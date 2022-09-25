Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
As Atlanta Braves Visit the White House, Biden’s Press Secretary Suggests a “Conversation” Is Needed About a Name ChangeToby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
UPDATE: Atlanta's National Cybersecurity Summit postponed due to Hurricane IanD.J. EatonAtlanta, GA
Related
ramblinwreck.com
Christo Lamprecht Wins Inverness Intercollegiate
Live Leaderboard Complete Results (PDF) Tech Schedule and Results. Toledo, Ohio – Christo Lamprecht earned his first collegiate victory Tuesday, firing a final-round 72 (+1) to complete a two-stroke triumph at the Inverness Intercollegiate. Sixth-ranked Georgia Tech posted a 3-over-par 287 in the final round to finish as the runner-up in the team race.
ramblinwreck.com
Time Set for Georgia Tech-Iowa in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge game at Iowa on Nov. 29 will tip at 9 p.m. in Iowa City, with the game airing on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. The ACC, Big Ten and ESPN announced tip times and television coverage Tuesday morning for all 14 games in the 24th annual series.
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Concludes Competition at Commodore Invite
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis ended their weekend at Vanderbilt University’s Commodore Invite with Marcus McDaniel, Elias Shokry and Rohan Sachdev claiming victories in their respective singles consolation finals. In the flight ‘A’ southwest final, McDaniel lost his first set in a 6-7 [2] decision...
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Climbs to No. 11 in AVCA Top 25
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Georgia Tech volleyball has been ranked No. 11 in the AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Women’s Poll, the organization announced on Monday. The 11 spot ties the eighth highest ranking received by the Yellow Jackets in program history, joining the 2003 squad. Tech remains...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ramblinwreck.com
Georgia Tech Announces Leadership Changes in Athletics
(Atlanta, Georgia, September 26, 2022) Today, Georgia Tech announced leadership changes within Athletics. Todd Stansbury, athletics director, and Geoff Collins, head football coach, will both leave their roles effective immediately. Collins, a metro Atlanta native, was named the 20th head coach in Georgia Tech football history on Dec. 7, 2018....
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Golf Competes at Inverness Intercollegiate
THE FLATS – Ready to take on a major championship venue in its second fall event, Georgia Tech’s sixth-ranked golf team is in Ohio for the Inverness Intercollegiate Monday and Tuesday at the Inverness Club in Toledo. Head coach Bruce Heppler’s 28th Tech team, which has three All-Atlantic...
Comments / 0