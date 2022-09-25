ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Judge denies release to suspect in Vermont slaying case

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A federal court judge on Tuesday denied a request for pretrial release for one of the men charged in connection with the alleged 2018 abduction and killing of a Vermont man as part of a dispute over a failed oil deal. Berk Eratay, 35, a...
RUTLAND, VT
California mountain lion first in study to die from mange

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mountain lion found dead in Southern California earlier this year was the first big cat in a two-decade National Park Service study to die of complications from mange, a highly contagious skin disease caused by a mite parasite, officials said. The body of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

