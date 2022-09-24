ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Deja Vu: FAMU football gets first SWAC win of season in comeback victory over Alabama A&M | Takeaways

By Gerald Thomas III, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kg0q3_0i9DtWyr00

For the second straight year, Florida A&M (2-2, 1-1 SWAC) rallied to take down Alabama A&M (0-4).

Trailing 19-7 in the first half, the Rattlers knocked off the Bulldogs 38-25 to secure their first SWAC win of the season Saturday at Bragg Memorial Stadium before a crowd of 7,595.

"It was a great win for the guys," FAMU coach Willie Simmons said.

"We didn't play our best ball in the first half, but the guys came out in the second half and showed what type of team we're capable of being."

FAMU pushed its home winning streak to 12 games, tying the second-longest mark in the nation with North Dakota State and a spot behind Montana State (14).

Xavier Smith was the game's star with seven catches for 97 yards, and three touchdowns.

"I can't say enough about Xavier Smith," Simmons said.

"He's a special guy and a special talent and still does things to make our mouths drop. Its really inspiring to see a guy like that.

"The plays he makes are because of the work he puts in."

MORE RATTLERNEWS COVERAGE

► Alive and Kicking : FAMU football punter Chris Faddoul reflects on injury a year later

► Back and Better: After a 'tumultuous' three weeks, Willie Simmons feels that FAMU football is refreshed after bye

► Road to Recovery: After losing his vision during a football game, this FAMU coach is 'thankful' for support

The 'RAC Boyz 2.0' makes appearance in its entirety

FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa has done an exceptional job of spreading the ball to different receivers this season.

Nine different players had receptions Saturday.

Moussa also had his best performance of the season, completing 23 of 41 passes (56 percent) for 343 passing yards and three touchdowns. More importantly, he did not throw an interception for the first time this season.

The Rattlers finished with 445 total yards.

"Jeremy has a ton of ability when he settles down and let the game come to him," Simmons said. "He can still play better, but all-in all, he played a solid game.

"When he's on, he's one of the more dynamic weapons on our level."

The Moussa-Smith combo was also dynamic.

As FAMU trailed by two scores late in the first half, the duo connected for a 20-yard touchdown pass.

"'Moose' is a great quarterback," Smith said.

"When you're playing with a guy like that, the ball is going to be there and it's on you to focus and make the catch. We stay after practice every day to get those extra catches and work on routes time and time again.

"He's just starting to get comfortable, so as the season goes on, you're going to see a lot from 'Moose.'"

A question that Simmons asked this week was when K-Dot (Jah'Marae Sheread) was going to be K-Dot again.

Suffering a fractured foot during the offseason, Sheread answered all questions with seven catches and 138 receiving yards.

"Shoutout to K-Dot because he definitely played a hell of a game," Smith said.

"He opened up the doors for me to make plays. We were clicking with 'Moose' and it all just came together in the performance we had today."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fmk06_0i9DtWyr00

Defense flexes muscle

It can be difficult preparing for a new quarterback.

Xavier Lanford has replaced former Black College Football Player of the Year in Aqueel Glass  for Alabama A&M.

FAMU's defensive front forced four sacks from Isaiah Land, Kamari Stephens, Stanley Mentor, and Gentle Hunt. The Rattlers also tallied six tackles for loss.

Alabama A&M finished with 415 total yards.

"Defensively, those guys were aggressive all night and did a really good job of putting pressure on the quarterback," Simmons said.

Linebacker Isaiah Major led the Rattlers with 14 tackles.

Fellow linebacker Nadarius Fagan also forced the Rattlers' first turnover of the game with an interception that led to a 6-yard rushing touchdown by Jaylen McCloud.

"Those two are sideline-to-sideline players," Simmons said.

"We can run at linebacker and that helps for when we play against those spread teams that try to take advantage of every inch of the field."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QxAsd_0i9DtWyr00

FAMU shows up with back against wall — again

Albany State jumped to an early lead on its first drive against FAMU two weeks ago.

Alabama A&M led 19-7, which included a safety.

FAMU finally showed some life midway in the first half.

Smith caught his first touchdown on a 20-yard touchdown pass to pull the Rattlers within five points at the break.

FAMU took its first lead in the third quarter behind its run game and Terrell Jennings.

The Rattlers found their rhythm in the passing game, too.

Tight end Jeremiah Pruitte and wide receiver David Manigo stepped up before Smith's second touchdown on a 10-yard completion.

"We told them we have another opportunity and learn from whatever happened in the first half," Simmons said. "It's easy to sit back and focus on what went wrong, but champions tend to have that uncanny ability to look forward.

"So, the team came out locked in and believing that we can play better ball. And we showed that we can do that."

FAMU outscored Alabama A&M 24-6 in the second half.

Former Florida High standout safety Javan Morgan helped with five tackles and an interception in the fourth quarter to ice the game.

"During halftime, we had to fix the small mistakes and that's why we were able to execute in the second half," Morgan said. "We kept playing until the clock had three zeroes in the fourth quarter.

"We stayed positive and I just tried to let the game come to me and not chase."

Gerald Thomas III covers FAMU athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

Follow the Tallahassee Democrat on social media at Tallahassee Democrat (Facebook), TallahasseeDemocrat (Instagram), and @TDOnline (Twitter)

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Deja Vu: FAMU football gets first SWAC win of season in comeback victory over Alabama A&M | Takeaways

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birminghamtimes.com

After Losing His Vision During Football Game, Former Alabama A&M Head Coach ‘Thankful’ for Support

Florida A&M football has been without a key piece to its coaching staff since the Rattlers’ season-opener at North Carolina last month. James Spady — FAMU’s associate head coach/tight ends coach and former Alabama A&M head coach — has been away from the team since suffering an undisclosed medical emergency that caused him to lose his vision during the Rattlers’ Week 1 game at UNC on Aug. 27.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Kickoff time, television update for FSU at NC State

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday the kickoff time and television for Florida State at NC State on Saturday, October 8th. The game will be at either 7:30 or 8 p.m. If it is at 7:30 p.m., it will be on ABC. If it is at 8 p.m., it will be on ACC Network. Clemson at Boston College will have the other time slot not occupied by FSU.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FAMU announces closures ahead of Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, Florida A&M University has canceled classes at the Tallahassee campus from Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Sept. 30. Campus operations will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday but closed on Thursday and Friday. The Quincy facility and the Viticulture Center will follow the Tallahassee campus schedule.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Huntsville, AL
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Huntsville, AL
College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Huntsville, AL
Football
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
Huntsville, AL
Sports
fsunews.com

Our Turn: Favorite Homecoming Events

With FSU Homecoming 2022 kicking off on Monday, September 26, the FSView & Florida Flambeau editors share some of the events they are most anticipating. Isabella Ensign: As a second year, I have only been able to attend one homecoming so far. With that being said -- my favorite homecoming event last year that shaped my view of the FSView, FSU and homecoming events entirely was attending the Groupove concert with a press pass and standing directly in front of the stage to cover the event. That night, in and of itself, created the realization that journalism was (and is) my passion and I would like to spend my life with nights like those.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday through Friday, according to a FSU release. FSU said out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Hurricane Ian causes closures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Simmons
thefamuanonline.com

Cobb making history in Midway

One woman of color is dominating in a typical man’s profession, not too far from FAMU. On Sept. 8, Kristi Cobb — a two-time alumna of FAMU — was sworn in as Midway’s first female police chief. This memorable event took place a month after her one-year anniversary of being named captain of Midway’s Police Department.
MIDWAY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama A M#Famu#Swac#College Football#American Football#Florida A M#Montana State
AL.com

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets opening day for Huntsville

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse has set an Oct. 20 date for its grand opening in Huntsville, with live music from Country Music Association award nominees LoCash to accompany the smoked brisked, chicken and pork. The first-of-its-kind “premier barbecue and country-western dining destination” brings together two established chains. The PBR part refers...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Local marching bands to be featured at “March on Madison” tonight

March on Madison is tonight at Madison City Stadium. Don’t miss this opportunity where local marching bands including Bob Jones, James Clemens, Discovery Middle and others perform their halftime or competition shows. Tickets are available on the S2 Pass App. If you don’t have a smartphone, you can also...
MADISON, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your loved ones from some nice burgers, from time to time, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of three great burger spots in Alabama that you should absolutely visit.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Lodging

Waramaug Hospitality Acquires Two Huntsville, Alabama Hotels

DALLAS — Waramaug Hospitality announced it acquired the Hilton Garden Inn Huntsville South/Redstone Arsenal and the Hampton Inn & Suites Athens I-65/Huntsville Area. The 102-room Hilton Garden Inn has an indoor pool, deck area, fitness center with Precor equipment, business center, and guest laundry. With 2,100 square feet of meeting space, the property can accommodate small groups. It is located off Memorial Parkway, only 15 minutes from Redstone Arsenal, a garrison housing various governmental organizations, including NASA Marshall Space flight Center, Missile Defense Agency, and Army Aviation and Missile Command. The property provides guests access to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and Cummings Research Park.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Flying Magazine

A Trio of Huntsville Airports for Your Visit to ‘Rocket City’

Huntsville, Alabama, offers several convenient airports for your visit to 'Rocket City.' [Credit: Adobe Stock]. If you can fly yourself to the Huntsville area, you have at least a trio of choices, offering everything from a busy international airport (KHSV) to a business-aviation-focused field (KMDQ) to one of the finest turf strips in the lower 48 states (3M5).
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thefamuanonline.com

Footman cashes in as a realtor

Kyle Footman, a 25-year-old Tallahassee native and a recent Florida A&M University graduate, is making his mark on the city’s real estate industry. Footman, a public relations major, has always had an entrepreneurial bent. Footman recalls working long days alongside his father in sweltering Tallahassee heat, laying down concrete...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
789K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy