platinum selling rocker Kenny Wayne Sheppard still hangs out in his hometown, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member James Burton is always in Shreveport. But the person being spotted around town isn't any of those three.
cenlanow.com
Cleco hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate relocation of Mansfield Customer Service Office
PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Sept. 26, 2022 – Today, Cleco held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the relocation of its Mansfield Customer Service Office. In attendance was Cleco executive, Shane Hilton, and employees, Mansfield Mayor Thomas Jones and city council members, DeSoto Parish Police Jury President Ernel Jones and parish council members, DeSoto Parish Chamber of Commerce President Sheriff Jayson Richardson and other elected officials and representatives from the DeSoto Parish Chamber of Commerce.
KTBS
Shreveport, LA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
KSLA
Cautionary boil advisory issued in Mandeville, Ark.
MANDEVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) - A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for the community of Mandeville in Miller County, Ark. The order was issued Monday morning (Sept. 26) around 8:15 a.m. Officials with Texarkana Water Utilities say the order was issued because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss of water pressure. This loss of pressure was due to a water main break on Mandeville Road.
