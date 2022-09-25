ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, MS

CBS 42

State audit found staff-sanctioned cheating, failing school board in Mississippi

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County School District remains under probation for numerous violations of state education rules, over three years after allegations of staff-sanctioned cheating first surfaced. An investigative audit by the Mississippi Department of Education found the district in violation of 24 out of 32 process standards when the results were […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel schools hold first week of intercession classes

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel School District is looking forward to a week full of S.T.E.M. learning and hands-on activities before fall break. The district adopted a new, modified calendar that allows them to incorporate an intersession period for kindergarten through 12th-grade students to help close the learning gap. Monday, Sept. 26, was the first session of the five-day learning opportunity.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

USM holds appreciation luncheon for front-line workers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday afternoon, the University of Southern Mississippi showed appreciation to its employees who work hard to keep the campus clean and safe. Staff from departments such as the Physical Plant, University Police Department and Housing and Residence Life were greeted by the university’s band in the Thad Cochran Center on Monday, Sept. 26.
HATTIESBURG, MS
State
Mississippi State
County
Perry County, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
WDAM-TV

Community members welcome new Hattiesburg public safety complex

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The people of downtown Hattiesburg said there’s a new sense of safety in the area now that the Hub City’s newest state-of-the-art safety complex is complete. Christina Mathis, Hattiesburg resident and William Carey University professor, said this is an exciting time for the Hattiesburg...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Southern Miss fights human trafficking with new new center

After roughly seven years in a temporary location, the Hattiesburg Police Department and municipal court are moving into a new building. Ellisville Public Library receives long-promised donation. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Ellisville Public Library received a $1,000 donation on Monday, Sept. 26, from author and Mississippi native Joe...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg’s new public safety complex up and running

The Ellisville Public Library received a $1,000 donation on Monday, Sept. 26, from author and Mississippi native Joe Edd Morris. Volunteer firefighter, bystander help rescue driver after rollover crash in Jones Co. Updated: 9 hours ago. A local volunteer firefighter and a bystander aided in rescuing a driver after her...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

USM creates Center for Human Trafficking Research and Training

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss is taking action to help combat human trafficking in the state. The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Social Work is creating the Center for Human Trafficking Research and Training in the Joseph Greene Hall on the Hattiesburg campus. “We do know the...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Sixth St. Dist. uses grant to make Mobile St. history videos

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Sixth Street Museum District is using a state grant to make a new series of short videos highlighting the history of the Mobile Street community. The project is called “Remarkable Roots,” and it features the recollections of several residents. It’s funded by...
HATTIESBURG, MS
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WDAM-TV

Ellisville Public Library receives long-promised donation

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Public Library received a $1,000 donation on Monday, Sept. 26, from author and Mississippi native Joe Edd Morris. Morris said he hopes this donation helps to keep supporting libraries all across Mississippi. “I’m giving back to this library, but it’s a way of...
ELLISVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

The Glory House holds ‘Taste & See’ fundraiser in Laurel

Player of the Week: Dillon Brown's 181 yards rushing, 4 TDs leads Hattiesburg to 1st win. Player of the Week: Dillon Brown's 181 yards rushing, 4 TDs leads Hattiesburg to 1st win. 6pm Headlines 9/27. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Live recording. Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg Clinic open first Ambulatory...
LAUREL, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi university forms research center on human trafficking in state

Mississippi’s new Center for Human Trafficking Research and Training at the University of Southern Mississippi is the first center of its kind in the state. Earlier this summer, the Board of Trustees of Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) approved a proposal from The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) School of Social Work to form the new center.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Laurel School District seeking bus drivers

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - As students adjust to a modified school calendar, the Laurel School District Transportation Department also is making some changes. The department is struggling to fill certain positions, said District Transportation Coordinator Pedro Hosey. “The schedule of a bus driver will be 6:30 to 8:30 in the...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. firefighters battle series of structure and brush fires

Player of the Week: Dillon Brown's 181 yards rushing, 4 TDs leads Hattiesburg to 1st win. Player of the Week: Dillon Brown's 181 yards rushing, 4 TDs leads Hattiesburg to 1st win. 6pm Headlines 9/27. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Live recording. Mississippi Power prepares to assist with Hurricane Ian...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

An annual Thanksgiving tradition continues at Hattiesburg eatery

Player of the Week: Dillon Brown's 181 yards rushing, 4 TDs leads Hattiesburg to 1st win. Player of the Week: Dillon Brown's 181 yards rushing, 4 TDs leads Hattiesburg to 1st win. 6pm Headlines 9/27. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Live recording. Mississippi Power prepares to assist with Hurricane Ian...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. circuit clerk offers reminders for absentee voting

After roughly seven years in a temporary location, the Hattiesburg Police Department and municipal court are moving into a new building. Ellisville Public Library receives long-promised donation. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Ellisville Public Library received a $1,000 donation on Monday, Sept. 26, from author and Mississippi native Joe...
JONES COUNTY, MS

