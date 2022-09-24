ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kobe Bryant's top 100 games: No. 22

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s0VCo_0i9DsQZs00

For all of his great talents and skills, Kobe Bryant was never really known as a great 3-point shooter at any point in his career.

He had a lifetime accuracy of 32.9 percent from beyond the arc, which was considered mediocre back in his era and would be considered pretty bad by today’s standards.

However, Bryant was also a streaky 3-point shooter, and when he got hot, he was as great a 3-point shooter as anyone who has ever touched a basketball.

On Jan. 7, 2003, the Los Angeles Lakers would take on the Seattle SuperSonics, and Bryant would show off the damage he could do from the outside when his shot was on.

He got off to a slow start, scoring just four points on 2-of-7 shooting in the first quarter. But in the second quarter, he started to go into volcano mode, putting up 18 points on 6-of-7 from the field, including a perfect 6-of-6 from downtown.

That marksmanship helped the Lakers take a 60-45 lead at halftime.

Afterward, Bryant continued his onslaught with 20 third-quarter points by hitting five more treys. He then hit his 12th triple of the night in the fourth quarter, setting an NBA record for the most such shots made in a single game.

His 45 points on 16-of-28 overall shooting gave L.A. a much-needed 119-98 victory.

Bryant’s record of 12 made 3-pointers in a game would stand for over a decade until Stephen Curry broke it during the 2016-17 season. Curry’s teammate Klay Thompson would then break his record by hitting 14 in a single contest two years later.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The latest Lonzo Ball update, that he still cannot run or jump, is beyond concerning

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is having serious knee issues, and the latest updates are more than just a little bit concerning. Ball has not played since Jan. 14, and the timeline continues to get worse. What was originally called knee soreness was elevated to a “small meniscus tear” that would require “minor surgery” and keep him on the sidelines for “several” weeks. He had a similar procedure on the same knee in July 2018.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Kobe Bryant
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Jalen Rose reacts to the news the Boston Celtics will honor Bill Russell with parquet changes

While the Boston Celtics might not have had everything about their looming 2022-23 NBA season go the way they would have liked it to, they got a new change to the parquet floor they play on absolutely perfect for the season to come. After the passing of Hall of Fame Boston big man Bill Russell this summer, the team decided to honor the 11-time champ with some changes to the Celtics’ playing court.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Supersonics#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Seattle Supersonics
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors announce 2022-23 training camp roster

After an offseason victory lap following the Golden State Warriors win in the 2022 NBA Finals, the defending champions are officially back on the court. On Sep. 24, members of the team reported to San Francisco for the first official practice of training camp and media day. The Warriors will get practice underway in the Bay Area before a trip to Tokyo to start the preseason overseas against the Washington Wizards.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy