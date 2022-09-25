Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Family: 2-year-old was alone in Newburg apartment with slain mother for 3 days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Radcliff mother is searching for answers after she found her 23-year-old daughter dead in her apartment. Police say last Wednesday, Kierra Stone-Gonzalez was found shot to death in her Newburg home. She had been dead for three days, family says, and her young child was...
WHAS 11
Louisville mother wants people to remember late daughter for her heart
Kierra Stone was found shot to death Sept. 21 in the Newburg neighborhood. Her mother is now asking why this happened.
WLKY.com
Louisville man sentenced to 10 years for death of Moore High School student
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend 10 years in prison for the death of a Moore High School student. Shalae Stewart was sentenced on Tuesday for the murder of Mykhi Brown. Stewart also pleaded guilty to other charges in July. The 16-year-old was killed in February of...
wdrb.com
Police say Louisville man, juvenile accomplice committed armed carjacking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man is in custody after he and a juvenile accomplice committed an armed carjacking. According to court documents, 21-year-old Michael Greenwell was arrested early Tuesday morning. Police say the carjacking took place on Monday, just before 6 a.m. in the area of...
Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last...
953wiki.com
Disgruntle Patron at Local Grocery Store Finds Himself Behind Bars
September 21, 2022, Madison Police responded to a reported battery in progress, at the Kroger's Store, 525 Clifty Drive. Upon arrival, Officers located the suspect in question and identified him as Todd Bruseau 46, Columbus, Ohio. According to the victims and witnesses, Bruseau became upset with store employees when they...
WLKY.com
Charges dropped against Louisville man accused of injuring 4 in crash
The charges against a Louisville man accused in a crash that left four people injured have been dropped. According to police, 20-year-old Robert Risen was speeding on Sept. 19 on Dixie Highway when Shively police attempted to stop him. Court records said that Risen ran a red light at Upper...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Buechel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Buechel around midnight, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police were dispatched to the call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road at about 12:00 a.m. That is near the Woodhaven Country Club. When they got...
WLKY.com
Family still searching for answers one year after Louisville father found shot and killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One year after being shot and killed the family of Terry Smith Jr. is still waiting for justice. They gathered Sunday at Waterfront Park. Smith was 26 years old when he was murdered. “Terry was a joyous, enthusiastic, loving, father, brother, and son to his family...
wdrb.com
Charges dropped against Louisville man accused of fleeing traffic stop, seriously injuring 4
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who was arrested last week after police said he fled from a traffic stop and caused a crash that seriously injured four people is no longer facing any charges. According to Josh Abner, a spokesman for the County Attorney's Office, prosecutors moved to...
Wave 3
Louisville officers investigate homicide in Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. Dwight Mitchell with the Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road and found a...
k105.com
Hardin Co. woman accused of beating boyfriend’s young daughter
A Hardin County woman has been accused of beating her boyfriend’s young daughter. The Radcliff Police Department arrested 23-year-old Ashley R. Luce, of Radcliff, Thursday night and charged her with first-degree criminal abuse of a child younger than 12, according to a report by The News-Enterprise. The charge is a class C felony.
WLKY.com
Kevon Lawless trial aftermath: Accomplice appears in court, victims’ families react to verdict
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Kevon Lawless awaits sentencing for the murders of Trinity Randolph, 3, and her father, Brandon Waddles, his accomplice in the crime,Evan Ross, will also be jailed at Metro Corrections for now. On Monday, Ross, who pled guilty to being Lawless’ getaway driver, faced the same...
wdrb.com
3 arrested after LMPD drug bust finds more than 17 pounds of cocaine, thousands in cash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 17 pounds of cocaine is now off the streets in Louisville after a bust by Louisville Metro Police. The department posted pictures on social media Tuesday announcing the bust, saying three people were arrested. They uncovered 17-and-a-half pounds of cocaine, $100,000 in cash and...
LMPD arrests man in connection to shooting in Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) has made an arrest related to the fatal shooting that happened in the Okolona neighborhood early Sunday. LMPD said they arrested 20-year-old Keiran Faulkner in connection to the death of Daniel Williams, 38, in the 3700 block of Bonaventure Boulevard.
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed in Okolona near elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Okolona Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 1:45 p.m. LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 3700 block of Bonaventure Boulevard. That is just west of Blake Elementary School. When they...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: 13-year-old boy missing from Scottsburg, Indiana found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a 13-year-old boy missing out of Scottsburg, Indiana. A Silver Alert has been declared for Joseph Hanlin, who was last seen on Sunday at 7:15 p.m. According to the Scottsburg Police Department, he is "believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance."
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown skydiver 'tired and proud' after completing goal of 100 jumps in a single day
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Air Force veteran and Kentucky native Michael Bratcher broke a state record Monday when he jumped out of an airplane to skydive 100 times in a single day. Bratcher said the previous state record was 80 jumps in a day. "I pushed my luck," he told...
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed in Okolona identified by coroner; suspect in custody
The man shot and killed in Okolona Sunday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Meanwhile, the man accused of pulling the trigger is in custody. Daniel Williams, 38, of Okolona, died at 1:55 p.m. on Sunday after being found with a gunshot wound. It happened in the 3700 block...
Wave 3
Louisville native prepares to ride out Hurricane Ian in Florida home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Standing 12 feet off the ground, Barbara Kehoe’s Florida home is built to withstand hurricane winds and floods. She is planning on staying for now, but facing Hurricane Ian, a possible Category 3 storm, uncertainty rules the day. ”If it intensifies to 4, and we...
