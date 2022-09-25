Memphis defense wants to show 'that's who we are'

The Tigers earned their third straight win on Saturday in a much different way than they won the previous two outings.

Quarterback Seth Henigan didn’t throw for 350 yards like he had in the last two wins. In fact, he finished with the least amount of passing yards of the season. After two straight weeks of winning games through the air, Memphis earned the 44-34 win over North Texas because of its defense.

University of Memphis lineman Jaylon Allen (22) celebrates after a sack during a Sept. 24, 2022 game against University of North Texas. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Three turnovers and two defensive touchdowns headlined the win at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. It was the first time since 2014 that Memphis scored two defensive touchdowns in a game. Linebacker Xavier ‘Zay’ Cullens, who had a fumble recovery and returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown, wants people to know that Saturday wasn’t just a fluke.

“It was satisfying but at the end of the day, we want to do that more than once,” Cullens said. “I feel like if we can do it twice, it’ll be even more satisfying that time. I don’t want it to seem like we got lucky. I want people to understand that’s who we really are.”

Scoring two defensive touchdowns in a single game doesn’t happen every week no matter how good the defense is. What has occurred each week for the first four games is at least one Tigers takeaway. Memphis entered the game with six takeaways on the season and finished with nine. The Tigers are a third of the way through the regular season and the Tigers appear to have found a defensive identity centered around takeaways.

The coaching staff harped on takeaways all summer, but defensive end Jaylon Allen said the players made it an emphasis on their own.

“I feel like as a defense, not even the coaches, the players made it a big deal,” Allen said. “We made takeaways circuits. We did our own takeaway circuits then they started implementing it in practice. We wanted takeaways more. We were like oh, this is not enough. So when it comes to games we’re ready.”

When Greg Rubin tipped a pass that gave Allen an opportunity to make a play during the first drive of the second half, Allen said it was just like the tip drill they work on in practice. He caught it and ran 39 yards for a touchdown. Sometimes the offense is going to have an ugly game as it did against North Texas and Allen said it felt good to show up for the offense when it needed.

“I know the offense is going to help us when we struggle so it feels good to have their back,” Allen said, “So we just got to keep it going. Like Zay said, I don’t want this to be a one-time thing. I want it to be the next game and the next game and especially the Houston game and the game that after that.”