Bossier City, LA

KSLA

Artist unveils two murals at MLK Health Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The MLK Health Center in Shreveport unveiled two new murals on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Local artist Cathy Cobb said she wanted to maker her work reflect the beauty of the Highland neighborhood. The murals feature flowers and trees along an outside fence and inside wall of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Red River Revel expanding across downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Revel is expanding its boundaries beyond Festival Plaza this year!. The annual arts festival has partnered with the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority for what they’re calling Revel+. It’s a free shuttle service that will have seven different stops and 34 points of interest to explore across downtown Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

KSLA News 12 Jobs Map

(KSLA) — Looking for work? Check out the KSLA News 12 Jobs Map:. Prysmian Group will hold a job fair from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. South in Marshall, Texas. This job fair is in response to Prysmian’s recent $50 million investment and expansion project, which was commemorated with a groundbreaking at the facility in June 2022.
MARSHALL, TX
bossierpress.com

Field of Dreams Playground Closed for Cleaning

Field of Dreams Playground located at 4716 Hazel Jones Road in Bossier City will be. closed for its annual safety inspection and cleaning on Tuesday, September 27 and Wednesday,. September 28, 2022. Field of Dreams Playground opened in the spring of 2020 and is the largest playground in. Louisiana! It...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Shreveport (LA) Opens New Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road

Shreveport Fire Department has a new home for one of its stations, KSLA.com reported. Firefighters have moved into the new Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road a few blocks from the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, the report said. The new station has modern amenities and more space for firefighters and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

National Night Out Party Sign-Ups Soar, Extended in Shreveport

The number of neighborhoods taking part in Shreveport's National Night Out has soared this year with over 250 parties already registered. But City of Shreveport officials hope that even more communities will sign up and make the party even bigger. As a result, they have extended the deadline to register to Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 5 pm.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

PROMOTION OF VETERAN BSO DEPUTY TO CAPTAIN

Congratulations to Chad Madden on his promotion to the rank of Captain by Sheriff. Whittington. Captain Madden is a 20-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and will. be taking over Investigations. Captain Madden has worked in many areas of the Criminal. Division including Patrol, Detectives, SWAT and Patrol...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Attorney Alleges Improper Handling of Bat Poop at Shreveport’s Fairgrounds Field

Some local residents are trying to put a stop to the demolition of Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport. This latest claim centers on how the demolition company is handling the bat guano at the stadium. Attorney Jerry Harper has sent a letter to the Mayor on behalf of clients who live near the property. He says there are health concerns about how the bat droppings are being handled. He says the company in charge of the demolition is improperly handling the guano which could create a substantial health risk to residents in the area.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Education Check-Up: Huntington High discusses magnet school

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Huntington High School is using its magnet programs to equip scholars and many graduates return to make sure the tradition of excellence continues. It's just one way the school hopes to be part of growing the local economy. "Can't say enough about it they produce several local...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport council hears update on 2 burned structures

SHREVEPORT, La. – The owner of one of the city’s oldest buildings in downtown Shreveport that was destroyed by fire last week still has plans to do something with the property. Meanwhile, he’ll make sure what’s left of the old building is removed and it's secured for public...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Gov. Edwards to visit Shreveport Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards will pay a visit to Shreveport on Monday. He'll tour Pratt Industries' state-of-the-art paper mill and celebrate the company's recent milestone of reaching $250 million of investment in the state of Louisiana. Pratt is America's 5th largest corrugated packaging company and the world's...
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

Cleco hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate relocation of Mansfield Customer Service Office

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Sept. 26, 2022 – Today, Cleco held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the relocation of its Mansfield Customer Service Office. In attendance was Cleco executive, Shane Hilton, and employees, Mansfield Mayor Thomas Jones and city council members, DeSoto Parish Police Jury President Ernel Jones and parish council members, DeSoto Parish Chamber of Commerce President Sheriff Jayson Richardson and other elected officials and representatives from the DeSoto Parish Chamber of Commerce.
MANSFIELD, LA
KTBS

Shreveport, LA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Cautionary boil advisory issued in Mandeville, Ark.

MANDEVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) - A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for the community of Mandeville in Miller County, Ark. The order was issued Monday morning (Sept. 26) around 8:15 a.m. Officials with Texarkana Water Utilities say the order was issued because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss of water pressure. This loss of pressure was due to a water main break on Mandeville Road.
MANDEVILLE, LA

