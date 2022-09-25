ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Cat Urbigkit: Governor Gordon, Please Don’t Leave Wyoming

The Wyoming GOP has done it again. After considering 10 candidates to fill the three months remaining on the Secretary of State's term, the party has selected its top three finalists for Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon to consider. Did the...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Draft Bill Would Strip Parties Of Appointment Powers

The Wyoming Legislature's Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee has drafted a bill that would dramatically alter the way some lawmakers and officials are appointed in Wyoming. The bill, titled "Vacancies in Elected Office," would initiate special elections to fill...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter to Editor: Anti-Wolf Rancher Demonstrates Why ESA Protections Are Warranted

Cat Urbigkit's latest opinion piece takes exception to Western Watersheds Project's comment letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, concerning the terms and conditions of the coming legally-mandated wolf reintroduction in Colorado. In our letter, we highlight the...
WYOMING STATE
930 AM KMPT

Dem Congressional Candidate in Montana…Still Unhinged

"Why did you try to release a child rapist out of prison?" That was the question posed to Democrat Congressional candidate Monica Tranel, who is the Democrat candidate for the Western Congressional seat in Montana this November. Tranel visibly came unhinged when asked the question. As you can see in...
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Fremont County Commission Chairman Calls Election Skeptics ‘Ding Dongs’

Fremont County Commission Chairman Travis Becker had some less-than-complimentary words for those who question the security of his county's elections. "We still have ding dongs that are questioning, in our own county," Becker said during a Sept. 13 commission meeting....
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

WY Republicans Choose Finalists For Secretary Of State Position

The Wyoming Republican Party has selected the 3 finalists to be the Secretary of State until the end of this year, and a Sheridan man is among them. Sheridan County Republican Chairman Bryan Miller along with Karl Allred and Marti Halverson, were the 3 that received the most votes, during Saturday’s (September 24th) Wyoming Republican Party special meeting held in Pavillion.
WYOMING STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Did Jamie Smith Smoke A Joint With South Dakota Voters?

Election season is fully underway in South Dakota. South Dakota voters will be lining up at the polls on Tuesday, November 8th. We do our best at Results/Townsquare Media to keep the public informed on each candidate running. This especially includes the candidates running for Governor of South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem and Jamie Smith.
POLITICS
cowboystatedaily.com

Extinct Volcano In Mississippi Could Cause Beer Shortage In Wyoming

For some people, they're words that define what might as well be the end of the world: beer shortage. And it could happen. The beer shortage, that is. Like seemingly everything, supply chain issues are affecting the beer industry. But...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken at Old Faithful and was shot by Dave Fales. Dave writes: "The sun had been hidden by low clouds but broke out just when the eruption began.". To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Ghosts of Fort Laramie Haunt Wyoming Historic Site

At the edge of America's frontier, reports have come in over the years of apparitions. Among those are a blood-covered 19th century U.S. Army surgeon and a mysterious "Lady in Green" who disappeared on horseback more than 150 years ago.
FORT LARAMIE, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming Lands Near Bottom When Ranked By Food

Let’s face it… everyone needs to eat. When it comes to ranking each state based on its food, there are a few things that need to be considered. First is the location of the state. For example, it’s expected that when it comes to seafood, Wyoming falls dead last. It makes sense because Wyoming doesn’t land near an ocean.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Dave Simpson: And The Long Winter Season Begins

You know the party's over when the hummingbirds suddenly disappear. They know what's coming. For several weeks now they've been on their way to Central America, where some guy like me has a bunch of feeders waiting for them.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Rare Earth Refinery Demonstration Pushes Ahead

Rare Element Resources has announced it's making progress on a rare earth refining demonstration project that will be built near Upton. The company has completed 60% of the plant design and is expecting to complete final detailed engineering later this year.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Goldbacks: New Wyoming Currency Released Printed With Actual Gold

A private currency company is hoping its new Wyoming currency has the Midas touch for users. Utah-based Goldback Inc. has released a Wyoming Series of its Goldback bills printed with physical gold in the currency, which the company says makes its value more stable than the U.S. dollar.
WYOMING STATE

