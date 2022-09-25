ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBP: Spike in immigration violators at South Texas ports of entry

By Sandra Sanchez
 3 days ago

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — The number of immigration violations at ports of entry in South Texas have more than doubled this fiscal year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

As of the end of August, CBP officers this fiscal year have already processed more than 1,600 immigration violations at ports of entry from Brownsville to Del Rio, Texas, CBP officials said Friday.

This is a 150% increase from 630 offenses during the same period in Fiscal Year 2021, officials said.

The violations include what is called adverse actions and/or formal removals from the United States.

Violations include using fake IDs, falsely claiming U.S. citizenship, child smuggling and faulty license plates on vehicles crossing from Mexico into South Texas.

“We are experiencing an uptick in immigration law violations at South Texas ports of entry, and to warn the public against lending valid entry documents to facilitate illegal crossings or falsely claiming U.S. citizenship as it can cost you your liberty and for noncitizens, your ability to lawfully enter the U.S. in the future,” Randy Howe, director of Field Operations for CBP’s Laredo Field Office, said in a statement.

CBP data released earlier this week found, aside from Mexican nationals, most migrants crossing illegally into the United States in August were from Venezuela.

“Our dedicated teams of skilled agents continue to work around the clock to secure our border and safely and humanely process and vet every individual encountered, but those fleeing repressive regimes pose significant challenges for processing and removal,” CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said.

With Title 42 restrictions still in place — which forbid migrants from crossing the border to claim asylum in the United States in order to reduce the spread of coronavirus — many are resorting to trying to cross using fake documents, and making multiple attempts to get across the Southwest border, CBP officials say.

CBP reports that 22% of the 203,598 migrant encounters along the Southwest border in August were of migrants who had previously tried to illegally cross.

Using a fake or altered entry document or an entry document that belongs to someone else violate U.S. immigration laws and can result in fines and jail time. As can falsely claiming U.S. citizenship for children trying to cross, officials said.

Non-U.S. citizens face removal from the United States for these violations, CBP says.

