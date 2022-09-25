MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - All eyes are on Hurricane Ian as it tracks out of the Caribbean and into the eastern Gulf. It has the potential to rapidly intensify to a major hurricane. The models are in decent agreement that this system will impact south and eastern sections of the Florida Peninsula especially Thursday. The NHC forecast cone remains east of our area at this time. Our local impacts will include a high risk of rip currents at our beaches starting Wednesday. Winds could gust out of the north to 35 mph Wed-Fri, with lower than normal tides by the end of the week. Stay tuned to FOX10 for updates. You can also follow the forecast anytime on our FOX10 Weather App. A front is sliding through this evening. This boundary will bring some nice early fall weather to the Gulf Coast. Our local pattern looks mild, breezy and dry this week. The nights will be much cooler with lows near 60. Rain chances remain low on the drier west side of Ian. Highs will be in the low to mid 80′s.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO