Some local residents are trying to put a stop to the demolition of Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport. This latest claim centers on how the demolition company is handling the bat guano at the stadium. Attorney Jerry Harper has sent a letter to the Mayor on behalf of clients who live near the property. He says there are health concerns about how the bat droppings are being handled. He says the company in charge of the demolition is improperly handling the guano which could create a substantial health risk to residents in the area.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO