WWE's Latest White Rabbit QR Code Appears on WWE Raw Loaded With Past WWE Clips and a Mysterious Number
The latest White Rabbit QR Code appeared on this week's Monday Night Raw during a match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio. The code briefly flashed on the screen and took fans to yet another, this time on WWE's TikTok page. The video shows various clips from WWE's past that, when spliced together, say the words "Who Killed The World? You did. Feed Your Head." The number 40701 flashed on the screen at the end of the video, though its unclear what that could be a reference to. A quick Google search shows the numbers of a zip code for an area of southern Kentucky with the largest town being Corbin.
AEW Star Teases Wrestling Future With Cryptic Tweet
It's been an unprecedented year for All Elite Wrestling. While the young promotion had been able to retain just about every one of its desired roster members for its first three years of existence, 2022 saw AEW lose many stars of varying placement on the card. The year kicked off with Cody Rhodes losing his TNT Title to Sammy Guevara in what would end up being his final AEW appearance ahead of his defection to World Wrestling Entertainment. Come the summer, AEW had lost both Bobby Fish and Malakai Black due to failed renegotiations and a granted a "conditional release," respectively.
Report: Update on Tony Khan Possibly Releasing AEW Talent
Prior to 2022, AEW releases were few and far between. But rumors and reports of wrestlers wanting out of their contracts, an allegedly chaotic backstage environment and WWE reaching out to former stars about their AEW deals have been spreading like wildfire over the past few months. However, it now appears that people should pump the breaks on the idea that the young promotion is suddenly going to start letting many of its stars go. Buddy Matthews took to Twitter this past weekend and promptly denied the recent reports he had been granted his release and Malakai Black did the same late Monday night on Instagram Live.
AEW Responds to Hurricane Ian Ahead of AEW Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Monday night with the announcement that attendance is voluntary for wrestlers for this week's AEW Dynamite if they or their families are affected by Hurricane Ian. As of this writing, the storm has already reached Category 3 and is expected to hit the west coast of Florida on Wednesday. This week's episode of Dynamite takes place up in Philadelphia, but plenty of wrestlers live in Florida and will likely be affected by the storm.
This Y Combinator-backed fintech provides loans to small businesses in Africa. Check out the 10-slide pitch deck Numida used to raise $12.3 million.
The funding round was led by Serena Williams' fund Serena Ventures with additional backing coming from the likes of Y Combinator and Breega.
Swiss glaciers melting away at record rate
Switzerland's glaciers lost six percent of their total volume this year due to a dry winter and repeated summer heatwaves, shattering previous ice melt records, a report revealed Wednesday. "The trend also reveals how important glaciers are to the water and energy supply in hot, dry years," the report stressed -- something to consider given that hydroelectricity provides more than 60 percent of Switzerland's total energy production.
The accolades for U.K. rock band Wolf Alice are rolling in — but they’re not letting it get to their heads
Wolf Alice performs at Saint Andrew’s Hall on Tuesday
If You're Asian American, We Want To Know If You've Experienced Racism While Traveling Abroad
"I love the way your yellow skin glistens in the sun."
Avatar Returns to the Top of the Worldwide Box Office With $30.5 Million in First Weekend of Re-Release
Avatar has returned to the top of the worldwide box office 13 years after its initial release. Returning to theaters this weekend in anticipation of the upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar added another $30.5 million to its lifetime box office total, with $10 million of that coming from North America and $20.5 million coming from international markets. Avatar is already the highest-grossing film of all time, meaning this is only adding to its record-setting gross. The film opened in first place at the box office in France, Italy, Belgium, Bosnia, Croatia, Hungary, Oman, Qatar, Romania, Slovenia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Ecuador and in the third-place spot at the domestic box office, playing in 1,860 theaters.
