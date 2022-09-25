ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona Sports

Desert Edge football alum Steven Ortiz Jr. signs NIL for hurricane relief

Minnesota defensive back and former Desert Edge football standout Steven Ortiz Jr. signed an NIL deal with the goal of raising money for Hurricane Fiona relief in Puerto Rico. Ortiz Jr. partnered with The Kitchen, a new eatery in Minneapolis, to create a meal named after the Goodyear native. All proceeds from the meal will go toward hurricane relief efforts for the first month it hits the menu, Ortiz told On3.com’s Pete Nakos.
GOODYEAR, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Arizona ranks No. 3 for biggest decrease in home prices

After two years of skyrocketing growth, home prices are dropping in Arizona, according to an analysis from QuoteWizard. Our team of analysts found that the average price of a home in Arizona has decreased by $5,075 since June — that’s the 5th largest drop in the nation, and No. 3 in the nation for biggest decrease in home prices by percentage.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks option OF Alek Thomas to Triple-A Reno

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Monday that rookie outfielder Alek Thomas was optioned to Triple-A Reno. The corresponding roster move with Thomas heading to the minors was the team activating outfielder Jake McCarthy from the bereavement list. Thomas blossomed at the MLB level defensively, registering seven defensive runs saved over 907.1...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

D-backs fall late to Giants, drop final home game of 2022 season

PHOENIX (AP) — Pinch-hitter Evan Longoria had a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Sunday. Brandon Crawford led off the Giants eighth with a single against Luis Frias (1-1) and advanced to second on Cooper Hummel’s passed ball. One out later, Jason Vosler walked, and another passed ball moved the runners to second and third.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Deandre Ayton: Monty Williams hasn't spoken to him since Game 7 vs. Mavs

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton did not quell concerns about his unhappiness at media day Monday. And on Tuesday, while he reiterated he will show up to work for the organization and his teammates, his relationship with Monty Williams is not in a good place dating back to the head coach pulling him from Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Silence between Deandre Ayton, Monty Williams defies all expectations

The Suns are not healed. They are not a basketball team in full. They feel more like a crime scene. They will not vibe their way to a championship in 2022-23. Embers are still burning everywhere. Robert Sarver is begrudgingly selling the team following an NBA investigation, creating a swirl of change at the top. Jae Crowder is seeking a trade, no longer a functioning part of the group. And in the strangest development yet, Deandre Ayton said he has yet to speak with head coach Monty Williams after their highly publicized blowup on national television in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

2 Arizona restaurants make Tripadvisor's Best of the Best lists

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, today announced the next in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants, which includes two Arizona restaurants. Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale is ranked No. 4 among Fine Dining Restaurants in the U.S. BirdHouse in Page ranks No. 2 for Best Quick Bites.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Sports

Report: Phoenix Suns, forward Jae Crowder working on trade

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder will not participate in training camp while he and the organization work on finding a trade, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Sunday. The Suns confirmed that they and Crowder mutually agreed he will not be at training camp, which starts this week with Media Day on Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion

PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

