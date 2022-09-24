‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Review: While the science fiction and horror elements could have used a boost, Wilde’s thriller succeeds on various levels

Read full article on original website
25 "Harry Potter" Movie Details That Prove Harry, Draco, And Everyone Else Are Really Just Regular Ol' People
The Gryffindor kiddos had personal mementos, like framed pictures of their parents and flags of their favorite sports teams, on their bedside tables — just like the rest of us.
Billy Eichner Finally Explained Why Carrie Underwood Blocked Him Last Year
"Jesus, follow me back on Twitter."
Pierce Brosnan Gets Mushy Celebrating Wife’s 59th Birthday
Actor Pierce Brosnan took to social media to celebrate his wife’s birthday. Keely Shaye Brosnan turned 59 this year and Pierce celebrated by sharing a sweet message and a photo from a tropical vacation. The couple has been married for over 20 years and has two sons together, Dylan,...
How False Eyelashes, Wigs and Blue Contact Lenses Helped Ana de Armas Transform Into Marilyn Monroe for ‘Blonde’
A photo shoot for the stills of Marilyn Monroe that would feature throughout Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” coming to Netflix Thursday, was essential to the hair and makeup team in transforming Ana de Armas into the celebrated icon. Jaime Leigh McIntosh, hair department head and makeup department head Tina Roesler Kerwin spent two and a half hours each morning applying hair and makeup to de Armas. “That photo shoot for stills gave us a chance to try out a lot of different colors and figure out what worked. It gave us a chance to figure out what worked better in black and white...
48 Celeb Instagram Posts From 10 Years Ago That Are Soooooooooo Completely Different To What They Post Now
2012 was the glory age of celebrity Instagram. I miss all the terrible pictures of foods, extremely filtered selfies, and even a firework pic or two.
