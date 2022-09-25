ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Colts’ Matt Ryan will disagree with Chris Jones’ characterization of crucial penalty in win over Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts pulled off a major upset against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday as Matt Ryan and Co. emerged with a hard-fought 20-17. It did not come without controversy , though, with Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct following a key third-down sack on Ryan. It led to a crucial Chiefs penalty, and the Colts successfully scored a touchdown on what turned out to be a game-deciding drive.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
City
Jordan, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Buffalo, NY
FOX Sports

NFL Week 3: Giants lead rival Cowboys on Monday Night Football

Week 3 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants. Headed into Monday's matchup, the Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and favored to win this division rivalry, which would be just their second win against the Cowboys since that 2016 season.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Cowboys' pass-rush bullied the Giants. Here's how Micah Parsons and Co. did it

The Dallas Cowboys' defense is a problem. The group has only allowed three offensive touchdowns through three weeks. They are terrorizing pass-protection units, with 65 total pressures through the first three weeks of the season. That includes 13 sacks, with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons having four and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence adding three. Those two pass-rushers are the engine of Dallas' defensive success.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Ir#The Buffalo Bills#Espn
FOX Sports

How good is Lamar Jackson? Plus, Bills' new offense, ascending teams

At this time last year, the Bills were 2-1. Exactly as they are this season. But their offense felt very different in 2021. Through the first three weeks last season, the Bills led at halftime in every single game. In fact, their average halftime lead was 12.3 points in those three games. That was No. 1 in the NFL.
NFL
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Bills sign Justin Murray; Tommy Doyle placed on IR

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With a stack of injuries for the Bills, the team announces offensive lineman Tommy Doyle will be placed on injured reserve. In addition, offensive lineman Justin Murray will join Buffalo on a one-year deal. Doyle, who was filling in for Ryan Bates Sunday against Miami,...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Bears rely on ground game and backup Khalil Herbert

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — If not for running the football, the Chicago Bears would have very little offense. The Bears have been able to run it throughout quarterback Justin Fields’ struggles in the passing game and Sunday had their biggest day on the ground since Walter Payton was their starting running back in 1984 with 281 total team rushing yards.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Myles Garrett out of hospital; Browns not ruling out DE vs. Falcons

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was released from a hospital late Monday night after he was injured when he rolled over his Porsche while driving on a rural road following practice. Garrett suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the one-car wreck. He had been taken to the hospital, along with...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson looks like a $50M QB, Jaguars step up: Bucky's Breakdown

There is nothing like watching a great slate of games on a Sunday. The soap-opera-like drama of the NFL makes the viewing experience resemble a roller-coaster ride with the emotional highs and lows that each viewer experiences throughout the day. Given some time to reflect on another wild Sunday, here...
NFL
FOX Sports

Is Daniel Jones no longer the Giants' guy? | THE HERD

Daniel Jones struggled for the New York Giants, finishing with 196 yards and an interception. While Brian Daboll has installed a new change in New York, questions remain about Jones' development and if he is the guy. Hear why Colin believes Danny Dimes is holding the Giants back.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

NFL Power Rankings: Dolphins take top spot, Cowboys rise; who's down?

We're early in the season, but it's starting to feel fair to wonder just how much separation we're going to see in 2022. Three weeks are officially in the books, and already we're down to just two unbeaten teams. Everyone is going to sing the praises of Miami and Philadelphia this week, and rightfully so. The Dolphins and Eagles have worked their way to 3-0 in impressive fashion, and they deserve their placement on top of the league.
NFL
FOX Sports

Why Bills should be cautious with Josh Allen after loss to Dolphins | THE HERD

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills in a 21-19 slugfest. Josh Allen went 42-for-63 for 447 yards and two touchdowns, while Tua Tagovailoa completed 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 186 yards and one touchdown. Despite the Bills' loss, Colin Cowherd breaks down why they are still the better team and also shares his concern for Allen long-term.
NFL
FOX Sports

Oklahoma suddenly feeling the pressure in beefed-up Big 12

For the first time this season, Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners felt pressure to be perfect. Pressure to win in front of a sellout crowd at a night game — and Lord knows Oklahoma fans love a night game in Norman — pressure to come from two TDs down, pressure to win as a top-10 team.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy