KSBW.com
Update: Highway 1 reopened following motorcycle crash
MONTEREY, Calif. — Update: 3:30 p.m.:Highway 1 fully reopened following a motorcycle crash. No new details were released about the crash. One lane is closed on Highway 1 in Monterey following a crash. According to Caltrans, the northbound outside lane just south of Aguajito Road was closed before 1:25...
KSBW.com
Cal Fire conducts prescribed burn in San Benito County
SAN BENITO, Calif. — Cal Fire is conducting a prescribed burn in San Benito County, Tuesday. According to Cal Fire, the burn will be on private property in the Gabilan Range west of the town of Paicines in the McPhails Peak area. "The purpose of the project is to...
Vehicle versus pedestrian closes State Route 1 at Wilder Ranch State Park
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol says that a vehicle versus pedestrian crash has resulted in road closures on State Route 1 north of Santa Cruz. CHP says the reporting party advised them a woman that appeared drunk was crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle. The call came in The post Vehicle versus pedestrian closes State Route 1 at Wilder Ranch State Park appeared first on KION546.
CHP: At least one dead after motorcycle crash on Highway 1 at Aguajito Road
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP confirms at least one is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 1 south of Aguajito Road. The crash happened around 1 p.m., and Caltrans has part of the road shutdown while detectives investigate. The northbound lane of Highway 1 south of Aguajito Road is closed following a crash involving a The post CHP: At least one dead after motorcycle crash on Highway 1 at Aguajito Road appeared first on KION546.
Neighbors concerned over San Jose intersection
After an 8-year-old boy was killed in their San Jose neighborhood, residents want more to be done to improve pedestrian safety.
KSBW.com
Beach advisory posted at Lovers Point, public told to avoid water
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — A beach advisory has been posted at Lovers Point in Pacific Grove. The advisory was posted due to high indicator bacteria found in samples taken Monday. The advisory will remain posted until new samples show that bacteria levels are safe for water contact. According to...
2.6 earthquake strikes near Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck 3.9 miles southwest of Gilroy, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported at 8:39 a.m. It was 12.1 miles southeast of Morgan Hill, and 9 miles northeast of Watsonville. KRON ON is streaming live
benitolink.com
Highway 156 Improvement Project update
In is news release on Sept 22 Caltrans District 5 provided an update on the project to construct a new four-lane expressway adjacent to Highway 156, between San Juan Bautista and Hollister saying it continues with clearing operations. This includes the removal of trees, shrubs, and stumps. These clearing activities are nearing completion on the segment between San Juan Creek and Mission Vineyard Rd.
NBC Bay Area
Traffic Advisory for Tuesday in Santa Clara Due to Mexico-Colombia Game at Levi's Stadium
A traffic advisory has been issued by the Santa Clara Police Department for Tuesday for Levi's Stadium and the surrounding area due to the soccer match being played there. The soccer match is between the Mexican Men's National Team and the Colombia Men's National Team as part of the MexTour Sendoff Series leading up to the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
Traffic delays reported after RV fire on Highway 101 in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An RV fire on southbound Highway 101 has caused driver traffic delays. The solo passenger reported mechanical problems, pulled over, and said the interior was filled with smoke. The fire then started shortly after at around 1:40 p.m. The RV is parked near the left lane shoulder near the Airport Boulevard offramp. The post Traffic delays reported after RV fire on Highway 101 in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Monterey Peninsula Unified School District warning parents to be alert for fentanyl
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District is warning parents to be alert for fentanyl. MPUSD said the state alerted school leaders about the concerning trend of opioid overdoses. KION’s Ana Torrea will have the full story at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. The post Monterey Peninsula Unified School District warning parents to be alert for fentanyl appeared first on KION546.
Pedestrian walking on Hwy 101 struck by car, one fatality
SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality that occurred Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 101 in Salinas. The incident was first reported at 5:49 a.m. on the highway near the John Street off-ramp, according to the CHP. The CHP reported a pedestrian walking on the highway was struck by […]
Shooting into inhabited home results in victim in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they found a shooting victim inside a residence Saturday morning. The victim was found in a home on the 100 block of Peartree Lane. Police say the victim was struck when his house was shot at several times. Police say multiple shell casings were found in the street. The The post Shooting into inhabited home results in victim in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
VIDEO: Wheelchair business burglarized in San Jose on Monday
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A small business owner in the heart of San Jose is picking up the pieces after a break-in on Monday left a trail of broken glass behind. A security video caught view of a person loitering around the front of a business called Re-Mobilizers on early Monday morning. Not long […]
pajaronian.com
Pregnant woman ID’d in fatal crash
WATSONVILLE—A 33-year-old pregnant woman died Thursday night as she walked across South Green Valley Road and was struck by a car. She has been identified as Marlyn Uribe of Watsonville by the Santa Cruz County Coroner’s Office. Watsonville Police said that, according to witnesses, Uribe was crossing four...
KTVU FOX 2
Large earthquake the size of Loma Prieta possible in Silicon Valley
STANFORD, Calif. - Scientists at Stanford warned of a large earthquake possibly brewing in Silicon Valley. The new study found that two faults, known together as Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a quake as big as the Loma Prieta that rattled the Bay Area in 1989. They said the 6.9...
sanbenito.com
Enjoy fall activities at Hollister Hills SVRA
With the arrival of fall comes a complete season of fun, safe, family friendly events at Hollister Hill State Vehicular Recreation Area. The park’s main entrance is located at 7800 Cienega Road in Hollister. Activities at Hollister Hills scheduled for October include:. – Red Sticker Ride Day, hosted by...
The Bay Area is getting another Chick-fil-A, this time in the South Bay
The store is expected to open Thursday.
KTVU FOX 2
These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets
OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
Conversations with Jody: 'I have never had such a horrible experience as I did this past year in the Santa Cruz jail'
Crystal Ross has spent six of the past 10 years in the Santa Cruz and Monterey county jails. She describes her experiences here in a lengthy "Conversation with Jody," which offers a peek at life "inside." She describes women wailing to see their children, "unhygienic" facilities, rampant untreated addiction and mental health issues and a system unprepared to meet people's needs, despite all the money we have thrown at it. Hers is not an easy read, but it's an important one. Sober now and free since Sept. 17, Crystal says she is working to be an advocate and a voice for others still in jail.
