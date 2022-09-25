How SBLive’s Top 25 Washington high school football teams fared, Week 4: Top-ranked Lake Stevens, No. 4 Glacier Peak lose out of state

Each week, SBLive ranks the top 25 teams across the state of Washington, regardless of classification. Here’s a look at how those teams fared in games played in Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season.

HOW THE TOP 25 FARED — SEPT. 24

1. LAKE STEVENS VIKINGS 2-2 (4A) lose to West Linn (OR), 45-6

Not much good came out of trip to Oregon in loss to Class 6A Lions. Defense gave up 434 yards. And offense scuffled after RB Jayden Limar left with undisclosed ailment.

There's just no let-up with this group. Defense holds Hawks to 61 yards and forces two turnovers. RB Brayden Platt and WR Kyler Ronquillo with two touchdowns apiece.

3. O'DEA FIGHTING IRISH 4-0 (3A) beat Seattle Prep, 45-0

Kyan McDonald's one-handed touchdown grab highlighted the Fighting Irish's second consecutive shutout and always important Metro League win.

When stadium lights were on, visiting Griz had 14-0 fourth-quarter lead. After power outage, forcing delay - Thunder catch fire , and win game on last-minute safety.

5. EASTSIDE CATHOLIC CRUSADERS 4-0 beat Roosevelt, 56-0

Had the game in the bag at halftime with a 49-0 lead. Defense stole the show with two blocked punts returned for touchdowns.

6. BELLEVUE WOLVERINES 2-2 (3A) beat Mercer Island, 42-0 (Thu.)

After on 0-2 start, the Wolverines are back to .500. Kaden Matsudaira found the end zone three times in the win.

7. LYNDEN LIONS 4-0 (2A) beat Sedro-Woolley, 24-21

The Lions came back late to take down the Cubs in a Northwest Conference showdown. QB Brant Heppner with two rushing touchdowns for Lynden.

8. LINCOLN ABES 4-0 (3A) beat Mount Tahoma, 35-21

Following big non-league win over two-time 4A champion Camas, Abes had good (Gabarri Johnson 264 total-offense yards, five TDs) and bad (140 yards in penalties).

9. GONZAGA PREP BULLPUPS 3-1 (4A) beat Mead, 28-21

Challenging three-game road stretch ends in dramatic fashion - a red-zone defensive stand. Bullpups force four incompletions from own 16-yard line in final 30 seconds.

10. PUYALLUP VIKINGS 3-1 (4A) lose to No. 17 Sumner, 40-10

Even after rough start , Viks cut it to 13-10 right before halftime - and let Sumner drive 59 yards for another score (Diego Collie TD pass). Game got out of reach after that.

Trailing 14-7 at the start of the fourth quarter, a touchdown run from Alex Roberts and pass from Andre Breedlove to Dylin McIntyre pushed the Lions past the Braves.

12. RICHLAND BOMBERS 3-1 (4A) lose to No. 23 Chiawana, 39-27

Game was theirs for the taking after scoring two touchdowns in 50 seconds to take 27-26 lead. Then the Ian Mohl run happened. Program win No. 500 will have to wait.

13. KENNEDY CATHOLIC LANCERS 3-1 (4A) beat Decatur, 52-0 (Sat.)

Reigning 4A NPSL champions continue to flash opportunistic defense as two first-quarter Decatur turnovers put this game away early for first shutout victory since 2019.

Lancers took the lead 12 seconds into the game and never relinquished it. Wide receiver David Wells hauled in four passes, three of them for scores.

15. EMERALD RIDGE JAGUARS 3-1 (4A) beat Curtis, 42-13 (Thu.)

Firepower everywhere , including TE/DE Jacob Lane, who made the game's biggest play - a 50-yard fake-punt interception return for a score - in third quarter.

16. MONROE BEARCATS 4-0 (3A) beat Lynnwood, 70-26

Maybe the most impressive part of the Bearcats' win was all 70 points coming in the first half. QB Blake Springer tossed five touchdown passes.

17. SUMNER SPARTANS 3-1 (4A) beat No. 10 Puyallup, 40-10

The loaded 4A SPSL is full of tone setters . S Jay Mentink is that guy for the Spartans. Princeton pledge opens with interception, then catches a touchdown. Gamer.

Slim 7-6 lead at halftime turned into 41 unanswered points by the Bulldogs. Defense wreaked havoc all game, forcing seven turnovers.

Wolves got back on track thanks to four total touchdowns from QB Cole Hunt and three scores from RB Blake Borup in erasing early deficit.

Look who's back in first-place tie in 4A SPSL - the defending state champions. DEs Jacob Bowen (two TFL) and Nyzaiah Atinsola (two sacks) big contributors in shutout.

21. STANWOOD SPARTANS 4-0 (4A) beat Mount Vernon, 35-3

Looks like there's more than one Bumgarner to worry about in Stanwood. Spartans cruised to another dominant win.

22. RAINIER BEACH VIKINGS 3-1(3A) beat Ballard, 48-21

CB Caleb Presley picked off two passes and RB Scottre Humphrey scored three times to get the Vikings back in the win column.

This will be a game RB Ian Mohl won't forget - 224 rushing yards and the decisive second-effort 71-yard touchdown run to give Riverhawks inside track to 4A MCC title.

The Storm knew all along, but the rest of the state is catching up following Skyview's third straight win. Offense paced by Gavin Packer's three touchdowns.

25. BOTHELL COUGARS 1-3 (4A) lose to North Creek, 21-14

This one will sting for a while. Cougars held 14-3 lead with 10 minutes to go, then gave up final 18 points in losing to Northshore district rival for first time.