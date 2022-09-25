Takeaways: Akron Zips put up a fight but come up short against Liberty

The Mid-American Conference season now looms and the University of Akron football team apparently is looking forward to it.

Saturday's 21-12 loss to Liberty (3-1) is a game the Zips can build upon as they prepare to face Bowling Green next Saturday in the conference opener.

The Zips (1-3) should have won this game – even with it being on the road.

“Execution as a staff and as a team didn't earn us the right to [win], to classify it as a ‘should have,’ but, but definitely had our opportunities,” coach Joe Moorhead said.

There was a distinct difference between the first and second halves that Moorhead chalked up to making adjustments.

“We challenged our kids and when I pulled them up right before we left the locker room, I said, ‘You know, this has got to be a unique feeling because we're not just playing out the second half, to say we played hard for four quarters.,’” Moorhead said. “We were walking out there with an opportunity to compete and win the game. And I think they’re starting to believe that.”

For the Zips, the season may actually begin next week. After a brutal non-conference schedule, Moorhead gets to see where his team stands against conference competition.

The Akron defense had some moments

The defense showed a serious pulse throughout the game. The Zips forced two turnovers, and after a slow start in the first half, they stifled the Liberty quarterback Jonathan Bennett, who was making his first start, in the third quarter.

But with the Flames leading 14-12 with about five minutes left, the Zips gave up the big play. Liberty faced a third-and-4 and running back Dae Dae Hunter (18 rushes, 118 yards and a touchdown) broke a run to the left for 31 yards. Still, UA held Liberty to 309 total yards, a fact Moorhead attributed to defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar. They won in passing yards allowed and turnovers. In other words, everywhere except where it matters most – the scoreboard.

“I thought we really tackled better,” Moorhead said. “I thought the defensive line got off blocks, made some plays at the line of scrimmage and, you know, got some pressure on the passer and got off the field on third down.”

What can the Zips offense build on?

The UA offensive line cleaned up the inglorious mess they had going in the first half. Part of the problem the Zips have had all season has been an inability to run the ball. Right now, they can’t do it. So the Zips have to rely on the arm of DJ Irons (29-of-52 passing, 269 yards, a touchdown and an interception). He connected with 10 receivers, though Daniel George (11 receptions for 93 yards) proved to be his favorite target.

Against Liberty, Irons also delivered a heaping dose of perseverance in getting the offense running. The Zips finally scored their first touchdown after the defense came up with their third consecutive stop. It wasn't easy. A penalty erased a touchdown with 14:21 of the fourth quarter but the Zips scored despite facing a first-and-goal at the 20-yard line.

The problem with the running game persists. Although Cam Wiley provided the slimmest sliver of daylight in the run game, gaining 52 yards on 12 carries (he was also one of those 10 receivers), Moorhead understands more is needed.

Joe Moorhead has confidence in his kicker

Last week, Moorhead turned to kicker Noah Perez to replace struggling Cory Smigel. Moorhead was true to his word in that he said everyone is held to the same standard. However, he showed some extraordinary confidence in Perez with 8:27 left in the first half by allowing him to attempt a 55-yard field goal. Perez missed it, coming up short, but it showed a level of trust.

Perez made a 34-yarder with three seconds left in the first half and added a 25-yarder in in the second half after the Zips stalled in the red zone. Moorhead said he had confidence that Perez could make the [longer] kick, but there was something more involved.

“At that point you're looking to gain any positive momentum that you can in the game and felt like a field goal would've given us a spark,” he said. “I want our kids to believe that we believe and whether we made it or not, I don't want to say it is immaterial, but you know, they need to know we're going to be aggressive. They need to know that we trust in their abilities and hopefully the belief in him to take that attempt is partially what [is] propelling him to make his next two.”

