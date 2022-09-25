ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Best photos from Michigan State's second straight blowout loss vs. Minnesota

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PeUeR_0i9Dstyp00

If you thought last week was bad, this week was even worse for Michigan State football.

For a second straight week, the Spartans were blown out — this time at the hands of Minnesota. The final score from Spartan Stadium was 34-7.

With the loss, Michigan State dropped to 2-2 on the season and 0-1 in Big Ten play. The Spartans will look to bounce back next week in a road trip to Maryland.

Before turning our focus to the Terps, here are some of the best photos from Saturday’s brutal loss to the Golden Gophers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lx7Kh_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M5Hg8_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XDBbx_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZAq8_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dD3Nd_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QVc0N_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vKzEy_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18d95r_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FmSpf_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GBimL_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S2Uei_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tR8ty_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12qmvr_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DiT49_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ngDW8_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZeex_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2POPoG_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pPOWV_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ccHZa_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cJl7c_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vis3X_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kl8OX_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C2njt_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IBMPU_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YHqMW_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17IpW6_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJLWS_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbsIT_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u4kcy_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cmFC6_0i9Dstyp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41TK54_0i9Dstyp00

