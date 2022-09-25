Read full article on original website
PWMania
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)
Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
PWMania
Drew Mcintyre Pulled from WWE Live Events, Replaced by Braun Strowman
Best wishes to WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. According to PWInsider, McIntyre did not show up to any of the live events that took place over the weekend. The word within WWE is that McIntyre is “very ill with bad food poisoning,” and that he gutted his way through SmackDown for his segment with Karrion Kross.
PWMania
Photo: Brock Lesnar Shaves Off His Beard
After a 16-month absence, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE television at WWE SummerSlam 2021, with a new look. Since that time, people have referred to him as “Farmer Brock” and “Viking Brock.”. Lesnar was recently captured on camera as he was visiting a farm, and as can...
PWMania
Photo: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Train With Former WWE Stars
Recently, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been training with The Bollywood Boyz, who are better known in WWE as “The Singh Brothers” with Gurv & Harv Sihra becoming Sunil & Samir Singh. On Twitter, the former WWE 24/7 Champions revealed that they were hanging out with the...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair comes to the ring with Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Bianca tells Bayley she really considered coming out here to challenge her tonight instead of waiting for...
PWMania
WWE Drops Another Tease During Bayley Segment on RAW
Fans are curious about what WWE is planning to do with the White Rabbit teases it has been airing on television. Last week’s episode of SmackDown attracted the highest overall audience it has received since the year 2020. On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE released yet another White Rabbit...
PWMania
Candice LeRae Makes Surprise WWE Return, Debuts on RAW (Video)
Former NXT star Candice LeRae has returned to WWE. After the recent return of her husband Johnny Gargano on WWE RAW, LeRae made her first appearance for the brand this week. On RAW, LeRae made her surprise comeback and competed in a match against Nikki A.S.H. Since she was expecting...
PWMania
Karl Anderson Talks About a Possible WWE Return and Winning the NEVER Openweight Title
Karl Anderson recently spoke with Sports Illustrated in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. Here are the highlights:. “Just like you said, never say never. We’ve got verbally agreed upon dates with New Japan Pro-Wrestling for an extended period of time. But there’s such a built-in story with Bullet Club, and we never got to finish the story [in WWE] with AJ Styles or even Finn. There’s been a lot of things that have happened in the business, so you can never say never. Any time we can work with brothers like AJ and Finn, we’re always going to listen to that.”
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Stockton, California 9/24/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California. * The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) * Hit Row (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla)...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/26/22)
The Road to Extreme Rules continues tonight with WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Following a heated social media exchange this weekend, RAW will feature SmackDown Superstars Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline as Zayn takes on AJ Styles. The women’s division will be represented tonight in a non-title match between RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY.
PWMania
Backstage Latest on Bobby Fish’s Impact Wrestling Status
As PWMania.com previously reported, on Friday at Victory Road, former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish made his debut with Impact Wrestling and cut a promo. PWInsider has provided additional details as well as notes on the current position of Fish with regard to the promotion. Backstage footage filmed by Fish and Joe Hendry is in the process of being edited for inclusion on upcoming episodes of Impact TV.
PWMania
Photo: CM Punk Spotted for the First Time Since AEW Fight, Injury Confirmed
Since his press conference at the AEW All Out event earlier this month, CM Punk has been missing in action and has not been seen in public. Punk, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks were all involved in a fight backstage after Punk’s statements at the AEW All Out media scrum, in which he criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs.
PWMania
Tony Khan Reportedly Refusing to Release Any AEW Talent
After an AEW wrestler informed the company that a WWE representative had contacted them about the possibility of returning to WWE, the company reportedly sent an email to WWE co-CEOs Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon warning them “not to tamper” with their talent. Malakai Black has now denied...
PWMania
WWE RAW Star Moved to NXT to Form a New Tag Team
It’s been several weeks since anyone has seen Veer Mahaan on WWE TV. He was one of the acts that were pushed on RAW; nevertheless, Mahaan vanished not long after Vince McMahon resigned from his position as WWE Chairman. As can be seen below, Mahaan has been moved to...
PWMania
Wardlow Claims MJF’s Gimmick is Who He is and the AEW World Title is ‘In Shambles’
AEW TNT champion Wardlow recently spoke with the Dynamite Download podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. MJF: “Aw, f**kin’ Max. So, you know, I’m man enough to admit that Max is very good at what he does, clearly. It doesn’t take away from the fact that he is truly, wholeheartedly, a piece of s**t. People really have no idea, like people have no clue. For the people that think it’s like, ‘Oh, he never turns it off. He’s just really good at his gimmick.’ No, it doesn’t turn off because it’s who he is. And then the people that are like, ‘Oh no, no no…’ They’re so blind, they’re so stupid, dude. [laughs]”
PWMania
WWE NXT Live Event Results from Citrus Springs, FL 9/24/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, FL. * Fallon Henley, Thea Hail (w/ Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward) & Valentina Feroz defeated Arianna Grace, Kiana James & a local wrestler. * Veer & Sanga defeated Chase...
PWMania
WWE NXT Star Undergoes Successful Surgery
Yulisa Leon revealed in a backstage segment with Sanag and Valentina Feroz on the September 13th episode of WWE NXT that “it’s torn” and she’ll be out of action for nine months. She was wearing a brace on her right knee. Yulisa and Valentina competed on...
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE NXT Taping Results for Tonight (9/27/22)
Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT was taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Here are the taping results, courtesy of Pwinsider.com:. * Joe Gacy (with The Dyad [Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid]) defeated Cameron Grimes. The person in the red hoodie was seen again in the crowd.
PWMania
Tony Khan Issues a Hurricane Ian Attendance Policy for AEW Employees, Responds to Criticism
Due to Hurricane Ian, talent and staff are not required to attend Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. This week, Ian gained strength and is now classified as a major hurricane. As it approached Cuba early Tuesday morning, the storm strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane. From Monday at 3 a.m. ET to Tuesday at 3 a.m. ET, Ian’s maximum sustained winds increased from 70 mph to 115 mph, and he is expected to become a Category 4 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico as early as later this evening. The storm is expected to make landfall in parts of Florida as early as late Tuesday night, then move into other parts of the Southeastern United States until Friday night. Storm surges of 6-10 feet are possible along parts of Florida’s west coast.
PWMania
Why Certain AEW Names Want to Jump to WWE and Rumor Killer on Miro
Following the reports that WWE had sent out feelers to AEW talent, some people have begun to speculate about additional individuals who would be interested in breaking their contracts with AEW. In recent days, a rumor has been circulating that suggests Miro may return to WWE in the near future....
