New Orleans dining in Spanish Fort? Mandina’s makes it happen
Any time a New Orleans culinary landmark opens a branch office in the Mobile area, it raises two burning questions: How does the interloper stack up, in an area that’s no slouch when it comes to coastal culinary diversity? And did anything get lost in translation?. The operators of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Meals in Minutes with Chef Nick Wallace
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Fall is here, and families are settling back into their seemingly chaotic routines. Between kids being back in school, after school sports in full swing and the everyday hustle of long to-do lists and endless tasks lie in front of us… It’s time to buckle up for the busy season and look for ways to save time.
Alt 101.7
Huh? This Is Said To Be The Dumbest City In the State Of Alabama
There is one word that I really don't like to throw around so loosely. You never know who you're offending; quite frankly, everyone's definition is different. After looking at the results of this study, some might consider this place the dumbest city in the state. I'd rather say, it's just...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pet of the Week: Jasper from The Haven
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jasper is this week’s Pet of the Week. Jasper is a boxer mix. Donna Hoskinson from The Haven joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about Jasper and how you can add him, or any of their furry friends to your family!. The Haven.
Local grocery store stocked ahead of potential Hurricane Ian impact
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — As some Floridians prepare to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian, further west in Escambia County, people are stocking up, just in case the area sees some impact from the storm. Grocery Advantage in Pensacola works year-round to keep the essentials stocked well ahead of hurricane season. “We have a checklist just like with holidays,” […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Phenix City, Ala., man arrested in Mobile for identity theft
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a Phenix City, Ala., man after they say he tried to get a loan using someone else’s identity. According to authorities, officers responded to Keesler Federal Credit Union, 7765 Airport Blvd., around 12:34 p.m. Monday regarding Travis Vaughn Sopson, 42, attempting to open an account using someone’s else identity to obtain a loan.
WALA-TV FOX10
USA Health plans nurse recruitment event
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nurse recruitment is a hot topic in Mobile and across the nation, with shortages of nurses impacting hospitals and healthcare providers everywhere. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with USA Health’s Kimberly Tucker and Philip Streit, who discuss an upcoming “Jobs with the Jags” recruitment tailgating recruitment event.
WALA-TV FOX10
Holiday Dining Tables at Barrow Fine Furniture
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re hosting for the holidays and would like a new dining room table, the time to start shopping is now. We took a trip to Barrow Fine Furniture and they showed us several new dining room tables, including options with extra seating to fit more people around the table.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fall events at the Mobile Civic Center and Saenger Theater
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster from ASM Global joined us on Studio10 with a preview of upcoming fall events at the Mobile Civic Center and the Saenger Theater. Below are a few of the upcoming events!. -The Mann’s 10/1 at Civic Center Theater. -The Concert: Tribute to ABBA...
WALA-TV FOX10
Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
WALA-TV FOX10
Tracking Ian
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - All eyes are on Hurricane Ian as it tracks out of the Caribbean and into the eastern Gulf. It has the potential to rapidly intensify to a major hurricane. The models are in decent agreement that this system will impact south and eastern sections of the Florida Peninsula especially Thursday. The NHC forecast cone remains east of our area at this time. Our local impacts will include a high risk of rip currents at our beaches starting Wednesday. Winds could gust out of the north to 35 mph Wed-Fri, with lower than normal tides by the end of the week. Stay tuned to FOX10 for updates. You can also follow the forecast anytime on our FOX10 Weather App. A front is sliding through this evening. This boundary will bring some nice early fall weather to the Gulf Coast. Our local pattern looks mild, breezy and dry this week. The nights will be much cooler with lows near 60. Rain chances remain low on the drier west side of Ian. Highs will be in the low to mid 80′s.
wbrc.com
‘No, I’m not worried at all’: Mobilians remain confident as Ian tracks into the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - All eyes are on Ian as it continues to grow out in the Caribbean. Our team of meteorologists is continuing to track its final destination. In the meantime, anticipation continues to grow amongst locals. Still, a little over 1,100 miles away from our part of the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacon HalloweenFest returns this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pensacon HalloweenFest returns this weekend. Pensacon HalloweenFest is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 1 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at Splash City Adventures, 6709 Pensacola Blvd. in Pensacola. The event offers two full days of spooky pop-culture fun in an outdoor, convention-style atmosphere. The weekend will feature vendors, live entertainment, celebrity guests, artists, trick-or- treating and other fun in a safe environment. Costumes are encouraged, and each day will include a costume contest. A raffle-style auction of unique collectibles, original art and celebrity autographed memorabilia will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida. In addition to the free HalloweenFest festivities, Splash City Adventures’ amusement park will be in full swing, featuring go-karts, amusement rides, the Pirate Cove Arcade, miniature golf, Laser Tag and more. VIP packages including park wristbands and enhanced access to HalloweenFest will be available, and the first 250 passes sold will come with a free limited-edition pin.
Some hurricane watchers measure the storm with the Waffle House Index
Because Waffle House has a reputation for staying open through most weather events or reopening quickly, a closed restaurant is a sure sign that a serious storm is imminent.
South Alabama men’s basketball schedule includes Alabama at home, trips to Oklahoma, UAB
South Alabama released its full 2022-23 basketball schedule on Tuesday, which includes a home game with Alabama and trips to New Mexico and Oklahoma. Richie Riley’s Jaguars open the season Nov. 9 at home vs. Mobile, then travels to Albuquerque to face New Mexico for the first time in program history on Nov. 11. South Alabama then hosts Alabama Nov. 15, facing the Crimson Tide in Mobile for the first time.
WALA-TV FOX10
Vacationers keep an eye on Hurricane Ian while enjoying Pensacola Beach
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A lot of eyes are on Hurricane Ian as the storm makes its way closer to the gulf. Just to be on the safe side the Gulf Islands National Seashore closed all Florida areas of the park. Those camping at Fort Pickens were told to evacuate.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police may be training on virtual reality to better serve those with mental illness
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News had an inside look at an innovative tool that could help Mobile Police better serve those with mental-health disorders. This was quite literally, a game changer. Virtual reality headsets can be used for more than just gaming. At the Mobile City Council meeting Tuesday...
NCAA upholds targeting suspension for South Alabama’s Brock Higdon
South Alabama defensive end Brock Higdon remains out for the first half Saturday at Louisiana after the NCAA declined to overturn his targeting suspension, Jaguars coach Kane Wommack said Tuesday. “They’re going to leave his suspension in place,” Wommack said Tuesday. “That’s frustrating.”. Higdon, one of...
Malaga Inn named 6th Best Haunted Hotel in America
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The votes are in! The Malaga Inn has been named the sixth Best Haunted Hotel in America by USA Today. According to the hotel’s website, the Malaga Inn was built in 1862 as twin townhomes by two brothers-in-law. The townhomes were eventually sold outside of the family and changed owners many […]
2 more former South Alabama football starters off team
South Alabama offensive linemen Antawn Lewis and Anterrious Gray are no longer with the team, Jaguars coach Kane Wommack said Tuesday. Lewis and Gray were both starters for the Jaguars in 2021, Lewis at right tackle and Gray at left guard. Both former Division I transfers and fifth-year seniors, they’d lost their first-team positions to other players this season.
