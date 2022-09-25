Read full article on original website
Classic Burger Chain Opens New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Who Killed The Pride Family?Jeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
Popular Black-Owned Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Billionaire Def Jam artist Rihanna named as the Super Bowl LVII headliner in PhoenixJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
Rihanna to headline Super Bowl 57 halftime showTina HowellGlendale, AZ
ASU’s Shaun Aguano trying to help QB Emory Jones’ rhythm, ground game
TEMPE — It’s only four games into the season, but quarterback Emory Jones had his worst game in a Sun Devil uniform in the Pac-12 opener Saturday. Despite throwing for 261 yards, the transfer QB went 21-for-36 (58%) with one touchdown and two interceptions — his first two picks of the year.
Pac-12 announces kickoff times for ASU vs. Washington, Arizona vs. Oregon
The Pac-12 on Monday announced the kickoff times for Arizona State Sun Devils (1-3) and Arizona Wildcats (2-2) football for Week 6 on Oct. 8. ASU plays host to the No. 15 Washington Huskies at 1 p.m. MST on the Pac-12 Network. This poses as a rare day game at Sun Devil Stadium for the Sun Devils.
blavity.com
Report Suggests Arizona State Staffers Leaked Info To Opponents To Get Black Coach Herm Edwards Fired
Herm Edwards was named head coach of the Arizona State football team in 2017, and on Sept. 18, following a 30–21 loss to Eastern Michigan, it was announced that Arizona State had made the decision to let Edwards go. Now, more alarming details surrounding Edwards’ departure from the Sun Devils are coming to light.
Desert Edge football alum Steven Ortiz Jr. signs NIL for hurricane relief
Minnesota defensive back and former Desert Edge football standout Steven Ortiz Jr. signed an NIL deal with the goal of raising money for Hurricane Fiona relief in Puerto Rico. Ortiz Jr. partnered with The Kitchen, a new eatery in Minneapolis, to create a meal named after the Goodyear native. All proceeds from the meal will go toward hurricane relief efforts for the first month it hits the menu, Ortiz told On3.com’s Pete Nakos.
What the Suns could get back in a Jae Crowder trade
Fulfilling a trade request is no easy job for an NBA team. Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns mutually agreed he not join the team for training camp that begins this week, and now it’s on either his representation or his current team to find a solution. Finding a...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona ranks No. 3 for biggest decrease in home prices
After two years of skyrocketing growth, home prices are dropping in Arizona, according to an analysis from QuoteWizard. Our team of analysts found that the average price of a home in Arizona has decreased by $5,075 since June — that’s the 5th largest drop in the nation, and No. 3 in the nation for biggest decrease in home prices by percentage.
Arizona Diamondbacks option OF Alek Thomas to Triple-A Reno
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Monday that rookie outfielder Alek Thomas was optioned to Triple-A Reno. The corresponding roster move with Thomas heading to the minors was the team activating outfielder Jake McCarthy from the bereavement list. Thomas blossomed at the MLB level defensively, registering seven defensive runs saved over 907.1...
D-backs fall late to Giants, drop final home game of 2022 season
PHOENIX (AP) — Pinch-hitter Evan Longoria had a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Sunday. Brandon Crawford led off the Giants eighth with a single against Luis Frias (1-1) and advanced to second on Cooper Hummel’s passed ball. One out later, Jason Vosler walked, and another passed ball moved the runners to second and third.
Deandre Ayton: Monty Williams hasn’t spoken to him since Game 7 vs. Mavs
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton did not quell concerns about his unhappiness at media day Monday. And on Tuesday, while he reiterated he will show up to work for the organization and his teammates, his relationship with Monty Williams is not in a good place dating back to the head coach pulling him from Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks.
Torey Lovullo: D-backs OF Alek Thomas started to show ‘loss in confidence’
Arizona Diamondbacks rookie center fielder Alek Thomas was optioned down to Triple-A Reno on Monday. In a corresponding move, the D-backs activated fellow rookie OF Jake McCarthy from the bereavement list due to a death in his family. “It was a very difficult decision. We knew that Jake would be...
Suns address Jae Crowder situation at media day: ‘Have to move forward’
Jae Crowder’s days with the Phoenix Suns appear to be numbered as he and the organization mutually agreed he will miss training camp. Crowder himself posted a video on Instagram hyping up his next move, which included a segment on ESPN in which reporter Brain Windhorst said the Suns discussed the veteran in trade talks this summer.
‘Angry Chickz’ announces grand opening date for first Arizona location
David Mkhitaryan, CEO of Angry Chickz, confirmed to ABC15 that the first Arizona location will be in Glendale and will open in early October!
Subdued Deandre Ayton is ‘happy’ offseason got done, Suns matched
PHOENIX — To start, I’ve been around Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton hundreds of times when he speaks with the media. It is dangerous to read too much into how someone’s tone or body language is for a press conference. Ayton especially is often energetic but has his days when his mood is rather subdued.
Silence between Deandre Ayton, Monty Williams defies all expectations
The Suns are not healed. They are not a basketball team in full. They feel more like a crime scene. They will not vibe their way to a championship in 2022-23. Embers are still burning everywhere. Robert Sarver is begrudgingly selling the team following an NBA investigation, creating a swirl of change at the top. Jae Crowder is seeking a trade, no longer a functioning part of the group. And in the strangest development yet, Deandre Ayton said he has yet to speak with head coach Monty Williams after their highly publicized blowup on national television in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.
Phoenix Suns moving forward from Robert Sarver report, mindful of victims
PHOENIX — While including his own individual reaction to the NBA’s investigation of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver that brought on feelings of disbelief and disgust, head coach Monty Williams’ response also went much further than just how he felt on his own. Williams said at the...
azbigmedia.com
2 Arizona restaurants make Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best lists
Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, today announced the next in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants, which includes two Arizona restaurants. Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale is ranked No. 4 among Fine Dining Restaurants in the U.S. BirdHouse in Page ranks No. 2 for Best Quick Bites.
Report: Phoenix Suns, forward Jae Crowder working on trade
Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder will not participate in training camp while he and the organization work on finding a trade, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Sunday. The Suns confirmed that they and Crowder mutually agreed he will not be at training camp, which starts this week with Media Day on Monday.
Suns leaders ‘shocked’ and ‘disgusted’ by Robert Sarver findings
Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones, head coach Monty Williams and players on Monday expressed their disbelief in the investigation of team owner Robert Sarver that led to him opting to sell the franchise. “I would say just a state of shock,” Jones said at the Suns’ media day on...
Report: D-backs LHP Madison Bumgarner will not pitch again in 2022
The Arizona Diamondbacks and manger Torey Lovullo are reportedly sitting down lefty Madison Bumgarner for the remainder of the season, according to MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert. “There is no health issue with Bumgarner. Lovullo reiterated that he wanted him to end the season on a good note,” Gilbert tweeted.
KTAR.com
2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion
PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
