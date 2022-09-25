Hurricane Ian has strengthened into an ‘”extremly dangerous” Category 4 hurricane, according to the US National Hurricane Center. The center said the air force hurricane hunters, who perform aerial weather reconnaissance, have found that it’s strengthened to Category 4. It is expected to cause life-threatening storm surges, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula. Category 4 hurricanes pack winds of between 130 and 156 mph and can cause “catastrophic damage”. Well-built framed homes may lose roofs or some exterior walls, most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed, according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale....

