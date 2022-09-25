The president of El Salvador has responded to previous criticism from the Bank of England about his country’s bitcoin experiment by mocking the plummetting price of the pound.The UK’s central bank was forced into taking emergency action on Monday after the pound crashed to an all-time low against the US dollar in the wake of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.The Bank issued a statement warning that it would “not hesitate to change interest rates by as much as needed” to combat soaring inflation.Nayib Bukele, who introduced the Bitcoin Law to the Central American country in 2021, posted a message to...

CURRENCIES ・ 40 MINUTES AGO