Prior to 2022, AEW releases were few and far between. But rumors and reports of wrestlers wanting out of their contracts, an allegedly chaotic backstage environment and WWE reaching out to former stars about their AEW deals have been spreading like wildfire over the past few months. However, it now appears that people should pump the breaks on the idea that the young promotion is suddenly going to start letting many of its stars go. Buddy Matthews took to Twitter this past weekend and promptly denied the recent reports he had been granted his release and Malakai Black did the same late Monday night on Instagram Live.

WWE ・ 14 HOURS AGO