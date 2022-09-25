Read full article on original website
Related
beefmagazine.com
Cattlemen concerned with biotechnology executive order
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on advancing biotechnology, which although welcomed by some of the agricultural sector was met with concerns from cattle industry groups which view statements on cultured cell-meat contrary as a way to address food security. The White House executive order on Advancing Biotechnology and...
Agriculture Online
Bayer and Perdue AgriBusiness to incentivize regenerative ag practices
Bayer has announced a regenerative farming collaboration with Perdue AgriBusiness aimed at large-scale carbon emission reductions and creating a model for a more sustainable food value chain spanning across Perdue's entire grain network. Through the collaboration, Bayer and Perdue AgriBusiness are creating opportunities to help support farmers on their regenerative...
agupdate.com
BASF seed treatments provide early protection for winter wheat
Producers will be in the fields seeding winter wheat soon, according to Tracy Hillenbrand, BASF technical service representative. “I’ve talked with a couple retailers and Montana growers are getting ready to start seeding. In a couple of those areas, growers are trying to wait for rainfall to try to get a little more moisture in the soil,” Hillenbrand said.
Agriculture Online
Merck animal health to acquire virtual livestock fencing developer
Merck Animal Health has announced that it will acquire Vence, a California-based virtual fencing start-up by the end of September. Launched in 2016, the company's origins come from research by Dean Anderson, a USDA Animal Range Scientist, who developed the idea of using audio longitudinal waves and GPS tracking to monitor the movement of cattle as they rotational graze pastures with the use of computers or smartphones.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
Tree Hugger
Factory Farming Is More Destructive Than Ever
Whenever I see a post by a regenerative rancher or “better meat” advocate denouncing plant-based substitutes or an article by a vegan advocate dismissing the benefits of pasture-based farming, I imagine corporate agribusiness executives watching from the sidelines, delighted. While plant-based and pasture-based advocates go head-to-head, factory farming takes over more and more of our food system, subjecting billions of animals to misery, devastating farmers’ livelihoods, and accelerating climate change. While both better farming and vegan animal advocates have a right to be outraged by the status quo and each brings valid solutions, their respective proposals will work best when paired together. This National Farm Animal Awareness Week in September is the perfect time to remember that farm animals are the ones who suffer the most while advocates exhaust their resources fighting potential allies.
Food & Wine
A Butter Shortage Is Sending Prices Through the Roof Just Before Peak Baking Season
Post-pandemic inflation has driven up the price of everything, including groceries. Consumers can look for ways to ease the pain – perhaps cutting down on name brands – but cost increasings are hard to avoid when they affect underlying food staples. It's why a butter shortage is so hard to stomach. Butter seems to be in everything… or at least everything that tastes delicious.
dronedj.com
XAG makes its P100 agricultural drone available globally
XAG’s latest-generation agricultural drone, P100, is now available for sales globally. The versatile drone for precision farming can autonomously undertake spraying, fertilizing, and sowing functions for multiple crops. The XAG P100 agricultural drone is already assisting farmers across China, Vietnam, and Australia to reduce seeds, pesticides, and fertilizers without...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, September 27, 2022
Max Armstrong reports that the growing idea of a cow tax for cattle emissions has spurred a bipartisan move in Congress to protect livestock producers under increasing scrutiny regarding greenhouse gas emissions. These emissions are naturally occurring and a very small contributor to the issue. With the Biden Administration working to push the Clean Air Act as a tool for tackling emissions, a proposal in Congress aims to mitigate efforts that could impact livestock producers.
Why hydroponics is so important for growing crops with little resources!
Hydroponics is an interesting new method for growing plants and crops. One of the cool things about hydroponics is that it does something that most traditional farmers and gardeners would see as impossible: it allows you to be able to grow plants without any soil! Hydroponics helps because without the need for soil and the right systems in place, you can be able to grow crops all year long without having to worry about soil conditions or living in a region where there is no healthy ground to grow your food in. According to researchers at the University of Minnesota, this method for growing crops uses less water than soil-based systems and all it requires are plants, a container, water, nutrients, and a light source.
Phys.org
Farming and fertilizers: how ecological practices can make a difference
Agriculture involves a difficult balance between food production and environmental impact. For example, fertilizers can help to achieve good crop yields, but over-using them produces greenhouse gas emissions and pollution. Some of these impacts also threaten future agricultural production. Greenhouse gas emissions, for instance, contribute to climate change and increase...
beefmagazine.com
Partnership to address emerging animal disease threats in Australia
Tiba Biotech, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, has entered into a five-year, multi-million U.S. dollar agreement with the Australian state government of New South Wales to develop next-generation mRNA vaccines against emergency animal diseases that threaten Australia's livestock industry and domestic food security. With additional support from the Australian State Government...
BBC
Government review of ELMS farming subsidies stokes anger
A major overhaul of farm subsidies that rewards landowners in England for their environmental work is in doubt after the government signalled a review. Environmental groups and some farmers worry the government could water down the overhaul, known as environmental land management schemes (ELMS), but the NFU farm union had requested a delay.
beefmagazine.com
American Farmland Trust leads group in effort
American Farmland Trust and partner organizations are being awarded a $30-million grant from the USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities to spearhead an effort to transition the U.S. Beef Supply Chain to carbon neutral. The eight-state project will amplify production of climate-smart beef by expanding market drivers, grassroots support networks and early adopter mentors, while also providing technical assistance for the adoption of climate-smart grazing practices to substantially reduce agricultural greenhouse gas emissions and increase carbon sequestration.
Agriculture Online
Brazil, U.S. can expect a ‘healthier supply’ of fertilizers than last year, Rabobank says
Key commodity growing markets in the Americas, particularly Brazil and the US, can expect a “healthier supply” of fertilizers than last year, according to the latest Rabobank North American Agribusiness Review. Growers may also see “further downward price pressure” on phosphates and potash, as the market adjusts to...
Phys.org
Lead safety guidance lacking for urban farmers in many major US cities
Urban gardens and farms are on the rise in the U.S., but urban soils are sometimes contaminated from legacy pollution and industrial use. Despite this risk, there is little guidance for people growing food in urban soils on what levels of lead are safe, and existing policies vary widely between cities and states, as a new study highlights.
Phys.org
Experts agree: Dairy cattle's welfare worse than beef cattle
Contrary to what one might think, dairy cows and other dairy cattle are likely to experience worse welfare than their counterparts in beef herds, raised solely for meat. The results stem from a new international study headed by UCPH, where Roi Mandel Briefer from the Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences collaborated with colleagues from Wageningen Livestock Research, Royal Veterinary College in London, University of Bristol and Humboldt-Universität in Berlin.
ByteDance plans for maximum of nine board directors -source
Sept 28 (Reuters) - TikTok owner ByteDance will add four seats to expand its board of directors to nine, as U.S. regulators step up scrutiny of the company, the South China Morning Post said on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
This Y Combinator-backed fintech provides loans to small businesses in Africa. Check out the 10-slide pitch deck Numida used to raise $12.3 million.
The funding round was led by Serena Williams' fund Serena Ventures with additional backing coming from the likes of Y Combinator and Breega.
Column-Next solar expansion drive needs to hit higher potential markets: Maguire
LITTLETON, Colo., Sept 28 (Reuters) - Solar power has outpaced wind power over the last five years in terms of global capacity additions, notching up a more than 200% increase in worldwide generation from 2016 to 2021, compared to a 93.5% rise in wind generation during the same slot.
Comments / 0