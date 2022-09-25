ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

2 Kenosha Las Margaritas bar shootings, owner surrenders licenses

KENOSHA, Wis. - Las Margaritas, the Kenosha bar where four people were shot, including two who were killed, on Sept. 18 is now closed for good. The bar likely won't open again after the owner surrendered her licenses to the city. Houston Oliver was one of the two killed in...
KENOSHA, WI
Milwaukee gunfire near 27th and Ruby on camera, neighbors 'shocked'

MILWAUKEE - A hail of gunfire in a Milwaukee alley near 27th and Ruby early Wednesday, Sept. 21, was captured by a neighbor's doorbell camera. The surveillance shows what police and many Milwaukeeans are up against. Despite repeated requests for information, Milwaukee police did not share details about this incident...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Stray bullets hit 5th floor of downtown Milwaukee apartment building

MILWAUKEE — Stray bullets hit the fifth floor of the Chroma apartment building located near Milwaukee and Water streets about 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Milwaukee Police Department said it is searching the person or people who fired off multiple rounds that struck at least two apartments. Cameron Below and Jacob...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee woman shot, 40th and Custer, Milwaukee man arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 41, was shot near 40th and Custer Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27, and a Milwaukee man, 43, was arrested. Police said the shots were fired shortly before 4 p.m. during an argument. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The Milwaukee man who was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Former YMCA training director opens Body Ignite in Cedarburg

CEDARBURG - Self care has been in the spotlight ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, but for Dawn Coleman, it has been a lifelong passion. Coleman owns and operates Body Ignite, which caters to a variety of client needs. Whether at her studio in Cedarburg, in home visits, or in virtual sessions, Coleman has been serving as a resource for many people in their physical and spiritual recoveries.
CEDARBURG, WI
Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart

MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
GLENDALE, WI
Milwaukee crash, 76th and Mill, 3 hurt

MILWAUKEE - Three people were hurt in a violent wreck that nearly flattened a car near 76th and Mill Monday, Sept. 26. Milwaukee police say the wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday. A semi was making a left turn when it was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to strike a fire hydrant.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine jail corrections officer headbutted, new charges for inmate

RACINE, Wis. - A man charged in two Chicago homicides, later accused of shooting Kenosha County K-9 Riggs in the head, attacked a corrections officer -- headbutting him at the Racine County Jail Tuesday, Sept. 27, the sheriff said. The attack happened shortly after midnight as corrections officers were moving...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County arson; shed, garage damaged

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shed fire that happened Sept. 20 in the Village of Raymond. According to officials, a few hours prior to the fire, deputies respond to the scene for a civil trouble complaint involving a 64-year-old man – identified as James Iorio.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Glendale police pursuit, crash; 1 in custody

GLENDALE, Wis. - A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Sunday night, Sept. 25 following a police pursuit and crash in Glendale. The pursuit began around 8:40 p.m. on Silver Spring Drive after police spotted an Acura stolen out of the City of Milwaukee. The Acura fled southbound on I-43...
GLENDALE, WI
Milwaukee 17-year-old killed, grandma held him as he died

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot near 71st and Hampton early Sunday, Sept. 18. Prestin Gill-Pate's grandma told FOX6 News she held her grandson in her arms until he died. "He had his whole future ahead of him," said Lennise Vickers. "I heard gunshots, and I just immediately...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Massive Milwaukee concrete pour; foundation for transit hub

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is in the process of adding a massive building to city's skyline – this construction could affect your daily commute. The new construction will reveal a new skyscraper – a building that will be known as The Couture. The center will feature plazas, parks, stores, and a restaurant in addition to serving as a transportation center.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Top 11 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 9/30/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 11 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. The Jackson Elementary School in Sheboygan Brat Fry is tonight (Friday) from 4-7. It’s also their first ever craft fair. Up to 22 vendors along with food and raffles. https://wxerfm.com/events/338810/
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Man sprayed with hot oil in industrial accident in Ozaukee County

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — A man was seriously injured Tuesday in an industrial accident in the town of Saukville. The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said the man was transferring heated oil used in the production of asphalt from a tanker truck to a holding tank when a failure occurred. The...
SAUKVILLE, WI
Food Fight to open restaurant in Deer District

Food Fight Restaurant Group will open an Italian restaurant atop an elegant hotel being built in Milwaukee by North Central Group, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The hotel and restaurant, the second Food Fight location outside of Dane County, will be located next to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee’s Deer District. Cervo, Italian for “the deer,” will be located on the ninth floor, the rooftop of the hotel. North Central Group, based in Middleton, is partnering with the Milwaukee Bucks to build the 207-room Trade Milwaukee hotel at 420 W. Juneau Ave. The project should be completed and opened by spring 2023.
MILWAUKEE, WI

