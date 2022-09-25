Read full article on original website
Evacuation guides for the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Every county has specific evacuation map for emergencies. As Hurricane Ian heads up the coast of Florida, you’ll want to know your zone and wear to go. It’s also imperative to fill up your car with gas. MANATEE:. To view the detailed interactive map...
Suncoast View
The Crowley Museum forever preserved thanks to CFGC. The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast helps historical areas on the Suncoast have a permanent home. Bradenton's newest coffee shop stopped by the studio to have the hosts taste coffee flights. Carl Reynolds Law: The 3 D’s to avoid when driving...
Sarasota Co. officials: ‘This is the time to get to a safe location’
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Emergency management officials say the time for preparation ahead of Hurricane Ian has passed. With the early impacts of the storm are being felt on the Suncoast, officials want residents to seek shelter over the next few hours. “If you are in evacuation levels A or B . . . all coastal areas, all barrier islands, mobile home parks, RVs, or you live on a boat, don’t take chances with this storm,” said Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane.
Where to find sandbags on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Homeowners and residents in need of sandbags can pick some up at different locations within their respective coverage. Sandbag distribution has begun at the following locations:. Bennett Park. Bradenton Area Convention Center. G.T. Bray Park. Manatee Beach. Myakka Community Center. Rubonia Community Center. Coquina Beach. Bayfront...
More evacuations ordered in Manatee as Ian draws near
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More Manatee County residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes Tuesday in advance of hurricane Ian. A mandatory evacuation is now in effect for Zones A and B. A new voluntary evacuation has been issued for people living in Zone C. All people on barrier islands and along the coastlines are under a mandatory order to evacuate.
11 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian moves southeast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 11 PM, Hurricane Ian’s maximum wind speeds remain at 120 MPH with higher gusts. The hurricane is continuing its trend of moving South and East. Anna Maria Island is no longer in the cone. The Tropical Storm Watch north of Altamaha Sound to...
Venice residents prepare for Hurricane Ian
In Venice, Florida, the winds and rain of Hurricane Ian are still far away, but some are preparing in case the storm has an impact.
5 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian continues collision course with Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian is still in the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 3 storm. Gov. Ron DeSantis says the storm is on a collision course with the Suncoast, roughly 250 miles from Sarasota. Ian’s maximum sustained winds are still 120 mph. The storm is expected to...
Rosh Hashanah on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Leaders of the Jewish Faith and community are observing Rosh Hashana. People around the world will reflect on the “Day of Shouting and Blasting.”. Temple Beth Sholom in Sarasota is one of many Florida-based Synagogues where local citizens can observe Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur.
Sarasota residents in Zone B asked to evacuate
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has expanded evacuation orders to include Zone B, emergency officials said Tuesday. During a news conference by Gov. Ron DeSantis in Sarasota Tuesday morning, the county emergency management director, Ed McCrane, announced people living in Zone B are also be asked to evacuate. “Because of the change in the track this morning, we are now adding Level B,” McCrane said.
Evacuation Guides: Know Your Level/Zone before you go!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Keeping track of evacuation zones can be tricky piled on top of all the other stress that oncoming storms bring. As Hurricane Ian approaches the Suncoast, you can find evacuation information for Sarasota and Manatee County here. As of Tuesday afternoon, Sarasota residents in Levels A...
Venice residents, business owners concerned about Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Business owners in Venice were boarding up their windows and doors on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. “I got some guys here helping me, it’s teamwork, trying to keep a good attitude,” said Mike Miller, Manager of MPS Development and Construction. “We don’t have a saw, so we didn’t have to cut too close, just get the windows covered up.”
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch CERT ready to help during Hurricane Ian
For years, members of the Lakewood Ranch Community Response Team have been training for a natural disaster they hoped would never come. Sometimes, they might even have questioned whether all the work was necessary. On Monday, they were about to get their answer. With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Manatee...
How do manatees and turtles stay safe in the storm?
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian approaches, there is concern, not only for humans, but also for wildlife. Specifically, sea turtles, manatees, and shorebirds could be potentially affected. Luckily, members of the Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and the Save the Manatee Club are keeping track and taking care...
flkeysnews.com
At potential ground zero in this Florida beach town, they can only hope Ian veers away
At what could be ground zero for looming Hurricane Ian, the main avenue was desolate Tuesday afternoon. Some small boutiques had plywood boards over the windows. Only a few shop owners in this small Gulf Coast town were making final preparations in gray, drizzly weather. Daniel E. McDonald, 65, fastened...
5 a.m. update: Hurricane Ian getting closer to the Suncoast, landfall later today
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian is moving north-northeast at 10 mph. At 5 a.m., it is 105 miles southwest of Punta Gorda. It is a Category 4 storm with highest sustained winds of 140 mph. Winds will increase across the Suncoast through the day and stay at peak levels...
SRQ airport to close at 8 p.m. Tuesday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport will close at 8 p.m. Tuesday due to Hurricane Ian. Airport officials suggest that passengers check with your airline to confirm the latest information regarding your flight before coming to the airport before the airport closes. At 8 p.m., the airport will...
Manatee County Schools set to open as emergency shelters
BRADENTON,, Fla. (WWSB) - Shelters are opening for those in need of a safe place to stay during Hurricane Ian. All School District of Manatee County Schools will be closed starting tomorrow, Tuesday, September 27th, as we open up shelters for Hurricane Ian. The duration of school closings is not known at this time, and will be dependent on the movement and impact of the storm.
Pinellas County issues mandatory evac orders for Zones A, B, & C
ts in zones A, B and C, including all mobile home residents, are recommended beginning immediately. Mandatory evacuations are likely to follow.
