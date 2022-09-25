Read full article on original website
Funny anthem standoff goes sideways when Mariners' starter Robbie Ray, Royals' Luke Weaver ejected for antics
A lighthearted pre-game standoff between former teammates took a sharp turn on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium when they were both ejected ahead of first pitch. Pitcher Robbie Ray won the standoff against Kansas City Royals reliever Luke Weaver, but lost the most as he was scheduled to start for the Seattle Mariners on the road.
Sam Haggerty not in Mariners' Sunday lineup
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Haggerty is being replaced in left field by Taylor Trammell versus Royals starter Max Castillo. In 183 plate appearances this season, Haggerty has a .255 batting average with a .731 OPS, 5 home...
For Reds and Pirates, last-place finish at stake
The Pittsburgh Pirates and visiting Cincinnati Reds will be in contention for something in a series that opens Monday evening
Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
Stroman, Gomes power Cubs past struggling Phillies 2-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, and Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. The Phillies' magic number to clinch a National League playoff berth is...
Judge 4 walks, still at 60 HR; Yankees win AL East, top Jays
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that's still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Tuesday night.
Logan Webb strikes out seven as Giants beat Rockies again
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson won a World Series championship last season with the Atlanta Braves and expected to compete for one this season in San Francisco, only to be out of it in September instead. Logan Webb struck out seven over five innings to win for the...
Houston's Alvarez leaves game with ankle discomfort
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez left the Astros' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning with left ankle discomfort. Alvarez, who is tied for second in the American League with 37 home runs, rolled his ankle running out of the box on a single in the first inning.
Rays top Guardians 6-5 in 11, move up in AL wild-card race
CLEVELAND (AP) — With Hurricane Ian and the playoffs foremost on their minds, the Tampa Bay Rays started a season-ending trip with a gritty win. A wild-card spot is drawing near.
Jose Barrero hitting eighth for Reds Monday
The Cincinnati Reds listed Jose Barrero as their starting shortstop for Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Barrero will bat eighth and handle the shortstop position for the Reds Monday while Kyle Farmer starts at designated hitter and Alejo Lopez sits. Our models project Barrero, who has a $2,100 salary...
Montero helps Sounders draw Cincinnati 1-1
SEATTLE (AP) — Brenner scored in the first half to give FC Cincinnati the lead, but Fredy Montero equalized for Seattle in the second half of a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night that kept the Sounders slim playoff hopes alive. Brenner scored his 15th goal of the season in...
MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Reds prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
The Milwaukee Brewers will attempt a four-game sweep as they conclude their weekend series with the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ballpark. It’s time to examine our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Reds prediction and pick. The Brewers demolished the Reds 10-2 last night behind a potent offense...
Lowly teams clash as Pirates, Reds meet for final time of season
The Pittsburgh Pirates have the visiting Cincinnati Reds somewhat on the ropes going into the final meeting of a three-game
Cardinals try to close out 2-game series win against the Brewers
St. Louis Cardinals (90-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-72, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (6-6, 3.03 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (12-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 173 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -144, Cardinals +123; over/under is 7...
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Bulls PG Ball says ahead of knee surgery he can't run, jump
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball said Tuesday he can't run at full speed or jump and still experiences pain in his left knee walking up stairs. Ball spoke ahead of his scheduled surgery in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The team said last week he would undergo an arthroscopic debridement and be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.
Chirpy, chippy Tucker brings missing toughness to 76ers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joel Embiid slung a towel over his shoulder and ditched his sneakers somewhere on the McAlister Field House court as he walked toward an ice tub. He stripped his socks, sunk his size-17 feet into the frosty water and started shooting the breeze with P.J. Tucker.
