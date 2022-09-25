ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston's Alvarez leaves game with ankle discomfort

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez left the Astros' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning with left ankle discomfort. Alvarez, who is tied for second in the American League with 37 home runs, rolled his ankle running out of the box on a single in the first inning.
St. Louis 4, Chicago 1

First Period_1, St. Louis, O'Reilly 1 (Perunovich, Schenn), 2:23 (pp). Second Period_2, Chicago, Guttman 1 (Blackwell, Robinson), 18:52. Third Period_3, St. Louis, Faulk 1 (Schenn, O'Reilly), 8:57 (pp). 4, St. Louis, Luce 1 (Kyrou, O'Reilly), 11:59. 5, St. Louis, N.Alexandrov 1 (Kostin, Kessel), 16:55 (pp). Shots on Goal_St. Louis 6-6-10_22....
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

E_J.Turner (7), Martinez (3), Kim (8). DP_Los Angeles 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Los Angeles 14, San Diego 9. 2B_T.Turner (39), Drury (8), Nola (15). S_Kim (3). HBP_Suarez (Betts). WP_Johnson. Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Larry Vanover. T_4:09. A_32,127 (40,209).
