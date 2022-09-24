ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Saturday's HS roundup: Portsmouth girls soccer remains unbeaten in Division I

By Staff Reports
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
PORTSMOUTH - Avery Ruhnke scored an unassisted goal and the Portsmouth High School girls soccer team beat Nashua North on Saturday, 1-0 in a Division I contest.

Portsmouth improved to 9-0 on the season. Haley Coombs had three saves, recording the Clippers' seventh shutout of the season.

Defensively, Emily Kumph, Sally Collins, Maggie Parker and Bella Slover all shined for Portsmouth.

BOYS SOCCER

Marshwood 9

Massabesic 0

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - The Hawks had nine different goal scorers in this Class A South win.

Milo Closson, Rowan Carter, Jason Singer, Luke Nelson, Dougie Starkey, Jeremy Turner, Wyatt Yager, Owen Boyer, and Michael Burbank all scored for Marshwood.

James Melino had two assists for Marshwood, while Carter, Closson, Burbank, and Ryan Pote all had one.

Marshwood goalie Andrew Perry had one save.

- Coaches are asked to email game summaries to sports@seacoastonline.com.

thelocalne.ws

Heightened alert due to non-specific threat at area school

It’s all very vague and may amount to nothing, but police are investigating a possible threat to a school in the area. “Over the weekend, we were made aware of a non-specific threat directed at an unnamed school in our area on the social media app Yik-Yak (The posting was simply two emojis),” Ipswich Superintendent Brian Blake said in an email to parents Monday.
IPSWICH, MA
Andover Townsman

DA: Other students complained about Essex Tech teacher's behavior

DANVERS — Six other students made complaints to school officials about an Essex Tech culinary arts teacher in the weeks before he was charged with indecent assault and battery on a student in 2019, a prosecutor revealed in court Sept. 21. And, according to the prosecutor, the school’s response...
SALISBURY, MA
