Deja Vu: FAMU football gets first SWAC win of season in comeback victory over Alabama A&M | Takeaways

For the second straight year, Florida A&M (2-2, 1-1 SWAC) rallied to take down Alabama A&M (0-4).

Trailing 19-7 in the first half, the Rattlers knocked off the Bulldogs 38-25 to secure their first SWAC win of the season Saturday at Bragg Memorial Stadium before a crowd of 7,595.

"It was a great win for the guys," FAMU coach Willie Simmons said.

"We didn't play our best ball in the first half, but the guys came out in the second half and showed what type of team we're capable of being."

FAMU pushed its home winning streak to 12 games, tying the second-longest mark in the nation with North Dakota State and a spot behind Montana State (14).

Xavier Smith was the game's star with seven catches for 97 yards, and three touchdowns.

"I can't say enough about Xavier Smith," Simmons said.

"He's a special guy and a special talent and still does things to make our mouths drop. Its really inspiring to see a guy like that.

"The plays he makes are because of the work he puts in."

The 'RAC Boyz 2.0' makes appearance in its entirety

FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa has done an exceptional job of spreading the ball to different receivers this season.

Nine different players had receptions Saturday.

Moussa also had his best performance of the season, completing 23 of 41 passes (56 percent) for 343 passing yards and three touchdowns. More importantly, he did not throw an interception for the first time this season.

The Rattlers finished with 445 total yards.

"Jeremy has a ton of ability when he settles down and let the game come to him," Simmons said. "He can still play better, but all-in all, he played a solid game.

"When he's on, he's one of the more dynamic weapons on our level."

The Moussa-Smith combo was also dynamic.

As FAMU trailed by two scores late in the first half, the duo connected for a 20-yard touchdown pass.

"'Moose' is a great quarterback," Smith said.

"When you're playing with a guy like that, the ball is going to be there and it's on you to focus and make the catch. We stay after practice every day to get those extra catches and work on routes time and time again.

"He's just starting to get comfortable, so as the season goes on, you're going to see a lot from 'Moose.'"

A question that Simmons asked this week was when K-Dot (Jah'Marae Sheread) was going to be K-Dot again.

Suffering a fractured foot during the offseason, Sheread answered all questions with seven catches and 138 receiving yards.

"Shoutout to K-Dot because he definitely played a hell of a game," Smith said.

"He opened up the doors for me to make plays. We were clicking with 'Moose' and it all just came together in the performance we had today."

Defense flexes muscle

It can be difficult preparing for a new quarterback.

Xavier Lanford has replaced former Black College Football Player of the Year in Aqueel Glass for Alabama A&M.

FAMU's defensive front forced four sacks from Isaiah Land, Kamari Stephens, Stanley Mentor, and Gentle Hunt. The Rattlers also tallied six tackles for loss.

Alabama A&M finished with 415 total yards.

"Defensively, those guys were aggressive all night and did a really good job of putting pressure on the quarterback," Simmons said.

Linebacker Isaiah Major led the Rattlers with 14 tackles.

Fellow linebacker Nadarius Fagan also forced the Rattlers' first turnover of the game with an interception that led to a 6-yard rushing touchdown by Jaylen McCloud.

"Those two are sideline-to-sideline players," Simmons said.

"We can run at linebacker and that helps for when we play against those spread teams that try to take advantage of every inch of the field."

FAMU shows up with back against wall — again

Albany State jumped to an early lead on its first drive against FAMU two weeks ago.

Alabama A&M led 19-7, which included a safety.

FAMU finally showed some life midway in the first half.

Smith caught his first touchdown on a 20-yard touchdown pass to pull the Rattlers within five points at the break.

FAMU took its first lead in the third quarter behind its run game and Terrell Jennings.

The Rattlers found their rhythm in the passing game, too.

Tight end Jeremiah Pruitte and wide receiver David Manigo stepped up before Smith's second touchdown on a 10-yard completion.

"We told them we have another opportunity and learn from whatever happened in the first half," Simmons said. "It's easy to sit back and focus on what went wrong, but champions tend to have that uncanny ability to look forward.

"So, the team came out locked in and believing that we can play better ball. And we showed that we can do that."

FAMU outscored Alabama A&M 24-6 in the second half.

Former Florida High standout safety Javan Morgan helped with five tackles and an interception in the fourth quarter to ice the game.

"During halftime, we had to fix the small mistakes and that's why we were able to execute in the second half," Morgan said. "We kept playing until the clock had three zeroes in the fourth quarter.

"We stayed positive and I just tried to let the game come to me and not chase."

