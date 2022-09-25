AEW TNT champion Wardlow recently spoke with the Dynamite Download podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. MJF: “Aw, f**kin’ Max. So, you know, I’m man enough to admit that Max is very good at what he does, clearly. It doesn’t take away from the fact that he is truly, wholeheartedly, a piece of s**t. People really have no idea, like people have no clue. For the people that think it’s like, ‘Oh, he never turns it off. He’s just really good at his gimmick.’ No, it doesn’t turn off because it’s who he is. And then the people that are like, ‘Oh no, no no…’ They’re so blind, they’re so stupid, dude. [laughs]”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO