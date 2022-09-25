ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

ramblinwreck.com

Christo Lamprecht Wins Inverness Intercollegiate

Live Leaderboard Complete Results (PDF) Tech Schedule and Results. Toledo, Ohio – Christo Lamprecht earned his first collegiate victory Tuesday, firing a final-round 72 (+1) to complete a two-stroke triumph at the Inverness Intercollegiate. Sixth-ranked Georgia Tech posted a 3-over-par 287 in the final round to finish as the runner-up in the team race.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Tech Climbs to No. 11 in AVCA Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Georgia Tech volleyball has been ranked No. 11 in the AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Women’s Poll, the organization announced on Monday. The 11 spot ties the eighth highest ranking received by the Yellow Jackets in program history, joining the 2003 squad. Tech remains...
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Georgia Tech Leads at Inverness Intercollegiate

Live Leaderboard Final round live stream (ESPN+) Tech Schedule and Results. Toledo, Ohio – Christo Lamprecht opened with a 4-under-par 67 and has a four-stroke lead in the medal race, and No. 6 Georgia Tech holds a two-stroke lead after round 2 was halted by darkness Monday evening at the Inverness Intercollegiate.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Georgia Tech Announces Leadership Changes in Athletics

(Atlanta, Georgia, September 26, 2022) Today, Georgia Tech announced leadership changes within Athletics. Todd Stansbury, athletics director, and Geoff Collins, head football coach, will both leave their roles effective immediately. Collins, a metro Atlanta native, was named the 20th head coach in Georgia Tech football history on Dec. 7, 2018....
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Tech Concludes Competition at Commodore Invite

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis ended their weekend at Vanderbilt University’s Commodore Invite with Marcus McDaniel, Elias Shokry and Rohan Sachdev claiming victories in their respective singles consolation finals. In the flight ‘A’ southwest final, McDaniel lost his first set in a 6-7 [2] decision...
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

No. 13 Jackets Hound Hokies in Sweep

In a tightly contested first set, Georgia Tech put together a three-point burst to inch ahead, 10-8. The Yellow Jackets would extend their lead to as much as four, 15-11, as the two sides battled back and forth. Virginia Tech closed the gap to even the tally at 21, but the White and Gold finished off the set on a four-point run as back-to-back blocks by Morrissette and sophomore right-side hitter Laura Fischer secured a 25-21 set one win.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Tech Golf Competes at Inverness Intercollegiate

THE FLATS – Ready to take on a major championship venue in its second fall event, Georgia Tech’s sixth-ranked golf team is in Ohio for the Inverness Intercollegiate Monday and Tuesday at the Inverness Club in Toledo. Head coach Bruce Heppler’s 28th Tech team, which has three All-Atlantic...
ATLANTA, GA
fit.edu

Florida Tech cuts five varsity sports teams

On June 28, Florida Tech cut five varsity sports from its roster. Since then, there has been a large amount of pushback against the college, especially from the former rowing teams. The sports that were cut included men’s and women’s rowing, men’s and women’s cross country and men’s golf. Florida...
MELBOURNE, FL
ramblinwreck.com

Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS –J.T. Griffin and Tyler Strafaci, who just finished their 2022 seasons in Canada, advance to stage 2 of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School … Six Yellow Jackets gathering in Jackson, Miss., for Sanderson Farms Championship this weekend … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
ATLANTA, GA
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Orlando

Other states might boast a better resume in terms of the quality of golf courses, but Florida fully embraces golf more than any other state. With more than 1,450 courses (including nine-holers), Florida has no shortage of options, which can be overwhelming when trying to nail down an itinerary. Of...
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist to pull ads from Ian-impacted markets

The Democrat goes dark in Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando and Jacksonville markets. As Hurricane Ian bears down on the state, one gubernatorial campaign is nearly going dark on television. Democrat Charlie Crist announced plans Monday to pull ads from markets likely to be impacted by the storm, a move that...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to go there on holiday and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Publix to close Central Florida stores Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – Publix Supermarkets announced store closing information for hundreds of Florida stores Tuesday, including most Central Florida counties, because of Hurricane Ian. Stores in Orange, Lake and Sumter counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and are expected to remain closed through Thursday, Sept....
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

NASA to roll back Artemis rocket

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA announced Monday that the Artemis I Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft will be rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building. The rollback is expected to begin at 11 p.m. This comes as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. "Managers met Monday morning and made...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

