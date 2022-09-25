Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Cat Urbigkit: Governor Gordon, Please Don’t Leave Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming GOP has done it again. After considering 10 candidates to fill the three months remaining on the Secretary of State’s term, the party has selected its top three finalists for Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon to consider. Did the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Republican’s Proposal Would Give Party Authority To Determine Who Can Represent GOP
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State GOP committeeman Joey Correnti has drafted a framework for legislation that would drastically change elections and the power of political parties in Wyoming. If adopted by a member or committee of the Wyoming Legislature, the resulting bill would make political...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Draft Bill Would Strip Parties Of Appointment Powers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature’s Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee has drafted a bill that would dramatically alter the way some lawmakers and officials are appointed in Wyoming. The bill, titled “Vacancies in Elected Office,” would initiate special elections to fill...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter to Editor: Anti-Wolf Rancher Demonstrates Why ESA Protections Are Warranted
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cat Urbigkit’s latest opinion piece takes exception to Western Watersheds Project’s comment letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, concerning the terms and conditions of the coming legally-mandated wolf reintroduction in Colorado. In our letter, we highlight the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cowboystatedaily.com
Some Small Wyoming Towns Dominate On Test Scores While Largest School Districts Languish
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Focused teachers, involved parents and good planning are the secrets to high test scores in Wyoming, school administrators say. Plus it helps to live in a small town. While numerous Wyoming schools performed well on last year’s Wyoming Test of Proficiency...
Dem Congressional Candidate in Montana…Still Unhinged
"Why did you try to release a child rapist out of prison?" That was the question posed to Democrat Congressional candidate Monica Tranel, who is the Democrat candidate for the Western Congressional seat in Montana this November. Tranel visibly came unhinged when asked the question. As you can see in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Fremont County Commission Chairman Calls Election Skeptics ‘Ding Dongs’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Fremont County Commission Chairman Travis Becker had some less-than-complimentary words for those who question the security of his county’s elections. “We still have ding dongs that are questioning, in our own county,” Becker said during a Sept. 13 commission meeting....
Sheridan Media
WY Republicans Choose Finalists For Secretary Of State Position
The Wyoming Republican Party has selected the 3 finalists to be the Secretary of State until the end of this year, and a Sheridan man is among them. Sheridan County Republican Chairman Bryan Miller along with Karl Allred and Marti Halverson, were the 3 that received the most votes, during Saturday’s (September 24th) Wyoming Republican Party special meeting held in Pavillion.
RELATED PEOPLE
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s out-of-state trips shown in her FEC reports
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem made political-oriented trips valued at more than $98,000 to places outside South Dakota during 2021 and the first half of 2022. That’s according to campaign-finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission by the Noem Victory Fund and by the...
Did Jamie Smith Smoke A Joint With South Dakota Voters?
Election season is fully underway in South Dakota. South Dakota voters will be lining up at the polls on Tuesday, November 8th. We do our best at Results/Townsquare Media to keep the public informed on each candidate running. This especially includes the candidates running for Governor of South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem and Jamie Smith.
cowboystatedaily.com
Extinct Volcano In Mississippi Could Cause Beer Shortage In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For some people, they’re words that define what might as well be the end of the world: beer shortage. And it could happen. The beer shortage, that is. Like seemingly everything, supply chain issues are affecting the beer industry. But...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Wednesday, September 28, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken at Old Faithful and was shot by Dave Fales. Dave writes: “The sun had been hidden by low clouds but broke out just when the eruption began.”. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Fort Phil Kearny A Brutal Stop Along ‘Bloody’ Bozeman Trail
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. By lamplight, it’s easy to imagine the unease felt by those stationed at the remote outpost of Fort Phil Kearny in the dangerous years of the Indian Wars along the infamous route that became known as the “Bloody” Bozeman Trail.
Summit Daily News
Why Colorado’s Western Slope likely remains Lauren Boebert country, despite a string of controversies
CRAIG — Steam rises from the coal-fired Craig Station power plant, pickup trucks filter in and out of the Trapper Mine southwest of town and Bob Seger drifts over the radio waves. In northwest Colorado, where the mountains and foothills give way to rocky mesas, signs and banners pledging...
cowboystatedaily.com
Ghosts of Fort Laramie Haunt Wyoming Historic Site
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At the edge of America’s frontier, reports have come in over the years of apparitions. Among those are a blood-covered 19th century U.S. Army surgeon and a mysterious “Lady in Green” who disappeared on horseback more than 150 years ago.
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Lands Near Bottom When Ranked By Food
Let’s face it… everyone needs to eat. When it comes to ranking each state based on its food, there are a few things that need to be considered. First is the location of the state. For example, it’s expected that when it comes to seafood, Wyoming falls dead last. It makes sense because Wyoming doesn’t land near an ocean.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
Solar Farm Proposed Near Wyoming-Colorado Border; Will Cover 875 Acres Of Land
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A German company with headquarters in Irvine, California, is eying a parcel of Laramie County land to build a 150-megawatt solar farm south of Cheyenne near the Colorado border. South Cheyenne LLC, which is a subsidiary of Hanwha Qcells USA Corp.,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Simpson: And The Long Winter Season Begins
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You know the party’s over when the hummingbirds suddenly disappear. They know what’s coming. For several weeks now they’ve been on their way to Central America, where some guy like me has a bunch of feeders waiting for them.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Rare Earth Refinery Demonstration Pushes Ahead
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Rare Element Resources has announced it’s making progress on a rare earth refining demonstration project that will be built near Upton. The company has completed 60% of the plant design and is expecting to complete final detailed engineering later this year.
cowboystatedaily.com
Goldbacks: New Wyoming Currency Released Printed With Actual Gold
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A private currency company is hoping its new Wyoming currency has the Midas touch for users. Utah-based Goldback Inc. has released a Wyoming Series of its Goldback bills printed with physical gold in the currency, which the company says makes its value more stable than the U.S. dollar.
Comments / 1