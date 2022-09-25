Read full article on original website
Houston's Alvarez leaves game with ankle discomfort
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez left the Astros' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning with left ankle discomfort. Alvarez, who is tied for second in the American League with 37 home runs, rolled his ankle running out of the box on a single in the first inning.
St. Louis 4, Chicago 1
First Period_1, St. Louis, O'Reilly 1 (Perunovich, Schenn), 2:23 (pp). Second Period_2, Chicago, Guttman 1 (Blackwell, Robinson), 18:52. Third Period_3, St. Louis, Faulk 1 (Schenn, O'Reilly), 8:57 (pp). 4, St. Louis, Luce 1 (Kyrou, O'Reilly), 11:59. 5, St. Louis, N.Alexandrov 1 (Kostin, Kessel), 16:55 (pp). Shots on Goal_St. Louis 6-6-10_22....
Defensive end Zach Morton starting to stand out for University of Akron defense
Signs of positivity did arise from the University of Akron non-conference football schedule – if not team related, certainly on an individual level. The Zips came into the season needing to improve defensively in a significant way. One of the deficiencies was a lack of a pass rush. Defensive end Victor Jones, a...
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
E_J.Turner (7), Martinez (3), Kim (8). DP_Los Angeles 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Los Angeles 14, San Diego 9. 2B_T.Turner (39), Drury (8), Nola (15). S_Kim (3). HBP_Suarez (Betts). WP_Johnson. Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Larry Vanover. T_4:09. A_32,127 (40,209).
