Morehead, KY

msueagles.com

Soccer's Hadley Cytron Named OVC Offensive Player of the Week

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State soccer's Hadley Cytron has been honored with the OVC's Offensive Player of the Week award after her two-goal performance in the 3-1 victory over UT Martin on Sunday. The honor marks the second time Cytron has been named Offensive Player of the Week in 2022, her first season as an Eagle.
MOREHEAD, KY
msueagles.com

Women's Golf Repeats as UIC Briar Ridge Invitational Champions

RESULTS (PDF) MOREHEAD, Ky. - - Last fall the Morehead State women's golf team put together a furious 10-stroke rally to win the Illinois-Chicago Briar Ridge Invitational. This fall, the Eagles didn't need to rally as they led from start to finish in repeating as Briar Ridge Invitational champions at Briar Ridge Country Club in northern Indiana.
MOREHEAD, KY
aseaofblue.com

Keion Brooks says goodbye to BBN

With the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball season on the horizon, one former Cat took the time to say thanks to the Big Blue Nation after three solid seasons in Lexington. Keion Brooks was a staple of the Kentucky program for the last three seasons. In the 2021-22 campaign, he finished with 10.8 points per game on 49% shooting from the field and 23% from three. He also added 4.8 rebounds and one assist per game.
LEXINGTON, KY
msueagles.com

Irene Wogenstahl Selected as OVC co-Defensive Player of the Week

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- After a master class in net defense last weekend versus Lindenwood, Morehead State Volleyball middle blocker Irene Wogenstahl has earned Ohio Valley Conference co-Defensive Player of the Week. Wogenstahl's accolade is the third weekly award won by an Eagle student-athlete in 2022 and gives the program now...
MOREHEAD, KY
msueagles.com

Men's Golf Battles Less Than Stellar Conditions in Play in North Carolina

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State's men's golf team battled through some less-than-ideal conditions at the J.T. Poston Invitational in North Carolina this week. Windy conditions and tough hole locations spelled trouble for the Eagles, who finished in a tie for 16th. MSU's scorecard finished at 298-301-303-902. Blake Evans and Cameron...
MOREHEAD, KY
msueagles.com

Men's Golf Ready for Tournament in North Carolina Mountains This Week

MOREHEAD, Ky. – — After a top-five finish in the last event, Morehead State men's golf will head to the mountains of North Carolina for the J.T. Poston Invitational Monday and Tuesday, an event hosted by Western Carolina. Head coach Matthew Martin will take Nolan Piazza, Logan Liles,...
MOREHEAD, KY
msueagles.com

Cytron Scores Twice as Soccer Knocks off UT Martin Sunday

BOX SCORE (PDF) MARTIN, Tenn. – — The Morehead State soccer team bested their 2021 win total on Sunday, moving to 5-4-1 on the season thanks (in part) to two goals fromHadley Cytron. Morehead State jumped on top in the 11th minute, as Hadley Cytron scored on a...
MOREHEAD, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 11-20, 2022

SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20, 2022, (10 DAYS); AT LEAST 102 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Overnight Lexington shooting hospitalizes 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man walked himself into a Lexington hospital a little after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday after being shot. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK, according to police, who added they haven’t been able to pinpoint an exact location of the shooting yet, but are still investigating.
LEXINGTON, KY
Outsider.com

Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School

Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
LEXINGTON, KY
wklw.com

58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co

Events are underway for the 58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co. Here are some of the winners of the 2022 Apple Day Pageants. Runner-up” – Hayden Arnett (“Most Photogenic”/”Best Costume”) Miss Apple Blossom 2022 – Kayleigh Fannin (“Best Costume”)
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

1 dead after Greenup County shooting

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—One man is dead after being shot in Greenup County, Kentucky. KSP says that witnesses told them that a dispute happened before the man was shot and that his girlfriend is the suspect. They have not released any names or ages at this time. This is a developing story, and we will […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. man dies in car crash, coroner says

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a crash that happened Monday. The Floyd County Coroner’s Office told WYMT the crash happened on US 23 at the red light near Big Sandy Community and Technical College. The coroner confirmed a man from Prestonsburg died in the...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man caught with 1.5lbs of meth in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges in Wayne County, West Virginia, after authorities found more than a pound of meth during a traffic stop. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, while conducting a traffic stop in Wayne County, the WCSO Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol deputies found a […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

51st annual Sorghum Festival held in Morgan County

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks flocked to Morgan County on Saturday for the 51st annual Sorghum Festival. The festival is known for sorghum production, but also a tent stretching almost the length of a football field, which is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. “Well it’s...
MORGAN COUNTY, KY

