Post Malone hospitalized, cancels Boston show just a week after nasty stage fall

The show isn’t going on for Post Malone, who canceled his planned Boston concert an hour before it was supposed to begin and was hospitalized just a week after taking a nasty spill on stage.

“I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” the “Better Now” singer wrote in a note posted to Twitter Saturday evening. “We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so f–king sorry.”

Malone, 27, took a nasty fall during a show in St. Louis last week, walking down a ramp and stepping into a hole that wasn’t properly covered. His face and entire body slammed to the ground, where video shows he was lying and writing in pain.

He continued the show but by Saturday something clearly wasn’t right.

“On tour I usually wake up at 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke to a cracking sounds [sic] on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before,” he wrote.

The artist canceled the show not long before he was meant to go on, citing breathing difficulty.

Medics rushed to Malone’s side after he couldn’t get up at his St. Louis show last week.

He pledged to reschedule the TD Garden performance.