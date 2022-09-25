ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

bozemanskissfm.com

What is the Most Listened To Band in Montana?

I am not saying this is a bad band, but there is no way this claim is accurate. If there is one thing Montanans enjoy, it's music—whether at a live show, in the car, or while outside on a beautiful Montana night. The real question is, what is Montana's favorite band or artist? Well, we might have that answer.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

What's your favorite to thing to order when you go out? If the answer is steak with some nice cooked vegetables on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Here are the three steakhouses in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

The Most Haunted Montana Town May Also Be the Creepiest One

Earlier this year, Michael highlighted an absolutely creepy town that is a relic of the Cold War; St. Marie, Montana. Some of the pictures are absolutely haunting, but is it the most haunted place in Montana? I don't think it is because there's an older town in Montana that is also one of the most haunted places in the Treasure State. And, as you know, haunted places are the creepiest.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Montana State Billings men's golf finishes up at Western Washington meet

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Montana State Billings men's golf team ended play Tuesday at the Western Washington University Invitational with a 14th-place finish out of 17 teams in the field. The Yellowjackets, who recorded a three-day score of 903 (297-298-308), had two top-50 individual finishers at the par-72 Bellingham...
BILLINGS, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

Chummin Charlie bags big bull!

On Tuesday, September 20th, Charlie Talarico, also known as Chummin Charlie on the Montana Outdoor Radio Show, hunted for the first time this archery season. He typically hunts before the 20th, but he and his wife got married on opening day, so his elk hunting start of the season was postponed. (Congratulations!)
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Thanksgiving Will Look Different This Year For Montana Radio Host

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving again this year. But not in a good way. Growing up we had a big meal at my Grandma Janes's house out in the countryside. And she was huge into gardening. So all of the vegetables came from her garden. And she always had some of her corn on the cobb for me, because she knew how much I loved it. And she also made orange Jello with shredded carrots and pineapple in it.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
yourbigsky.com

When will it freeze in the Billings area?

While temperatures across Montana are relatively warm this week, temperatures will start to cool. So when are meteorologists predicting the first freeze for south central and southeast Montana?. The National Weather Service in Billings released the probabilities for when the first frost, freeze, and hard freeze will hit portions of...
BILLINGS, MT
alternativemissoula.com

Prescribed Burns Could Put Smoke into Western Montana Skies

While we're all enjoying the smoke-free skies after that bout of bad air earlier this month, efforts to prevent future fires could mean some new smoke drifting into the blue. National Forest managers are using this window of warm, dry weather to set off a few additional prescribed burns. Prescribed burns are a tool the Forest Service uses to clear away forest debris such as fallen logs and brush that can complicate fire fighting.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Montana wildfire update for Sept. 26

Last week, Montana had 28 large active wildland fires in the state. The National Interagency Fire Center reported on Sunday that there are currently 24 active wildfires in Montana, totaling 58,000 acres of land burned. The largest wildfire in Montana appears to be the Trail Ridge Fire northwest of Wisdom,...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

See the changing leaves in these Montana towns

Are you trying to find the perfect place to see the changing leaves this season? We got you covered! Jessica Wick with Onlyinyourstate lists some of the best places to see stunning fall shades between late September to early October. Here are some of the best places to see fall in action.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Montana State Billings volleyball sweeps Rocky to stop six-match slide

BILLINGS — After the month Montana State Billings volleyball has had, a sweep against its city rival in Rocky Mountain College was just what the Yellowjackets needed. But despite the appearance on paper of dominance, the victory was far from easy. MSUB rallied from deficits of five points or...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Montana VA event planned to honor veterans

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana arborists will hold the eighth annual Saluting Branches event this Wednesday. The event aims to bring arborists, veterans and volunteers together to care for trees at the state veterans cemetery and other facilities. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released the following information:. The eighth...
MONTANA STATE
MIX 106

This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest

Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
IDAHO STATE
montanarightnow.com

Governor meets with restaurant owners, apprentices

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte visited small businesses and met with local trades workers and first responders in Broadwater and Jefferson counties earlier this month. The GOP governor visited the Full Belli Deli in Townsend and talked to its owner, Dakota and Heidi Bingham. “Folks in food service don’t just make...
MONTANA STATE

