Perimeter tackling remains high on Oregon's priority list heading into matchup vs. Stanford
Oregon's perimeter tackling had been an important story for the Ducks' new defense after No. 1 Georgia in the first game of the season. After that matchup, the Ducks seemed to have fixed some of the tackling ailments in wins over Eastern Washington and BYU. Against BYU, the Ducks were fast to the perimeter, having multiple players in the surrounding area to help make a tackle.
PODCAST: An early look ahead towards No. 13 Oregon vs Stanford
The Oregon Ducks will be hosting one of their toughest opponents to get a win over the last decade this coming Saturday when they play Stanford. The Cardinal have won six of the last ten, including last year's massive upset over No. 3 Oregon. How are the Ducks preparing for this year's tilt? What's the injury status for Oregon? Matchups to keep track of? DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm and Jared Mack break it all down on this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
Photos from Oregon's Stanford week Tuesday practice
Oregon concluded its second day of Stanford prep week on Tuesday morning. The team practiced in full pads. Media was allowed to attend the first 20 or so minutes of practice to take notes and photos. DuckTerritory.com photographer Jason Fairchild was on hand to capture Tuesday's action.
WATCH: Steve Stephens IV talks challenges of Stanford's offense
Oregon junior starting safety Steve Stephens IV breaks down Oregon's upcoming matchup against the Stanford Cardinal this weekend, plus he breaks down Oregon's continuation of its development to get better each week. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail...
Takeaways from Jonathan Smith's press conference ahead of Oregon State at No. 12 Utah
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith held his fifth weekly press conference of the 2022 season inside the Valley Football Center media room Monday afternoon, fielding questions regarding the Beavers’ loss to USC and upcoming game at Utah. BeaverBlitz was on hand to pose questions and take in...
Oregon baseball 2022 recruiting class ranked fifth nationally
Oregon baseball continues to stay hot on the recruiting trail as Baseball America's final class of 2022 rankings have placed the Ducks class at No. 5 nationally. Mark Wasikowski will bring in 24 new players, composed of 16 true freshmen, four JUCO transfers, and four transfers in the transfer portal. The No. 5 ranking ties the class of 2010 for the highest in program history. The class of 2010 brought in talented freshmen like Ryon Healy, Kyle Garlick, Jimmy Sherfy, and current baseball director of player development Brett Thomas.
WATCH: Brian Lindgren, Jam Griffin, and Tyjon Lindsey Preview No. 12 Utah
Throughout every football game week at Oregon State, a variety of offensive and defensive players and coaches are made available to the media for interviews. At these press conferences, the team members field questions regarding their past performances and upcoming matchups. Tuesdays provide an opportunity to speak with representatives from...
What they’re saying nationally, in Pullman after Oregon Ducks came back to beat Washington State
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks came back to beat the Washington State Cougars 44-41 at Martin Stadium on Saturday. The Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) erased a 12-point deficit with 6:42 to go for their largest fourth-quarter comeback since 2006. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Pullman...
Coach Harvey Hyde says USC's 17-14 victory against Oregon State was a "character" game
This week on the Peristyle Podcast Coach Harvey Hyde and Ryan Abraham team up again to breakdown USC's 17-14 victory over Oregon State in a hostile Corvallis environment. This was the first true road test for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans and while it wasn't pretty, it was a hard-fought victory that Coach Hyde calls a "character" win for this football program. The guys talk about what the defense was able to do including four more forced turnovers, why Coach Hyde thinks quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense struggled and what he means by this being a "character" victory.
Lincoln Riley 'more proud' of USC comeback win over Oregon State than Trojans' first three victories
Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans passed their stiffest test of the young season Saturday night, earning a thrilling 17-14 road win over Oregon State. Caleb Williams delivered the game-winning touchdown pass -- a 21-yard strike to Jordan Addison -- with 1:13 remaining, capping an 11-play, 84-yard drive that answered Oregon State's go-ahead score minutes earlier. After the game, Riley told reporters he was more proud of this win than either of the previous three.
2022 Oregon DuneFest
Dangle the opportunity to put the hammer down on more than a dozen square-miles of the largest coastal dune complexes in the world, add in partying with family and friends at sand camps, spice it up a bit with a variety of motorsports competition and nightly concerts, and it's easy to see why the five-day DuneFest has drawn thousands of avid sand-lovers and their families every year for the past 20 years to this portion of Oregon's southern coast.
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
Eugene fireworks ban decided
EUGENE, Ore. -- City councilors voted 6-2 to ban all fireworks within city limits. At 7:30 p.m. on September 26, Council members met and after a long meeting the majority ruled. You won't be able to sell, use, light, detonate or display any sort of firework anywhere in the city. This includes the Fourth of July and New Year's.
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
Pullman High School students stage walkout after rape allegations
Pullman High School students staged a walkout and marched to downtown Pullman on Friday after the school’s response to an alleged rape of a female student. Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth said an active investigation involving a Pullman High School student existed, but was not able to provide more information under department policy.
Box on the roof: City sets public hearing
Eventually — maybe one of these years — the oldest former church building in Albany might again get a steeple. But in the meantime it has only the base on which, once upon a time, its steeple sat. The base looks like a box plopped on the roof...
