Columbus, OH

Is Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Apple Watch allowed by the NCAA?

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

While Ohio State's offense continued to move at a rapid clip against Wisconsin's defense, attention turned to what wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was wearing on his wrist.

The Ohio State sophomore was seen wearing an Apple Watch along with his designer football cleats.

Neither seemed to have an effect on Harrison's production, finishing the first half with three receptions on three targets for 45 yards with quarterback C.J. Stroud .

Is Marvin Harrison Jr. allowed to wear an Apple Watch while playing?

According to NCAA rules, Harrison, or any player, is not permitted to be equipped with any electronic, mechanical or other signal device with the purpose of communicating with any source.

However, the NCAA has two exceptions.

Players may wear these devices if it's a medically prescribed hearing aid of the sound-amplifier type, or a device for transmission of data, "specifically and only for the purposes of health and safety."

In 2020, Alabama coach Nick Saban said the school sent Apple watches to players to provide monitoring capability when they were working out at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Is Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Apple Watch allowed by the NCAA?

