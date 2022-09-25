ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Bright & toasty start to your work week

You probably won't need to throw on a jacket this morning, but will want to dress in light layers and get your sunglasses handy before you head out the door Monday. High pressure off the coast and to our east will continue to dominate our weather pattern today, and will leave us with sunny skies and well above average temperatures for your Monday afternoon. We have clear skies overnight and will be staying sunny across northern California all day Monday. Temperatures have dipped into the 60's in most valley and foothill areas overnight, while our mountain zones are starting out in the 40's to lower 50's. Winds are modest and out of the northeast to start the day, but will end up out of the south to around 10mph this afternoon. Humidity will dip to around or below 30 percent today, and the dry conditions paired with the heat will be our biggest concerns for our fire danger. Fire danger will stay in the moderate range due to the modest winds, but the dry conditions will lend to easy fire starts. You're still advised to remain extremely cautious despite the rainfall we recieved last week. High temperatures are projected to climb into hte 92 to 98 degree range in the valley, upper 70's to upper 80's in the foothills and Sierra, and upper 80's to lower 90's in the Northern Mountains Monday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

18-plus inches of snow forecast to hit Colorado peak this weekend

More snow is on the way to Colorado and days after a Tuesday round of wintery weather on the state's highest peaks, a bigger storm is expected to hit. According to forecasts from Mountain-Forecast.com, some peaks around the state will get a couple inches of snow on Tuesday night, including Pikes Peak. A little bit of precipitation is also expected on Wednesday night in the San Juans, like to appear as snow at high points of elevation.
COLORADO STATE
InsideHook

The 5 Best Northern California Lodges for a Cozy Fall Weekend

Fall is officially here — so now’s the time for a weekend of hiking and board games with friends beside a toasty log fire. Five Northern California lodges from Mendocino and Siskiyou Counties to the Eastern Sierra each fit the bill for a cozy getaway. Highlights include vintage railroad cabooses comfortably renovated with ensuites and Scandi-chic cabins with perks like a wood-fired sauna to a historic retreat among the Redwoods.
TRAVEL
Coeur d'Alene Press

Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?

Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
State
California State
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota

Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
DULUTH, MN
activenorcal.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Different Winters in Northern California

Northern California has been on a roller coaster ride the past decade when it comes to winter weather. The past 7 years have brought forward a significant drought, except for the unusually wet and snowy winters of 2017 and 2019. As we continue to battle another drought-stricken year, we can only hope that this winter brings lots of rain and snowpack to alleviate dry conditions.
REDDING, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Large earthquake the size of Loma Prieta possible in Silicon Valley

STANFORD, Calif. - Scientists at Stanford warned of a large earthquake possibly brewing in Silicon Valley. The new study found that two faults, known together as Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a quake as big as the Loma Prieta that rattled the Bay Area in 1989. They said the 6.9...
STANFORD, CA
#Cooling Down#Tracker
AccuWeather

Fall kicks off with wintry weather in the Northeast

Residents of the northeastern United States can officially say goodbye to summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say typical fall temperatures and the risk of frost are in the offing for the region into next week. A sweeping cold front on Thursday brought rounds of rain and gusty showers to many areas across...
ENVIRONMENT
oregontoday.net

Quake, Sept. 27

A 2.8-magnitude earthquake shook the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Sept. 26. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets

OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
OAKLAND, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
SFGate

California mountain lion first in study to die from mange

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mountain lion found dead in Southern California earlier this year was the first big cat in a two-decade National Park Service study to die of complications from mange, a highly contagious skin disease caused by a mite parasite, officials said. The body of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ucr.edu

Massive Mexican earthquakes warn Southern Californians

A pair of massive earthquakes in Mexico — 7.6 on Sept. 19 and 6.8 on Sept. 22 — have some in Southern California on edge, wondering whether the Golden State is next. Here, UC Riverside seismologist Abhijit Ghosh weighs in on the likelihood of more shakers, and how to prepare for them. Ghosh is an associate professor of geophysics in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. His work is broadly focused on understanding the physics of earthquakes, the processes that control them, and their associated hazards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California

LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KSBW.com

M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
FERNDALE, CA

