Adrian, MI

College Roundup: Siena Heights volleyball picks up another sweep

By Kristopher Lodes, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

ADRIAN — The Siena Heights volleyball won by its fourth-straight sweep Saturday as the Saints took down Concordia in Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference play.

SHU (10-6, 6-1 WHAC) took control of the match by winning a tight first set, 25-21, before dominating the second set, 25-15. The Saints finished off the sweep with another 25-21 victory.

Top Performers

Siena Heights

Aubrey Bates: 34 assists, 7 kills, 7 digs, 5 blocks

Devyne Eisenhauer: 13 kills, 2 digs, 1 assist

Payton Osborne: 11 digs, 3 assists, 2 kills

Coach Thoughts

Kim Berrington, SHU: Concordia hit over 300 the first set and I thought we just kept hitting back and staying with them. I thought we were tougher once we hit 20 and pulled that first set out. I was impressed with how resilient we were in the third set when we were down 18-14. we just worked at the net. blocked well and had good defense that gave us good offensive chances. I was proud of the effort in that third set.

Up Next

Siena Heights: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Northwestern Ohio

Adrian 3, Alma 0

ADRIAN — The Bulldogs begin Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association 2-0 after a sweep of the Scots.

Adrian (9-5, 2-0 MIAA) dominated Alma in all three sets, winning 25-10, 25-11, 25-10.

Top Performers

Adrian

Hailey Farrell: 25 assists, 15 digs, 6 aces, 1 block, 1 kill

Mya Minjares: 18 digs, 6 assists

Megan Feldmann: 9 kills, 3 digs, 1 assist

Up Next

Adrian: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Olivet

WOMEN'S GOLF

Alma MIAA Jamboree

ALMA — After taking second in the opening MIAA jamboree at St. Mary's last week, the Adrian College women's golf team took both jamborees this week.

The Bulldogs hosted the mid-week jamboree at Tecumseh Country Club and then they went into Alma and shot 308 as team to take first again.

No other information was available from the meet.

Up Next

Adrian: 1 p.m. Thursday at Olivet

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Siena Heights 1, Northwestern Ohio 1

LIMA, Ohio — The Saints had their five-match win streak come to an end with a 1-1 draw with the Racers in Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference play.

Neither team scored in the first half. UNOH scored in the 68th minute before the Saints (5-2-1, 0-0-1 WHAC) scored in the 70th minute.

Up Next

Siena Heights

Morgan Llewellyn: 1 goal

Caitlyn Harwood: 3 saves

Up Next

Siena Heights: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cornerstone

MEN'S SOCCER

Northwestern Ohio 1, Siena Heights 0

LIMA, Ohio — The 11th-ranked Racers were tested by Siena Heights, but the Saints were unable to score as they fell in their WHAC opener.

UNOH scored in the eighth minute, but it was all the Racers could do as Ricardo Moreno kept SHU (2-4, 0-1 WHAC) in the match.

Top Performers

Ricardo Moreno: 5 saves

Up Next

Siena Heights: 4 p.m. Saturday vs. Concordia

Otterbein 3, Adrian 1

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Adrian dropped its' eighth-straight match as it fell in a non-league match to Otterbein and dropped to 1-9 on the season.

Otterbein went up 2-0 in the first half and added on its third goal in the 56th minute.

It wasn't until the 84th minute where the Bulldogs scored on a penalty kick by Luke Grytza.

Top Performers

Adrian

Luke Grytza: 1 goal

Up Next

Adrian: 5 p.m. Thursday at Grace Christian

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: College Roundup: Siena Heights volleyball picks up another sweep

