ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Takeaways: Akron Zips put up a fight but come up short against Liberty

By George M. Thomas, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03DqHH_0i9DtZd200

The Mid-American Conference season now looms and the University of Akron football team apparently is looking forward to it.

Saturday's 21-12 loss to Liberty (3-1) is a game the Zips can build upon as they prepare to face Bowling Green next Saturday in the conference opener.

The Zips (1-3) should have won this game – even with it being on the road.

“Execution as a staff and as a team didn't earn us the right to [win], to classify it as a ‘should have,’ but, but definitely had our opportunities,” coach Joe Moorhead said.

There was a distinct difference between the first and second halves that Moorhead chalked up to making adjustments.

“We challenged our kids and when I pulled them up right before we left the locker room, I said, ‘You know, this has got to be a unique feeling because we're not just playing out the second half, to say we played hard for four quarters.,’” Moorhead said. “We were walking out there with an opportunity to compete and win the game. And I think they’re starting to believe that.”

For the Zips, the season may actually begin next week. After a brutal non-conference schedule, Moorhead gets to see where his team stands against conference competition.

The Akron defense had some moments

The defense showed a serious pulse throughout the game. The Zips forced two turnovers, and after a slow start in the first half, they stifled the Liberty quarterback Jonathan Bennett, who was making his first start, in the third quarter.

But with the Flames leading 14-12 with about five minutes left, the Zips gave up the big play. Liberty faced a third-and-4 and running back Dae Dae Hunter (18 rushes, 118 yards and a touchdown) broke a run to the left for 31 yards. Still, UA held Liberty to 309 total yards, a fact Moorhead attributed to defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar. They won in passing yards allowed and turnovers. In other words, everywhere except where it matters most – the scoreboard.

“I thought we really tackled better,” Moorhead said. “I thought the defensive line got off blocks, made some plays at the line of scrimmage and, you know, got some pressure on the passer and got off the field on third down.”

What can the Zips offense build on?

The UA offensive line cleaned up the inglorious mess they had going in the first half. Part of the problem the Zips have had all season has been an inability to run the ball. Right now, they can’t do it. So the Zips have to rely on the arm of DJ Irons (29-of-52 passing, 269 yards, a touchdown and an interception). He connected with 10 receivers, though Daniel George (11 receptions for 93 yards) proved to be his favorite target.

Against Liberty, Irons also delivered a heaping dose of perseverance in getting the offense running. The Zips finally scored their first touchdown after the defense came up with their third consecutive stop. It wasn't easy. A penalty erased a touchdown with 14:21 of the fourth quarter but the Zips scored despite facing a first-and-goal at the 20-yard line.

The problem with the running game persists. Although Cam Wiley provided the slimmest sliver of daylight in the run game, gaining 52 yards on 12 carries (he was also one of those 10 receivers), Moorhead understands more is needed.

Joe Moorhead has confidence in his kicker

Last week, Moorhead turned to kicker Noah Perez to replace struggling Cory Smigel. Moorhead was true to his word in that he said everyone is held to the same standard. However, he showed some extraordinary confidence in Perez with 8:27 left in the first half by allowing him to attempt a 55-yard field goal. Perez missed it, coming up short, but it showed a level of trust.

Perez made a 34-yarder with three seconds left in the first half and added a 25-yarder in in the second half after the Zips stalled in the red zone. Moorhead said he had confidence that Perez could make the [longer] kick, but there was something more involved.

“At that point you're looking to gain any positive momentum that you can in the game and felt like a field goal would've given us a spark,” he said. “I want our kids to believe that we believe and whether we made it or not, I don't want to say it is immaterial, but you know, they need to know we're going to be aggressive. They need to know that we trust in their abilities and hopefully the belief in him to take that attempt is partially what [is] propelling him to make his next two.”

Reach George M. Thomas at gthomas@thebeaconjournal.com or on Twitter @ByGeorgeThomas.

Comments / 1

Related
whbc.com

A Closer Look: Contenders and Pretenders in Stark County

Look out Federal League, the McKinley Bulldogs have found their stride. An offensive outburst vs. Green last week and again vs. Hoover Friday has to have their remaining league foes very concerned. Mackey and Hill provide a 1-2 punch at running back, an offensive line that gets better every week, McNeal at WR is a match-up nightmare and Keaton Rode has turned into the great leader every successful team needs. They were very fun to watch last week! Some were very surprised that a 1-4 Bulldog team won so easily over a 4-1 Viking squad.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Scarlet Nation

Film Don't Lie: Georgia vs. Kent State

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young pair the video and data to break down what Georgia did vs. Kent State. Film Don't Lie looks at what went wrong with Georgia's defense. It also highlights the good and bad with Georgia's offense. The Play of the Game is a first down completion...
ATHENS, GA
Cleveland.com

No Browns bets on game day: Cleveland Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers will have sportsbooks, but with some strings attached

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Professional sports teams are getting into the sports gambling business, but don’t plan to bet in-person at FirstEnergy Stadium on the Cleveland Browns right before kickoff. The Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Guardians were all approved for sports betting licenses, letting them build retail sportsbooks...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Akron, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Bowling Green, OH
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Football
Akron, OH
Sports
mymix1041.com

Cleveland Announces Stadium Seating Switch

We were joined by Cleveland High School football coach Marty Wheeler and Athletic Director Al Morris to announce that Cleveland High School Football stadium will be changing its seating zones. The Home fans will now be directed to sit on the west side of the stadium. There will be added benefits for touchdown club members who will be able to park closer to the stadium. Ticket sales will take place at the new home entrance along with the former entrance next to the Jones Wrestling Center. Any questions or comments can be sent to Cleveland High School at.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Moorhead
coolcleveland.com

Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron

Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area

Then you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located in Lakewood, this restaurant serves some of the best smoked wings in Greater Cleveland. They also have amazingly tender ribs, brisket, and pulled pork. Customers also highly recommend the Memphis-style BBQ spaghetti with pulled pork, fried Brussels sprouts in a sweet chili BBQ sauce, and loaded fries. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler or banana pudding.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Liberty#The University Of Akron
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

If so, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you like broasted chicken, you can't go wrong with this unassuming takeout joint. Get a few pieces of their mixed chicken or some of their wings. Patrons also say getting some of their Jojos is a must.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
whbc.com

Deadly Sunday: Two Homicides in Summit

AKRON and NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two homicides in Summit County on Sunday. A 53-year-old motorcyclist was killed in New Franklin where police say he was riding his bike away from a domestic altercation. One person was arrested at the scene on Dailey Road. And...
AKRON, OH
Kristen Walters

Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in Ohio

A popular discount retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Ohio in early October. Read on to learn more. Burlington, a retailer known for selling discounted brand-name clothing, footwear, baby supplies, home goods, and decor, is opening a new store in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, October 7, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man comes away empty in attempted robbery of Akron Walgreens

AKRON, Ohio — A man who implied he was armed with a firearm attempted to rob a Walgreens but ended up fleeing the store empty-handed, police say. Officers were called to the Walgreens on the 800 block of West Market Street in the Highland Square neighborhood at about 9:19 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect, who was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, dark sweat pants and a white facemask, walked into the store and tapped on the counter with something that sounded like metal in his sweat-shirt pocket.
AKRON, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy