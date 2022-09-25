Read full article on original website
Arkansas Head Coach Analyzes Crimson Tide Stars
Arkansas head coach, Sam Pittman, spoke with the media on Monday to preview the upcoming Alabama game. The Razorback head coach mentioned the impact of multiple Alabama players when discussing the Crimson Tide, most notably Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. “They have a great team,” said Pittman. “[They] obviously...
Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 Top SEC Team Could Be On Upset Alert This Weekend
A few weeks ago, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide almost fell to the Longhorns of Texas. Was it an anomaly or is the No. 2 team in the country beatable? We could find out this weekend. Paul Finebaum thinks Alabama football could be on upset alert this weekend....
Is Brandon Miller the Wave that Pushes the Tide Over the Top?
After a frustrating 2021-22 campaign, Nate Oats & company decided to completely revamp their roster. Bringing star transfers Mark Sears from Ohio and Dom Welch from St. Bonaventure into the program adds much needed leadership and experience. The Tide also took home the 3rd best recruiting class in the nation, signing Jaden Bradley, Rylan Griffen, Noah Clowney, and top JUCO recruit Nick Pringle, but possibly the biggest X-Factor for this upcoming season is 5-star freshman Brandon Miller.
Saban Impressed with Freshmen Wide Receivers
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke highly of the freshmen wide receivers in his Monday press conference. "Yeah, well, those guys are talented guys, and they're also smart guys. They've been able to learn the offense and make really good, incremental progress week in and week out. And we knew that those guys were good players when we recruited them," said Saban.
Alabama Women’s Basketball Prepares For 2022-23 Season
The Alabama women’s basketball team had its first day of practice on Monday to prepare for the 2022-23 season. Alabama head coach, Kristy Curry, along with players Brittany Davis and Sarah Ashlee Barker sat down to talk with the media before practice started. “We’re really excited that the first...
Arkansas Loses Defensive Back Ahead of Alabama Matchup
The Alabama Crimson Tide heads to Fayetteville Arkansas for its first SEC road game of the 2022 season this week. The Razorbacks are coming off a heartbreaking loss to Texas A&M last week and are putting on a "Red Out" in hopes of pulling off a big upset over the Crimson Tide.
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone
The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide
Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
The wild view from the field as Alabama students sing Dixieland Delight
Alabama led Vanderbilt 48-3 but the student section was almost packed. The amped-up atmosphere of a night game in Bryant-Denny Stadium had one major element left on the plate. After scoring its second-to-last touchdown of the night, the first few notes of Dixieland Delight, a 1983 hit by the band Alabama set the crowd off.
Sam Pittman talks bounce-back game this week vs. Alabama: 'They can beat you before you ever run out on the field'
Sam Pittman and Arkansas are trying to turn the page on the Texas A&M loss as Alabama comes to Fayetteville this week. “We’re going to not make a mountain out of a mole hill, we should have played better, we shouldn’t have made those mistakes, but we’ve gotta move on and we’ve got to learn from it and if we can do that, then we’ll be fine,” Pittman said.
The Terminator Wins SEC Defensive Player of The Week
Junior defensive end Will Anderson has been selected by the conference as the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Anderson helped the Crimson Tide limit Vanderbilt to just 129 yards of total offense and three points. The Georgia-native got into the backfield for 2.5 sacks on the evening and tallied...
Arkansas Wants First Ever ‘Red Out’ Game Against Alabama
Arkansas wants their fans out and wearing red at Razorback Stadium for their first ever 'red out' game in a top 25 SEC matchup against Alabama on Saturday. No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) is going into the game coming off of a close loss last Saturday to No. 17 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. With 1:35 left in the game, the Hogs kicked what would've been the go-ahead 42-yard field goal, but the ball hit the top of the right upright and bounced out, which resulted in them losing 23-21. The 1-1 conference record currently has Arkansas placed fifth in the SEC West, just ahead of Ole Miss, who hasn't played a conference game yet, and Mississippi State, who is 0-1 in conference play after a loss to LSU in Week 3.
Could Bill O’Brien Be Out the Door Soon?
Could Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien be out the door soon?. According to College Football Senior Writer for ESPN Pete Thamel, the Alabama staffer is a candidate for the newest open head coaching position. "Names for Georgia Tech coaching job: Jamey Chadwell, Bill O’Brien, Jeff Monken, Troy Calhoun, Bill Clark,...
Hartselle alum joins Alabama women’s basketball coaching staff
Hartselle High alum Colsten Thompson joined the coaching staff of the Alabama women’s basketball team. His hiring was announced in August by the University of Alabama. He graduated from Hartselle in 2013 after playing four years for the Tigers. He graduated from UAH in 2020 with a bachelor’s of science in Sport Fitness and Management. While there, he joined the women’s basketball team as a student assistant.
Former Alabama Quarterback Suffers Ankle Injury
Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones suffered an ankle injury in the New England Patriots' 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. The injury occurred on Jones' third interception of the day with 1:55 left to go in the game. He was hit by Ravens defender Calais Campbell moments after throwing the ball and Campbell came down on top of Jones' foot.
Georgia Gets Championship Themed Soft Drinks, Where’s Alabama’s?
The 2022 -2023 college football season is officially underway and Bama fans are hopeful that the Tide will be able to add another national championship win to their resume. In the 2021 season, things didn't end as well as Bama fans would've hoped. After defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the...
Rings – and Ferraris – Over Lambos
The recruiting catchphrase "rings over Lambos" gained a new meaning as it was announced that Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban will be part of the ownership group opening a new Ferrari dealership in Nashville, TN. Not only are the national championship rings more important, but Saban would rather...
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a Nashville Ferrari dealership
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a luxury Ferrari dealership in the Music City. The Alabama coach is part of the ownership group opening Prancing Horse of Nashville, a 43,400-square-foot showroom for the Italian sports car dealership, one of only 60 in the world. Situated on a 14.33-acre site...
It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court
Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
Legendary Alabama Burger Joint Now Offers The Bear Food Challenge
One of Tuscaloosa's favorite local restaurant's Oasis bar-and-grill has come back strong After temporarily shutting down due to the death of the owner Jr Hall. We received this note from Jr's wife Lindy Hall after Jr Halls passing. "I would like to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers & outpouring...
