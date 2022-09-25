Read full article on original website
ESPN
Patrick Mahomes says Kansas City Chiefs offense needs to clean up little things, starting with own play
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Kansas City Chiefs missed a chip-shot field goal in the fourth quarter, failing to get three points that would have been useful at the end. They didn't convert on a fake field goal in the fourth quarter and muffed a punt that set up the Indianapolis Colts inside the 5-yard line for a touchdown.
Yardbarker
Colts’ Matt Ryan will disagree with Chris Jones’ characterization of crucial penalty in win over Chiefs
The Indianapolis Colts pulled off a major upset against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday as Matt Ryan and Co. emerged with a hard-fought 20-17. It did not come without controversy , though, with Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct following a key third-down sack on Ryan. It led to a crucial Chiefs penalty, and the Colts successfully scored a touchdown on what turned out to be a game-deciding drive.
AthlonSports.com
Kansas City Chiefs Are Releasing Kicker After Rough Performance On Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a pretty shocking loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Now, as a result, the AFC West franchise is releasing a kicker. That kicker is Matt Ammendola. The Chiefs are releasing kicker Matt Ammendola this Monday afternoon. He had a tough showing on Sunday and...
Here's what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said about halftime disagreement with Eric Bieniemy
Much has been made about the heated discussion between Eric Bieniemy and Patrick Mahomes that occurred at the end of the first half of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. After the game, Mahomes was asked about what took place in that discussion. “I...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 3: Giants lead rival Cowboys on Monday Night Football
Week 3 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants. Headed into Monday's matchup, the Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and favored to win this division rivalry, which would be just their second win against the Cowboys since that 2016 season.
FOX Sports
Cowboys' pass-rush bullied the Giants. Here's how Micah Parsons and Co. did it
The Dallas Cowboys' defense is a problem. The group has only allowed three offensive touchdowns through three weeks. They are terrorizing pass-protection units, with 65 total pressures through the first three weeks of the season. That includes 13 sacks, with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons having four and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence adding three. Those two pass-rushers are the engine of Dallas' defensive success.
FOX Sports
Jonathan Vilma and Kenny Albert discuss Derrick Henry's performance in the 24-22 win over the Raiders
Jonathan Vilma and Kenny Albert discuss Titans RB Derrick Henry's performance. The Titans scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and won 24-22.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes unconvinced Week 4 will be his last matchup against Tom Brady
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look to rebound from last Sunday’s loss with a battle with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s the first time the two teams have faced since the Super Bowl LV loss. After last season, Brady was ready to retire...
FOX Sports
How good is Lamar Jackson? Plus, Bills' new offense, ascending teams
At this time last year, the Bills were 2-1. Exactly as they are this season. But their offense felt very different in 2021. Through the first three weeks last season, the Bills led at halftime in every single game. In fact, their average halftime lead was 12.3 points in those three games. That was No. 1 in the NFL.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Bills sign Justin Murray; Tommy Doyle placed on IR
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With a stack of injuries for the Bills, the team announces offensive lineman Tommy Doyle will be placed on injured reserve. In addition, offensive lineman Justin Murray will join Buffalo on a one-year deal. Doyle, who was filling in for Ryan Bates Sunday against Miami,...
FOX Sports
Bears rely on ground game and backup Khalil Herbert
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — If not for running the football, the Chicago Bears would have very little offense. The Bears have been able to run it throughout quarterback Justin Fields’ struggles in the passing game and Sunday had their biggest day on the ground since Walter Payton was their starting running back in 1984 with 281 total team rushing yards.
FOX Sports
Myles Garrett out of hospital; Browns not ruling out DE vs. Falcons
Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was released from a hospital late Monday night after he was injured when he rolled over his Porsche while driving on a rural road following practice. Garrett suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the one-car wreck. He had been taken to the hospital, along with...
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson looks like a $50M QB, Jaguars step up: Bucky's Breakdown
There is nothing like watching a great slate of games on a Sunday. The soap-opera-like drama of the NFL makes the viewing experience resemble a roller-coaster ride with the emotional highs and lows that each viewer experiences throughout the day. Given some time to reflect on another wild Sunday, here...
FOX Sports
Is Daniel Jones no longer the Giants' guy? | THE HERD
Daniel Jones struggled for the New York Giants, finishing with 196 yards and an interception. While Brian Daboll has installed a new change in New York, questions remain about Jones' development and if he is the guy. Hear why Colin believes Danny Dimes is holding the Giants back.
Chiefs Insider: Chris Jones learned that the NFL is changing in loss to Colts
610’s Chiefs Insider Pete Sweeney joined Fescoe In The Morning on Tuesday to talk about Chris Jones’ mistake from the loss against the Colts.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Dolphins take top spot, Cowboys rise; who's down?
We're early in the season, but it's starting to feel fair to wonder just how much separation we're going to see in 2022. Three weeks are officially in the books, and already we're down to just two unbeaten teams. Everyone is going to sing the praises of Miami and Philadelphia this week, and rightfully so. The Dolphins and Eagles have worked their way to 3-0 in impressive fashion, and they deserve their placement on top of the league.
Broncos fans will be glad to hear what happened the last time a team won 11-10
The Denver Broncos got an ugly 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 3. Denver’s defense and special teams units played well, but the team’s offense struggled for the third-straight game to begin the season. History suggests that leaning on a defense...
FOX Sports
Why Bills should be cautious with Josh Allen after loss to Dolphins | THE HERD
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills in a 21-19 slugfest. Josh Allen went 42-for-63 for 447 yards and two touchdowns, while Tua Tagovailoa completed 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 186 yards and one touchdown. Despite the Bills' loss, Colin Cowherd breaks down why they are still the better team and also shares his concern for Allen long-term.
FOX Sports
Are Alabama and Clemson on upset alert? Featuring Geoff Schwartz | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Geoff Schwartz to preview the biggest matchups in Week 5 of the college football season. RJ and Geoff share their thoughts about the upcoming games between Kentucky-Ole Miss, NC State-Clemson, and Alabama-Arkansas, and discuss the biggest storylines about these matchups.
FOX Sports
Oklahoma suddenly feeling the pressure in beefed-up Big 12
For the first time this season, Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners felt pressure to be perfect. Pressure to win in front of a sellout crowd at a night game — and Lord knows Oklahoma fans love a night game in Norman — pressure to come from two TDs down, pressure to win as a top-10 team.
