ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Post Malone hospitalized, cancels Boston show just a week after nasty stage fall

By Kathianne Boniello
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

The show isn’t going on for Post Malone, who canceled his planned Boston concert an hour before it was supposed to begin and was hospitalized just a week after taking a nasty spill on stage.

“I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” the “Better Now” singer wrote in a note posted to Twitter Saturday evening. “We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so f–king sorry.”

Malone, 27, took a nasty fall during a show in St. Louis last week, walking down a ramp and stepping into a hole that wasn’t properly covered. His face and entire body slammed to the ground, where video shows he was lying and writing in pain.

He continued the show but by Saturday something clearly wasn’t right.

“On tour I usually wake up at 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke to a cracking sounds [sic] on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before,” he wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QomcD_0i9Drnxu00
The artist canceled the show not long before he was meant to go on, citing breathing difficulty.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43kwRW_0i9Drnxu00
Medics rushed to Malone’s side after he couldn’t get up at his St. Louis show last week.

He pledged to reschedule the TD Garden performance.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
105.5 The Fan

Post Malone Falls Through Hole in Stage During Performance – Watch

Post Malone took a nasty fall during a recent show and reportedly cracked multiple ribs in the process. On Sunday (Sept. 18), video surfaced from Post Malone's Twelve Carat Toothache Tour stop in St. Louis, Mo. on Sept. 17, at the Enterprise Center. During the viral clip, Post makes his way across the stage but does not notice a hole. He mistakingly steps into the hole, with his upper body and head smacking the stage with immense impact. Post wallows in pain on the stage, grabbing at his rib area. Medics and arena staff then rush over to assist him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Autopsy Reveals Cause of Death for ‘Elvis’ Actress Who Died at 44

A newly released autopsy suggests that rising star Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in the film Elvis alongside Austin Butler, died of natural causes on July 21. The medical examiner’s report said that Dukureh had “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” according to People, also known as high blood pressure. Dukureh, 44, was found dead by one of her two children in the bedroom of her Nashville apartment, according to the Nashville Police Department. The rock legend’s biopic would prove to be an all-too-brief launching pad for Dukureh’s singing career, as well, having recently appeared on stage at Coachella with Doja Cat after collaborating together to record a track for the film. The month before her death, Dukureh, who used to be a second grade teacher, shared with local outlet WPLN how blown away her students were by her success, to which she’d reply, “I’m still Ms. Shonka, you know!”
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Post Malone
RadarOnline

Madonna, 64, Cozies Up To Rumored New Flame, 23, In NYC Days Before Cops Crash Her Music Video Shoot

Madonna is rumored to be in the throes of a red-hot romance with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, RadarOnline.com has learned. The original Material Girl, 64, was spotted cozying up to Darnell during Labor Day Weekend, days before cops crashed her music video set over noise complaints. Madonna and Darnell were seen "snuggling and cuddling" after attending Nigerian musician REMA's concert with BMX star Nigel Sylvester at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday. After jamming out, the trio met up with jeweler Greg Yuna to grab a bite at Mister French. Sources told Page Six they stepped on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EW.com

Watch Tim McGraw tumble offstage during Arizona concert

Country singer Tim McGraw took a tumble off the stage during a performance at Boots in the Park, but quickly got back on the saddle again. While onstage for the traveling concert series in Tempe, Ariz. on Saturday, the country crooner and 1883 star made his way to the tip of the platform and bent down to gesture towards his guitar player during a solo. McGraw lost his balance when he attempted to get back up, falling backwards off the stage.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Grimes fans are convinced she has had elf ear surgery after latest photo

Grimes has posted a new photo on social media that has led fans to believe she has undergone elf ear surgery.Last month, the artist had tweeted about wanting to get vampire teeth and elf ears, writing: “Does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or LA? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches).”In a second tweet, she then added: “Has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?”Posting on Twitter on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt, 41, is strapped down on a stretcher and taken to hospital in NYC after 'outburst where he threw objects'... two months after arrest for punching man

Actor Michael Pitt was seen strapped down to a stretcher and taken to a hospital in New York on Friday after an emotional outburst. The star, who is best known for his work on Boardwalk Empire, had a public meltdown on a Brooklyn street which involved him throwing objects, TMZ claimed, which caused onlookers to call the police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
Page Six

Page Six

145K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy