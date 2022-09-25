ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket seen across skies on Saturday

By Courtney Ingalls, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. ( WAVY ) – If you’re on the east coast, you might have caught a glimpse of a tiny bright spot flying across the sky Saturday night. It was SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket!

According to Space Flight Now , the almost 230-foot-tall rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday evening and was carrying 52 new Starlink satellites to orbit.

10 On Your Side compiled a gallery of some viewer photos of the rocket soaring through the sky:

    Photo Courtesy: Julie Mullet
    Photo Courtesy: Jenn Begany
    Photo Courtesy: Angela Thomas
    Photo Courtesy: Caitlin Holder
This is the 41st launch from Florida this year.

WESH

NASA to roll back Artemis rocket

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA announced Monday that the Artemis I Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft will be rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building. The rollback is expected to begin at 11 p.m. This comes as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. "Managers met Monday morning and made...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

How to watch NASA’s DART spacecraft crash into an asteroid

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time in history, NASA will attempt to intentionally smash a spacecraft into an asteroid Monday, and the public will have a front-row seat. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission, or DART, is meant to demonstrate NASA’s ability to deflect a hazardous asteroid or comet. The Dart spacecraft’s target, a harmless rock named Dimorphos, is currently orbiting a larger asteroid, Didymos, about 6.8 million miles away from Earth.
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

Universal Orlando closed for Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort will close on Wednesday, along with City Walk, due to affects from Hurricane Ian. The theme park will remain closed on Thursday. The park anticipates to reopen on Friday. “In the event that a hurricane or tropical storm warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center or a […]
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba en route to Florida

A strengthening Hurricane Ian’s rain and winds lashed Cuba’s western tip, where authorities have evacuated 50,000 people, as it became a major Category 3 storm early Tuesday and roared on a path that could see it hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

