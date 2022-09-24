Read full article on original website
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples area real estate inventory, days on market continue to increase
Overall home inventory in Collier County, excluding Marco Island, increased 71% in August compared to August 2021, according to a market report from Naples Area Board of Realtors. In addition, pending and overall closed sales were down 19% and 37%, respectively, while new listings decreased 17%. The median closed price increased 31% from August 2021 to $575,000, with homes staying on the market for an average of 31 days.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Total Wine significantly expanding with North Naples move
Total Wine & More is making a move this fall that will expand its North Naples retail space by more than 150%. After operating for 15 years in Carillon Place on the southeast corner of Airport-Pulling and Pine Ridge roads, the liquor superstore chain with a wine focus is packing up and relocating to the former Lucky’s Market space less than a mile north on the southwest corner of Airport-Pulling and Naples Boulevard.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Penthouse in Park Shore’s Regent breaks record with $16.7 million sale
A 12,050-square-foot penthouse in the Park Shore neighborhood’s Regent high-rise sold for $16.7 million. Located at 4101 Gulf Shore Blvd. N. in Naples, the penthouse offers unobstructed views of the Gulf of Mexico, along with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Based on information from the Naples Area Board of Realtors and Southwest Florida Multiple Listing Service as of Sept. 20, the sale represents the highest residential condominium sale price recorded to date in Southwest Florida. The record prices are based on data pulled from the Southwest Florida Multiple Listing Service and don’t include pocket or off-market listings. Interior features include a private elevator entrance, gourmet kitchen, gas fireplace, billiards room, in-home theatre and doggy palace. The Earls Lappin Team of John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate, which includes Bill Earls and Larry Lappin, represented the buyer of the property, which sold at full asking price after only six days on the market.
santivachronicle.com
Sanibel Under Evacuation Order For Ian
Lee County announced Tuesday morning an evacuation order for Zone A, which includes Sanibel and Captiva, and part of Zone B south of Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral. Ten shelters will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, all are pet friendly, but should be a last option. Find more information at the Lee County website or call the 211 help line.
luxury-houses.net
Seeking for $11.5 Million, One of The Most Distinctive Estates in All of Naples Comes with Exquisite Design for An Ultra Comfortable Modern Lifestyle
The Estate in Naples, a distinctive home with grand indoor-outdoor living spaces offering exquisite custom design elements for an ultra-comfortable modern lifestyle is now available for sale. This home located at 142 Eugenia Dr, Naples, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Chris P Resop (Phone: 239-231-6164) & Kara L Resop (Phone: 239-280-8955) at The Agency Naples for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Naples.
These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & special
The state of Florida offers some of the world’s most beautiful beaches! As much as I love the mountains and trails, I also love to kick back on the beach. The beach, however, is not only for relaxing, it is also a great place to have fun! There are several activities that accompany the typical day at the beach. Some of these activities can be done anytime of the year in a place like Florida.
Marco Island boaters batten down the hatches; city declares a state of emergency
On Monday, it took under 30 minutes for Marco Island City Council to declare a State of Emergency for the island.
WINKNEWS.com
Margaritaville Resort construction prepares for Hurricane Ian
The Margaritaville Resort project is still full speed ahead despite Tropical Storm Ian. WINK News spoke with the mayor about the project. Mayor Ray Murphy said he’s fairly confident the storm will not be causing any trouble for this Margaritaville construction. He said contractors are not gonna be taking any chances on the project they’ve been working on for over a year.
santivachronicle.com
Three Sanibel Employees Recognized For Outstanding Hospitality
Sanibel is known as a choice destination to live and visit in Southwest Florida – partly thanks to employees of island businesses who go out of their way to give their customers a memorable experience or just stop to help. They are recognized for their outstanding hospitality every year by the “E Award.”
Southwest Florida residents aren't taking any chances as Ian approaches
The sandpit on Estero blvd. was busy all day Sunday. Fox 4 spoke with a couple who owns one of the oldest homes on Fort Myers Beach and a seasonal couple who have never experienced a storm like Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County issues voluntary evacuation, will open voluntary shelters
Collier County has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for those living in immediate coastal areas, west and south of US-41 in low-lying flood-prone areas and mobile homes. Collier County was the first county in Southwest Florida to issue a State of Emergency. People who live there have been preparing, and the county will open four voluntary shelters and a special needs shelter on Tuesday afternoon.
businessobserverfl.com
Developer to convert Naples hotel to workforce housing
A development company specializing in converting hotel properties into multifamily complexes has bought a Super 8 by Wyndham Hotel in Naples. K2 Developers paid $9.6 million for the 104-room hotel on Tollgate Boulevard off of Collier Boulevard, near the on-ramp to Interstate 75. The company, with offices in Coral Gables...
floridapolitics.com
Lee County officials lay out plans as Hurricane Ian shifts toward Southwest Florida
The latest storm path forecasts for Hurricane Ian bring harsh news for Southwest Florida. There is now an expectation of 8 to 12 feet of storm surge in Fort Myers. “The county is currently under hurricane warning and flood watch,” said Arlene Hunter, city manager of Bonita Springs. “Please continue to monitor the Lee County Emergency Operations website.”
NBC 2
City of Naples declares Local State of Emergency
NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples has declared a Local State of Emergency. The City’s Emergency Operation Center (EOC) will be partially activated at 5 p.m. tonight. Collier County has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for residents in Zone A, low-lying flood-prone areas, and mobile homes. If...
Lee County planning to keep bridges from Fort Myers to Cape Coral open
It’s an answer not a lot of those living in Lee County knew- do Lee County’s bridges stay open during a hurricane threat?
westorlandonews.com
27+ Acres Sold in Port Charlotte, Florida
LandQwest Commercial Real Estate Services is celebrating a big sale in Port Charlotte, Florida. 27+ acres of Class “A” multi-family zoned land was sold in the deal. The 27.5 acres, located at 7056 David Blvd, sold for $6,250,000. Here’s a look at the land:
gulfshorebusiness.com
Hurricane Ian brings fresh business into new Family Hardware store
Jeremy Peterson decided to go with a soft launch of his new hardware store. But in recent days, with Hurricane Ian forming and threatening Southwest Florida, business has been brisk. Family Hardware opened Aug. 2 at 13101 McGregor Blvd., in south Fort Myers, in what had been a vape store...
weatherboy.com
Epic, Catastrophic Storm Surge Likely from Major Hurricane Ian
Major Hurricane Ian, now with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and getting stronger yet, is likely to create an epic, catastrophic storm surge for portions of the Florida Gulf Coast. At the moment, it appears the communities of Fort Meyers, Cape Coral, Sanibel and Captiva Islands, Boca Grande, and Port Charlotte will bear the brunt of the hurricane’s storm surge. The National Hurricane Center is warning the storm surge could exceed 8-12′ in this area, with even areas far from the shoreline could be submerged by more than 6′ of water.
allaccess.com
Radio Works To Save Lives As Hurricane Ian Smacks Cuba, On The Way To Florida As A Cat 3 Storm With An Upgrade To Cat 4 By Wednesday
What do you think? Add your comment below. Radio stations all along the WEST COAST of FLORIDA and now more inland, are in final preparations for what forecasters are calling an historic strom, with HURRICANE IAN growing into a Category 4 storm with top winds of at least 140 mph before it makes landfall. That landfall is now predicted to be farther SOUTH than TAMPA, FL, more likely PORT CHARLOTTE, FL with increasing winds and heavy rain beginning WEDNESDAY into THURSDAY. This will also shift the storm cone farther east further affecting CENTRAL FL, and W. PALM BEACH and surrounding areas.
WINKNEWS.com
Parts of Charlotte County being told to evacuate, including mobile homes, shelters open
Charlotte County is already calling for some to evacuate the area due to Hurricane Ian. Four storm shelters were opened on Tuesday morning for those who can’t evacuate. The evacuations include those living on the barrier islands of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island (Palm Island), Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, and Manasota Key, as well as residents in any zone living in mobile homes and trailers. People are advised to stay in a well-constructed home with friends and family members who live outside of evacuation areas or flood zones.
