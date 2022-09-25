ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired

WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
Cody Rhodes Comments On How WWE Has Treated Him Since His Return

After returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes quickly became one of the top babyfaces in the company this past Spring. Though the former AEW EVP suffered a pectoral injury that put him out of commission back in June, Rhodes appears to be happy to be back working for the company after his six years away.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick Business News

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick has turned into quite the business woman. Patrick has a number of notable ventures, along with a budding television analyst career, though few things, if any, seem to bring Patrick as much business joy as her podcast. The former race car driver made...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paulina Gretzky's Racy Photo

Paulina Gretzky continues to build her following on social media. The daughter of the legendary NHL star, who is married to LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson, went viral on social media last week. Gretzky had quite the outfit. That's quite a look. "Out of this world," one fan wrote. "Omg...
NHL
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight

Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
MOTORSPORTS
Photo: Brock Lesnar Shaves Off His Beard

After a 16-month absence, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE television at WWE SummerSlam 2021, with a new look. Since that time, people have referred to him as “Farmer Brock” and “Viking Brock.”. Lesnar was recently captured on camera as he was visiting a farm, and as can...
NASCAR World Praying For Veteran Driver On Sunday

The NASCAR world is praying for driver Cody Ware on Sunday afternoon. Ware, 26, was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday afternoon's race. According to reports, the ambulance did not leave the racetrack, which is a promising sign amid the scary news. The NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
Jake Paul bashes Floyd Mayweather over exhibition matches: ‘Floyd, I will fight you’

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather both have pretty sweet rackets set up. Jake Paul is making millions fighting over-the-hill MMA fighters. Floyd Mayweather is making millions fighting random opponents in Japan and Dubai. Floyd hasn’t said too much about Jake’s game, but of course Jake couldn’t resist ripping Floyd after his latest $10+ million paycheck to fight Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN this weekend.
COMBAT SPORTS
Dess Dior Talks Her Shit On "Rich And Raw" From New "RAW" EP

Dess Dior delivered her 8-track RAW EP earlier this weekend, complete with bougie, bad bitch anthems like "Bottega," "Paris," and "Mood Board," just to name a few. The 23-year-old received a co-sign from her ex-beau, Future, after dropping off the project, sending plenty of rap lovers her way to check out her work.
CELEBRITIES
Look: Ex-UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo

Former UFC star and Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant continues to grow her brand on social media. VanZant, who left the UFC a couple of years back, has amassed millions of followers on social media. The former UFC star is constantly pushing content with her significant other. This weekend, VanZant...
UFC
Sting's Sons Found Their Calling On The Gridiron

It's not uncommon for children of professional wrestlers to follow in their parent's footsteps: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino, and dozens of other former champions followed their parents into the ring. But one WWE Hall of Famer instead saw his two sons shy away from the squared circle.
CELEBRITIES
Photo: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Train With Former WWE Stars

Recently, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been training with The Bollywood Boyz, who are better known in WWE as “The Singh Brothers” with Gurv & Harv Sihra becoming Sunil & Samir Singh. On Twitter, the former WWE 24/7 Champions revealed that they were hanging out with the...
WWE
WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022

WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair comes to the ring with Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Bianca tells Bayley she really considered coming out here to challenge her tonight instead of waiting for...
WWE
Reason Drew McIntyre Missed WWE Live Events

Drew McIntyre was absent from this weekend's WWE live events despite being advertised, causing some fans to question why he was out of action for the shows. It has since been revealed that the Superstar came down with an unexpected illness. According to PWInsider, the Scotsman has been dealing with...
WWE
Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania

In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
