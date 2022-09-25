Read full article on original website
Putin feared to have SABOTAGED Nord Stream pipelines as the sea bubbles from huge leak sending gas prices soaring
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to have sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines - sending gas prices soaring further in Europe today. Huge bubbles erupted on the sea surface following reports of explosions as seismologists detected mini earthquakes near the Danish island of Bornholm. Ukraine accused Russia of a "terror attack" after...
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
Fed up Indian lottery winner who scooped record £3m jackpot forced to go into hiding after being hounded for money by strangers
A classic rags-to-riches tale has turned sour for an Indian man who won big on his local lottery, as he has been so bombarded with demands for money from strangers that he regrets ever winning it at all. The rickshaw driver known as Anoop, from the southern state of Kerala,...
Pound falls as experts forecast house price drop of at least 10% next year – business live
Sterling slumps again as dollar hits fresh 20-year high against major currencies, while Starmer says November statement ‘far too long off’ to review tax cuts
How are these five ASX 50 stocks faring
The S&P/ASX 200 index is up today, gaining 16.30 points or 0.25% to 6,512.50 on 28 September 2022 (as of 10:23 AM AEST). However, all the significant eleven sectors were lower at the same time. Though the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index opened higher on ASX today, all the sectors under...
Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, feels China will be 'increasingly isolated' in current global turbulence — and says the country's bounce back will be harder than ever
Instead, India's Adani invited investors to 'bet on India and embrace India's aspirations and potential'
Talga (ASX:TLG) and ACC enter offtake deal for anode product
Talga has entered a non-binding contract with European battery maker, ACC to supply an anode product, Talnode®-C. As per the deal, Talga Group will supply 60,000 tonnes of Talnode®-C in a 5-year term. ACC is co-owned by Mercedez-Benz and Stellantis. Materials firm, Talga Group Ltd (ASX:TLG) has shared...
Pound crash: Bitcoin-loving El Salvador president mocks Bank of England
The president of El Salvador has responded to previous criticism from the Bank of England about his country’s bitcoin experiment by mocking the plummetting price of the pound.The UK’s central bank was forced into taking emergency action on Monday after the pound crashed to an all-time low against the US dollar in the wake of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.The Bank issued a statement warning that it would “not hesitate to change interest rates by as much as needed” to combat soaring inflation.Nayib Bukele, who introduced the Bitcoin Law to the Central American country in 2021, posted a message to...
