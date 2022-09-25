Read full article on original website
Three of four Jackson County school districts receive state’s highest accountability grade
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- The Mississippi Department of Education released accountability grades for Mississippi’s 145 school districts Tuesday, marking the first time since 2019 the accountability report was compiled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the news was almost universally good for districts within Jackson County. Three of the...
State audit found staff-sanctioned cheating, failing school board in Mississippi
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County School District remains under probation for numerous violations of state education rules, over three years after allegations of staff-sanctioned cheating first surfaced. An investigative audit by the Mississippi Department of Education found the district in violation of 24 out of 32 process standards when the results were […]
Laurel schools hold first week of intercession classes
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel School District is looking forward to a week full of S.T.E.M. learning and hands-on activities before fall break. The district adopted a new, modified calendar that allows them to incorporate an intersession period for kindergarten through 12th-grade students to help close the learning gap. Monday, Sept. 26, was the first session of the five-day learning opportunity.
USM holds appreciation luncheon for front-line workers
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday afternoon, the University of Southern Mississippi showed appreciation to its employees who work hard to keep the campus clean and safe. Staff from departments such as the Physical Plant, University Police Department and Housing and Residence Life were greeted by the university’s band in the Thad Cochran Center on Monday, Sept. 26.
Community members welcome new Hattiesburg public safety complex
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The people of downtown Hattiesburg said there’s a new sense of safety in the area now that the Hub City’s newest state-of-the-art safety complex is complete. Christina Mathis, Hattiesburg resident and William Carey University professor, said this is an exciting time for the Hattiesburg...
Player of the Week: Dillon Brown’s 181 yards rushing, 4 TDs leads Hattiesburg to 1st win
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Unfortunately, Hattiesburg knows the feeling of starting 0-4. That’s how last year went before the Tigers won five of six to make the Class 5A playoffs. They’re hoping for a similar turnaround after Friday’s region 3-5A-opening win over Natchez. “To have guys on...
Heidelberg ‘Class of 1972′ holds prom on its 50th anniversary reunion
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A high school class finally went to prom after a 50-year wait. Heidelberg High School ‘Class of 1972′ celebrated its 50th anniversary Saturday night in Laurel, hosting the prom it never got to hold at the end of its senior year. “We didn’t get...
Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg Clinic open first Ambulatory Cardiovascular Surgery Center
Southern Miss fights human trafficking with new new center
Hattiesburg’s new public safety complex up and running
USM creates Center for Human Trafficking Research and Training
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss is taking action to help combat human trafficking in the state. The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Social Work is creating the Center for Human Trafficking Research and Training in the Joseph Greene Hall on the Hattiesburg campus. “We do know the...
Sixth St. Dist. uses grant to make Mobile St. history videos
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Sixth Street Museum District is using a state grant to make a new series of short videos highlighting the history of the Mobile Street community. The project is called “Remarkable Roots,” and it features the recollections of several residents. It’s funded by...
Ellisville Public Library receives long-promised donation
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Public Library received a $1,000 donation on Monday, Sept. 26, from author and Mississippi native Joe Edd Morris. Morris said he hopes this donation helps to keep supporting libraries all across Mississippi. “I’m giving back to this library, but it’s a way of...
The Glory House holds ‘Taste & See’ fundraiser in Laurel
White 23-Year-Old Man indicted for Cross Burning in Harrison County on Gulf Coast
Axel Charles Cox, 23, “burned a cross in his front yard, and used threatening and racially derogatory remarks towards” five Black neighbors in Harrison County, an indictment unveiled on Sept. 20, 2022, before a federal court sitting in Gulfport, Miss., said. Cox is white. Cross-burning has long been...
Mississippi university forms research center on human trafficking in state
Mississippi’s new Center for Human Trafficking Research and Training at the University of Southern Mississippi is the first center of its kind in the state. Earlier this summer, the Board of Trustees of Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) approved a proposal from The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) School of Social Work to form the new center.
Laurel School District seeking bus drivers
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - As students adjust to a modified school calendar, the Laurel School District Transportation Department also is making some changes. The department is struggling to fill certain positions, said District Transportation Coordinator Pedro Hosey. “The schedule of a bus driver will be 6:30 to 8:30 in the...
Jones Co. firefighters battle series of structure and brush fires
An annual Thanksgiving tradition continues at Hattiesburg eatery
Jones Co. circuit clerk offers reminders for absentee voting
